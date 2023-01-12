ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

freightwaves.com

TIA to work with charity to provide broker jobs for visually impaired

The Cincinnati Association for the Blind & Visually Impaired (CABVI) and freight brokerage trade group Transportation Intermediaries Association (TIA) have implemented a workforce development program to train blind and visually impaired individuals to work as brokers. The course, TIA’s New Employee Orientation (NEO), will allow students to learn the fundamentals...
CINCINNATI, OH
freightwaves.com

Tenstreet offers 1-stop shop for hassle-free hiring

Hiring is always a hot topic in trucking. The industry has struggled to keep trucks filled for years, and pandemic-fueled labor shortages have only made that task more daunting. While hiring and turnover rates are expected to reach something of an equilibrium across all industries in 2023, openings remain elevated.
freightwaves.com

Delivery drivers to share $5.6M in misclassification case victory

Nearly 1,400 delivery drivers will split $5.6 million following a yearslong investigation by the U.S. Department of Labor, which found that a national auto parts distributor and an Arizona logistics company had misclassified their employee drivers as independent contractors. The DOL’s consent judgment, obtained in the U.S. District Court for...
ARIZONA STATE
freightwaves.com

It’s time to clean out the permit book

Out with the old and in with the new. It’s time to update — and clean out — your permit book. Jan. 1 is when the majority of permits expire, so be sure to get yours updated immediately. But sack those old permits while you’re at it.
freightwaves.com

How soon will we see an autonomous trucking shakeout?

It is pretty much acknowledged across the trucking industry that a consolidation of players in autonomous trucking is coming. Money is tight. Borrowing is expensive. Share prices and corresponding book values are in the dumper. The coming shakeout. No single factor proves a shakeout among autonomous trucking players is coming....
COLORADO STATE
freightwaves.com

Freight outlook for January is grim but seasonal

This week’s FreightWaves Supply Chain Pricing Power Index: 35 (Shippers) Last week’s FreightWaves Supply Chain Pricing Power Index: 35 (Shippers) Three-month FreightWaves Supply Chain Pricing Power Index Outlook: 30 (Shippers) The FreightWaves Supply Chain Pricing Power Index uses the analytics and data in FreightWaves SONAR to analyze the...
GEORGIA STATE
freightwaves.com

Relationship between imports and trucking is dynamic but telling

Chart of the Week: Inbound Ocean TEUs Index, Outbound Tender Volume Index – USA SONAR: IOTI.USA, OTVI.USA. From January 2019 through the first two weeks of January 2023 companies have booked container imports nearly in sync with asking for domestic truckload capacity over the past four years. As inventories correct, that is changing. But their direction remains similar entering ’23.

