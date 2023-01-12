Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Restaurant Inspections: Orange Park, Green Cove Springs restaurants temporarily closedDon JohnsonGreen Cove Springs, FL
Jacksonville construction business owners sentenced to federal prison for evading $5.6 million in payroll taxesEdy ZooJacksonville, FL
The Jaguars beat the Chargers 27–0 in the NFL wild card round.Gochi EzJacksonville, FL
Orange Park Mall’s JCPenneyBeauty shop grand opening scheduled for Jan. 20Zoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Orange Park Mall says goodbye to 3 restaurants in food courtZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Related
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville’s best burger: Carolina Jax
This year’s pick for Jacksonville’s best burger takes us to the Riverside neighborhood — where you’ll find Carolina Jax, known for using only Certified Angus Beef. Created here in Jacksonville, Anthony Bushee founded the burger restaurant in 2016. According to the website, his idea was to bring a “taste of the Carolinas to the streets of Florida.”
News4Jax.com
‘He was an incredible fighter’: JSO asst. chief died advocating for others with ALS
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Tributes are pouring in for Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Assistant Chief Jimmy Judge. He lost his battle this weekend with ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease. ALS attacks the nerve cells which control the body’s muscles. There is no cure, and most people die...
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville’s best jewelry store: Faith Jewelers
The family-owned Faith Jewelers in the Murray Hill neighborhood has received top honors this year as your choice for Jacksonville’s best jewelry store. It was founded in 2004 by Gwen and JR Strickland. According to the jeweler’s website, Gwen has worked in the industry for 25 years — and her husband is a retired K-9 officer of the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville’s best romantic dinner: Cowford Chophouse
Steak, seafood — and rooftop views! Cowford Chophouse in downtown is this year’s pick for Jacksonville’s best romantic dinner. As written by the Chophouse, Jacksonville native Jacques Klempf purchased the building on East Bay Street in 2014. The building had significant structural damage, but he told the Florida Times Union that his goal was “to restore the building so the community can enjoy a piece of our city’s history and to promote economic development in Downtown Jacksonville.”
News4Jax.com
‘Needle in a haystack’: Family thanks rescuers who found missing 78-year-old Jacksonville man alive after 3-day search
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Rescuers used every resource they had — from helicopters and drones to canines and detectives — to find a missing 78-year-old Jacksonville man alive. Germilus Nonord has dementia and disappeared around 6 p.m. Tuesday from his home on the Westside, and search and rescue...
News4Jax.com
JSO responds to 2 separate shootings across Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating two separate shootings that happened across the city Sunday. According to JSO, the first shooting took place around 12 p.m. near Labelle Street. Police said a 19-year-old man was shot and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. They...
News4Jax.com
Longtime JSO officer dies after ‘extremely courageous fight’ with ALS
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jimmy Judge, a long-time member of the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, died Saturday. Judge’s battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) had become the subject of several News4JAX reports as he traveled for treatments and fellow officers and local businesses joined forces to raise money to help cover his medical bills.
News4Jax.com
Here’s what you need to know for Jacksonville’s MLK Parade
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The 42nd edition of the MLK Holiday Grand Parade will be held on Monday, January 16, 2023, in Downtown Jacksonville. The event will celebrate King’s life and message of equality, opportunity and service to others. The Foundation will honor the life and enduring legacy of...
News4Jax.com
2 JSO officers injured after driver runs stop sign: officials say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two Jacksonville Sheriff’s officers are recovering from minor injuries caused by a Saturday night crash, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. The officers were headed south in a JSO side-by-side vehicle on Franklin Street just before 6:45 p.m. As they approached the intersection of...
News4Jax.com
Waycross man killed in single-vehicle crash with utility pole: FHP
NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – A Waycross man was killed after colliding with a utility pole on Sunday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The FHP report said the 53-year-old man was driving a Ford Escape around 7 p.m. when — for unknown reasons — the SUV veered off the road and crashed into the utility pole on US Highway 1 near Kara Drive, just north of Hilliard.
News4Jax.com
Putnam County Fire & Rescue helping family of 5-year-old who was severely burned
HAWTHORNE, Fla. – As a 5-year-old boy continues to recover after being severely burned, Putnam County firefighters are raising money to help him and his family. Nathan Scott, of Hawthorne, is at the Shriners Hospital for Children in Galveston, Texas, where, according to his mother, he is still on a ventilator but showing signs of getting better.
News4Jax.com
Truck catches fire after head-on crash, shuts down I-295 near Monument Road for hours
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A head-on crash early Saturday morning on I-295 near Monument Road left two people seriously injured and shut down the highway for hours because of a vehicle fire. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, just after 1 a.m., a 48-year-old man from Palacios, Texas, was driving...
News4Jax.com
2 men, woman found dead after reported North Jacksonville shooting: JSO
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Three people were found dead after a reported shooting on Jacksonville’s northside near the Dinsmore neighborhood Sunday afternoon, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Police said around 12:30, they received a call from a neighbor regarding a shooting. When they arrived at a home...
News4Jax.com
‘We will not turn anyone away’: City Rescue Mission extends hours ahead of colder weather
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville City Rescue Mission is opening its doors to more people and extending hours to those in need of shelter as colder temperatures are expected to roll in over the weekend. People seeking shelter can go to New Life Inn on 234 West State Street...
News4Jax.com
1 woman dead, another critical after being shot while driving on I-95 near Riverside: JSO
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A woman is dead and another woman is in critical condition after they were shot while traveling in a car on Interstate 95 near Riverside early Sunday morning, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. JSO said the shooting happened around 2:45 a.m. on I-95 north...
News4Jax.com
18-year-old accused of second-degree murder after 3 people found dead in North Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office announced Monday the arrest of an 18-year-old who is accused of murder in the death of three people on Jacksonville’s Northside. Ja-Darrius Jones was arrested and charged with three counts of second-degree murder, armed robbery and auto theft just one...
News4Jax.com
‘Almost one an hour’: New program offering free care for veterans in crisis aims to prevent suicides
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Starting Tuesday, veterans who are in immediate danger of harming themselves will be able to go to any VA or non-VA health care clinic for emergency care -- and it won’t cost them a penny. The new initiative aims to get veterans help sooner than...
News4Jax.com
Egg-spensive grocery bill? Food inflation taking a bite out of your wallet
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Buying food at the grocery store is getting more expensive. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s “thrifty” budget estimates that a family of four will spend $966.60 on groceries in this economy as simple kitchen staples now cost more than double. It’s easy to...
News4Jax.com
Don’t answer another online quiz question until you read this
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is warning people about taking online quizzes. Many of the ones on social media seem harmless. You answer a few questions to see which superhero you are. But, they may be from scammers phishing for personal information. Here are the Red...
Comments / 0