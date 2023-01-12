ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Wolf Pack first official trailer: Sarah Michelle Gellar hunts werewolves

By Sharon Mai For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Sarah Michelle Gellar is no longer hunting vampires. Now she is hunting wolves.

In the newly released trailer for Wolf Pack - an upcoming original series from Paramount+ - the 45-year-old Buffy The Vampire Slayer actress plays a member of a 'joint task force' investigating a mysterious wildfire.

Supernatural events start occurring after the wildfire breaks out and is witnessed by a group of teenagers on a school bus.

'Everyone knows that Buffy The Vampire Slayer was a huge influence on Teen Wolf,' Jeff Davis - the creator of the MTV series and Wolf Pack - said at a Comic-Con panel last year.

'So I always thought it would be amazing if we could bring Sarah Michelle Gellar back to a horror show,' he continued.

Gellar - who plays arson investigator Kristin Ramsey and is also an executive producer on the show - said in the trailer: 'We're part of a joint task force investigating the wildfires. We're looking for any of the kids who were on the school bus.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IuGqr_0kCh5J2x00

The synopsis of the series reads: 'When a raging wildfire descends on California, a mysterious creature hiding out in the forest is awoken and a group of teenagers find their lives changed forever.'

The original series - a TV adaptation of the book series by Edo Van Belkom - will also be starring Rodrigo Santoro, Armani Jackson, Bella Shepard, Chloe Rose Robertson, and Tyler Lawrence Gray.

From the executive producer of Teen Wolf, the trailer of the series started off with a group of teenagers on a school bus in a highway traffic jam just on the outskirts of a raging wildfire nearby.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YQ81u_0kCh5J2x00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VFS1r_0kCh5J2x00

They then witnessed a stampede of animals emerging from a wildfire in a peculiar manner.

A stranger started to warn one of the kids that 'there's something out there', but he doesn't even finish the sentence before he is dragged into the fog by an unseen, menacing creature.

In the aftermath, several students noticed they have mysterious bite marks and strange events started happening.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FaN9d_0kCh5J2x00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CWPIO_0kCh5J2x00

'Well, I don't think it's a 7-foot-tall monster,' Gellar's character said in the trailer as she worked on piecing together the puzzle and hunting down the beast.

The trailer also showed one of the affected teenagers picking up the phone in the middle of the night and an ominous voice saying to her: 'He has to find you to kill you.'

Two of the teenagers become drawn to each other in the aftermath and to two other teenagers who went through a similar series of mysterious events 16 years earlier.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ms36p_0kCh5J2x00

The description of the book series reads: 'As the full moon rises, all four teens come together to unravel the secret that connects them - the bite and blood of a werewolf.'

The season debut of Wolf Pack will premiere on January 26.

New episodes will be released every Thursday on Paramount+.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZFdi5_0kCh5J2x00

Comments / 0

Related
thedigitalfix.com

Jodie Foster stars in first True Detective season 4 teaser

A first-look at the highly-anticipated True Detective season 4 has finally dropped as part of a compilation teaser trailer for various original HBO Max series coming in 2023. The trailer, which also included footage of the upcoming Barry season 4, Succession season 4, and The Last of Us, provided viewers with their first look at Jodie Foster in her first recurring television role since she was a child star in Western TV series Gunsmoke in a handful of episodes between 1969 and 1972. The actor, who is best known for her roles in Taxi Driver and horror movie Silence of the Lambs, will be playing police detective Liz Danvers.
ALASKA STATE
wegotthiscovered.com

Jon Bernthal agrees with the most unnecessary scene in the history of ‘The Walking Dead’

For a whopping 11 seasons, The Walking Dead offered fans an ensemble-led post-apocalyptic horror that reignited the zombie genre greatly. While there were a ton of seriously gritty scenes, emotionally stirring moments, and wildly interesting characters, there were a couple unnecessary asides that fans can’t help but troll online, and there’s one scene that caught the attention of Jon Bernthal.
Collider

‘The Old Way’ Review: Nicolas Cage Leads a Familiar and Forgettable Western

It's tough to imagine an audience that would be satisfied with The Old Way, a new Western starring Nicolas Cage. One would presume that Cage-heads would be the film's primary target, but super fans of the oftentimes grandiose actor will likely find themselves disappointed by the actor's muted performance here. The same goes for anyone hoping Cage will unleash one of his brilliantly introspective performances that suddenly reminds everyone how fantastic an actor he can be when he gets the right material and really puts his mind to it. (See: 2021's worthwhile Pig.) We don't get either of those versions of Cage here. So removing him from the equation, what we're left with is an overly generic genre picture that seems confused about whether it wants to be a classic throwback to a Western revenge movie or a modern update of one.
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Velma’ trailer hints at the pairing we’ve all been shipping for decades

Jinkies! The trailer for HBO’s Velma series just dropped and mystery isn’t Dinkley’s only mistress. In October of last year, after what seemed to be an eternity, Velma Dinkley was confirmed to be canonically queer in the VOD animated film Trick or Treat, Scooby-Doo! In a short snippet, Velma meets fashion designer Coco Diablo and instantly falls head over heels. While it isn’t the first indication Scooby-Doo fans have ever had that Velma is gay, the interaction still well and truly cemented the fact for all the naysayers out there. Now, Velma isn’t just a member of the LGBTQ+ community, she’s also a POC, as shown in HBO’s new spin-off solo series. They’re scoring brownie points on the representation front, that’s certain enough.
Variety

‘Carnival Row’ Season 2 Trailer Hints at Gory Series Finale (TV News Roundup)

Prime Video unveiled the official trailer for the second and final season of “Carnival Row” today, foreshadowing the bloodshed to come as a result of a continuous power struggle between humans and mythical creatures. The 10-episode season sees ex-inspector Rycroft Philostrate (Orlando Bloom) continue to make headway in a serial murder investigation as his former lover Vignette Stonemoss (Cara Delevingne) plots revenge against humanity with a group of faes called the Black Raven. “If they shoot at us, nail our heads against the wall, they will pay for it in their own blood,” Delevingne says threateningly in the trailer. The three-time Emmy-nominated series...
wegotthiscovered.com

Zoinks! Audiences are casually ripping ‘Velma’ to shreds, and not just because Shaggy’s a stoner

Well, folks. Velma just dropped its first two episodes, but as we might have expected from the teaser and trailer, we’re not in Kansas anymore — and this isn’t the Mystery Inc. that we’re used to. When Velma was initially announced, this might have been refreshing to hear, but now that we’re getting a real look at HBO’s hazardous portrayals of Hanna-Barbera’s beloved characters, our hopes for new Scooby-Doo content are all but dashed. Don’t be fooled by Velma‘s 60% score on Rotten Tomatoes; fans aren’t pleased at all, which couldn’t be more obvious from the 18% audience score that rose slightly from a previous 14%.
KANSAS STATE
Bustle

Miley Cyrus' “Flowers” Lyrics Reveal She’s Done With Liam Hemsworth For Good

Miley Cyrus is doing just fine by herself. The two-time Grammy nominee unleashed her new single “Flowers” on Jan. 13 after weeks of teasing, marking the first release from her upcoming eighth studio album Endless Summer Vacation, out March 10. The track is a post-breakup, self-empowerment anthem that fans suspect is aimed at her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth because of the lyrics and because she released it on his 33rd birthday. A deeper dive into its accompanying video also reveals just how far Cyrus has come on her journey of healing and independence.
wegotthiscovered.com

Zachary Levi doesn’t need Dwayne Johnson, Dave Bautista should be his new DC arch-nemesis

After the hierarchy of power changed for real, we won’t be seeing Dwayne Johnson as Black Adam again in the DC universe anytime soon, and no one is more bummed about that than Zachary Levi. For years now, the Shazam! star had been voicing his excitement over getting the chance to “punch The Rock in the face” one day, but now that dream is never to come to pass. And yet Levi shouldn’t despair as there might be an even better choice for his ultimate DC arch-foe.
Digital Trends

5 upcoming sci-fi movies you have to see in 2023

While 2022 was a great year for movies, 2023 promises to top it with a schedule full of great films from all types of genres: action (Mission: Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part 1), comic book (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3), drama (Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer), and whatever the hell Barbie is supposed to be.
wegotthiscovered.com

Marvel may have just confirmed that a cosmic hero is finally making their MCU debut in ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’

Now that the Marvel Cinematic Universe is moving on to the first film of Phase Five with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, it’s safe to assume that the whole MCU chess board is about to be shaken up big time. And what better way to shake things up than to introduce a character almost no one saw coming and someone who could have a huge impact on the future of the Guardians of the Galaxy?
Elle

Alexandra Daddario Shows Off Her Toned Physique While Skinny-Dipping

Alexandra Daddario proved that it's never too late for a last-minute holiday. The 36-year-old The White Lotus star recently took to Instagram to share photos of herself basking in the sun while skinny-dipping in a pool surrounded by the hilltops of Costa Rica. 'Take a vacation from your problems, Bob,'...
Narcity

Ryan Reynolds Is Narrating A New Nature Series & Blake Lively Interrupted His Promo (VIDEO)

Ryan Reynolds will be narrating a new nature series and, of course, Blake Lively got involved with the promo for it by interrupting her husband!. On January 13, 2023, it was announced that National Geographic's Underdogs has been given the green light and it's an "unconventional" series telling the stories of the natural world's underdogs.
ComicBook

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Star Jonathan Majors Reveals Kang Inspirations

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania star Jonathan Majors shared the big inspiration for this variant of Kang the Conqueror. In a new Empire Magazine feature, the MCU actor revealed that director Peyton Reed went back to the history books for some inspiration this time around. His version of He Who Remains in Loki gave off big Willy Wonka vibes as he had been left alone for eons. But, Kang is much more threat and in a conquering mode. So, Alexander the Great makes an obvious inflection point for the Multiverse's biggest threat. Along with those tidbits, all the creatives involved with Quantumania say that Majors' villain is unlike anything that's come before in this franchise. Read what he had to say on Kang's arrival and historical forebearers.
wegotthiscovered.com

The 5 worst ‘Scooby-Doo’ movies and TV shows that make ‘Velma’ look top-tier

After a long and controversy-filled build-up, Velma has finally premiered on HBO Max — and, sure enough, it’s proving to anger the internet just as much as you’d think. Although the vast majority are totally OK with showrunner and star Mindy Kaling casting herself as the titular character, making this the first time the teen sleuth has been portrayed as of South Asian descent, the adult-oriented Scooby-Doo reimagining is offending people in a myriad of other ways.
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

722K+
Followers
74K+
Post
355M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy