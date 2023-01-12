ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gallup, NM

Comments / 0

Related
KRQE News 13

Shiprock woman convicted for stabbing police officer

SHIPROCK, N.M. (KRQE) – A Shiprock woman will spend nearly six years in prison for stabbing a Navajo Police officer in the leg. Police responded to a fight at Faith Sullivan’s home in June. Federal prosecutors say she pulled a knife and swung it at an officer. The officer tackled her but got stabbed in the […]
SHIPROCK, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy