wnewsj.com
WHS girls bowl in Lancer Baker Bash
FAIRFIELD — Wilmington advanced to the bracketed finals of the Lancer Baker Bash bowling tournament Saturday but lost in the first round. The Lady Hurricane had games of 144 and 125, but were unable to defeat Ursuline who had games of 166 and 142. Out of 22 teams in...
wnewsj.com
Vallee Foundation makes new BHS gym floor possible
The Vallee Foundation donated $200,000 to the Blanchester Local School District to help offset the cost of replacing the deteriorating gym floor in the high school building. A plaque to honor the Vallee Foundation will be unveiled Tuesday night prior to the high school varsity boys basketball game with Williamsburg.
wnewsj.com
Clinton County A.C.T. to sponsor ‘Bigger Than Roe’ rally
The Clinton County Alliance for Compassion and Truth (A.C.T.) will sponsor a public “Bigger Than Roe” rally on Saturday, Jan. 21, from noon until 1 p.m., on the Main Street side of the Clinton County Courthouse. The local rally is one of hundreds of nationwide, weekend events organized...
wnewsj.com
Massie girls end drought against Wilmington
WILMINGTON — For the first time since at least 2015-16, and in the final event of the night, the Clinton-Massie girls swim team defeated Wilmington. In a tri-meet with Waynesville Thursday night at the Wilmington College pool, Clinton-Massie edged Wilmington by the slimmest of margins, 115 to 114. In...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you like eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Community market to host grand opening in Dayton
DAYTON — District Market, a community market, will hold their grand opening in Dayton this Friday. The grand opening will take place at the market’s location at 200 Wayne Avenue at 2 p.m. Customers can expect anything from soul food to eggrolls, to cookies and ice cream to...
dayton.com
Inaugural event celebrating Black-owned wineries to take place in Liberty Twp.
A first-time event celebrating African-American winemakers and Black vintners internationally will be conducted next month at a banquet hall in Liberty Twp. The inaugural Black Wine Fest will take place at the Sugar Loft Events II in the Liberty Center’s Foundry Mall building in Butler County’s Liberty Twp. on Feb. 18.
wnewsj.com
BBK Final: Columbus South 62, Wilmington 49
COLUMBUS — Wilmington struggled with pressure but managed to battle and stay within arm’s length of an athletically superior Columbus South team Sasturday, but it was the Bulldogs who took a 62-49 victory in the “Battle in the 614” hosted by Ohio Dominican University. Wilmington’s losing...
wnewsj.com
‘The Real Change Wilmington Podcast’ speaks with Lee Sandlin
Dustin Pearce and Emily Spencer, hosts of “The Real Change Wilmington Podcast,” recently sat down with Lee Sandlin, director of Sugartree Ministries and Our Father’s Kitchen, to get an inside look into inside his ministry and answer some concerns circulating in the community, like: “Are people being shipped in?,” “Is Sugartree Ministries moving locations?,” and more.
wnewsj.com
McCoy leads Cane to Hammer and Anvil championship
MT. ORAB — Led by the tournament’s outstanding wrestler Thane McCoy, Wilmington won the Hammer and Anvil Invitational Saturday at Western Brown High School. “We would really like to thank all of the parents, alumni and fans that attended,” WHS coach Kelly Tolliver said. “It motivated the team and it was great to share the win with them.”
miamivalleytoday.com
Troy resident makes 100th lifetime donation
TROY — Troy donor Penelope “Penney” Williamson began the year in a perfect way. She made her milestone 100th lifetime donation on Jan. 11 with her first donation of 2023. She is retired from her career with the Montgomery County Board of Developmental Disabilities and last year...
wnewsj.com
BBK Final: Batavia 46, Wilmington 30
BATAVIA — Wilmington’s offense went stale and Batavia’s Conner McElfresh went for 22 in an unattractive BHS 46-30 home victory Friday night. The Hurricane’s losing streak extends to eight games and dates back to early December. Their record now stands at 3-9 overall, 2-4 in the SBAAC, with a league game at Clinton-Massie next Friday. Tomorrow they’ll play 10-2 Columbus South High School, of the Columbus City League, at Ohio Dominican University in the second annual “Battle In The 614,” a central Ohio-based showcase.
The City's Going to Court, and 8 Other Greater Cincinnati News Stories You May Have Missed This Week
Catch up on lawsuits, abortion news, weed issues and more.
WKRC
University of Cincinnati cheer team and mascot win back-to-back national championships
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The University of Cincinnati cheer team and mascot each won their second-straight national championship on Saturday. The Bearcats competed at the UCA College Cheerleading & Dance Team nationals in Orlando, Fla. The Bearcats cheerleading team won the 2023 Division IA Cheer Game Day Awards, defeating schools such...
Trash collection will be delayed 1 day in Dayton area due to MLK holiday
DAYTON — There will be some changes in recycling and trash collection across the area this week due to the Martin Luther King Junior Holiday. This includes areas served by the City of Dayton Division Waste Collection, the City of Dayton announced on its Facebook page Saturday. >>PREVIOUS COVERAGE:...
Fox 19
Freestore Foodbank hosts food distribution event
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Freestore Foodbank will distribute food boxes to families in need Monday in observance of this year’s National Day of Service. January’s National Day of Service falls on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s nationally-observed birthday and holiday, and in observance, The Freestore will host a drive-up food distribution Monday, Jan. 16.
dayton.com
Wildflower Café has farm-to-table meals with fine dining flare
The farm-to-table movement, which focuses on fresh, local ingredients and a more personal and less commercial approach, has been steadily gaining steam in recent years. The Wildflower Café has brought farm-to-table to Mason since 2008. Todd Hudson, Executive Chef and owner, describes his style as “eclectic Ohio dining,” or...
Chris Henry Jr. named to the MaxPreps Freshman All-America Team
Former West Clermont High School wide receiver Chris Henry Jr. was named to the MaxPreps Freshman All-America Team on Friday. He is the son of the late Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Chris Henry.
Police Find Missing Dayton, Ohio Woman's Vehicle Abandoned In Middletown. Where Is Cierra?
30-year-old Cierra Chapman lives in Dayton, Ohio with her sister. On December 27, 2022, Cierra dropped some items off to her ex-boyfriend on Autumn Woods Drive in the Trotwood area around 4:30 am. No one has seen or heard from Cierra since.
