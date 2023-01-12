Read full article on original website
Major regulatory changes, consolidation projected for the Southeast
Healthcare mergers and acquisitions are expected to rebound in the Southeast in 2023, and the Carolinas stand to be a premiere arena for that activity, JDSupra reported Jan. 11. An early entry in that trend, Charlotte, N.C.-based Atrium Health and Advocate Aurora Health, formerly headquartered dually in Milwaukee and Downers...
Executive Moves
The following hospital and health system executive moves have been reported by or shared with Becker's since Jan. 6:. 1. Tara McCoy was named CEO of HSS Florida in West Palm Beach. 2. Al Campbell, RN, was named president of Winchester (Mass.) Hospital by Cambridge, Mass.-based Beth Israel Lahey Health.
10 health systems with strong finances
Here are 10 health systems with strong operational metrics and solid financial positions, according to reports from credit rating agencies Fitch Ratings and Moody's Investors Service. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Health system names were compiled from credit rating reports. 1. Ascension has an "AA+" rating and stable...
6 hospital, health system CEOs exiting their roles
Between Jan. 9 and Jan. 13, six hospital and health system CEOs announced departures. The following CEO exits have been reported by Becker's this week:. 1. Dustin Greene is exiting his role as CEO of HCA's TriStar Skyline Medical Center in Nashville, Tenn. He has accepted a role as CEO of Henderson, Texas-based QuickVisit Urgent Care. Mark Miller will take over as CEO of the hospital.
USC Arcadia has credit rating affirmed at 'BBB+'
Community hospital USC Arcadia (Calif.) had both its bonds and overall rating affirmed Jan. 12 at "BBB+" by Fitch amid expectations it will improve its operating profitability. The group's recent affiliation with the USC Keck School of Medicine will also benefit both entities strategically, Fitch said. Los Angeles-based USC Keck...
OSU Wexner names CEO after 15-month search
John J. Warner, MD, is the new CEO of Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, effective April 1. The Ohio State University announced the CEO appointment Jan. 13. Dr. Warner, a cardiologist, will arrive at the $4.6 billion Columbus, Ohio-based academic medical center from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas, where he currently serves as CEO of the health system and executive vice president for health system affairs.
HCA names CEO of Nashville hospital after leader exits for urgent care chain
Mark Miller was named CEO of HCA Healthcare's TriStar Skyline Medical Center in Nashville, Tenn., according to a Jan. 9 hospital Facebook post. Mr. Miller replaces Dustin Greene, who helmed the hospital since February 2020. Mr. Greene has accepted a role as CEO of Henderson, Texas-based QuickVisit Urgent Care, according to his LinkedIn page.
Hospital for Special Surgery taps Florida CEO
Hospital for Special Surgery has named Tara McCoy CEO of HSS Florida, based in West Palm Beach. Ms. McCoy has more than 20 years of leadership experience, including roles at Cleveland Clinic and Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare, according to a Jan. 13 news release. She most recently served as division chief executive for the West Florida region of GenesisCare, an oncology provider.
