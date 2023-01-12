Read full article on original website
Kiosk project will connect New Mexicans to healthcare resources
The kiosk was unveiled on Friday.
Gallup School Superintendent Says Our Story About Expulsions in His District Is Incorrect. Here’s Why He’s Wrong.
This article was produced in partnership with ProPublica’s Local Reporting Network. Sign up for Dispatches to get stories from ProPublica like this one as soon as they are published. And sign up here for New Mexico In Depth stories. Over the four academic years ending in spring 2020, Gallup-McKinley...
Shiprock woman convicted for stabbing police officer
SHIPROCK, N.M. (KRQE) – A Shiprock woman will spend nearly six years in prison for stabbing a Navajo Police officer in the leg. Police responded to a fight at Faith Sullivan’s home in June. Federal prosecutors say she pulled a knife and swung it at an officer. The officer tackled her but got stabbed in the […]
Helicopter called to scene of semi crash in McKinley County
Westbound lanes were closed due to partial lane blockage and the need to land a helicopter.
