ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wnewsj.com

WHS girls bowl in Lancer Baker Bash

FAIRFIELD — Wilmington advanced to the bracketed finals of the Lancer Baker Bash bowling tournament Saturday but lost in the first round. The Lady Hurricane had games of 144 and 125, but were unable to defeat Ursuline who had games of 166 and 142. Out of 22 teams in...
WILMINGTON, OH
wnewsj.com

Vallee Foundation makes new BHS gym floor possible

The Vallee Foundation donated $200,000 to the Blanchester Local School District to help offset the cost of replacing the deteriorating gym floor in the high school building. A plaque to honor the Vallee Foundation will be unveiled Tuesday night prior to the high school varsity boys basketball game with Williamsburg.
BLANCHESTER, OH
wnewsj.com

Clinton County A.C.T. to sponsor ‘Bigger Than Roe’ rally

The Clinton County Alliance for Compassion and Truth (A.C.T.) will sponsor a public “Bigger Than Roe” rally on Saturday, Jan. 21, from noon until 1 p.m., on the Main Street side of the Clinton County Courthouse. The local rally is one of hundreds of nationwide, weekend events organized...
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
wnewsj.com

Massie girls end drought against Wilmington

WILMINGTON — For the first time since at least 2015-16, and in the final event of the night, the Clinton-Massie girls swim team defeated Wilmington. In a tri-meet with Waynesville Thursday night at the Wilmington College pool, Clinton-Massie edged Wilmington by the slimmest of margins, 115 to 114. In...
WILMINGTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

Community market to host grand opening in Dayton

DAYTON — District Market, a community market, will hold their grand opening in Dayton this Friday. The grand opening will take place at the market’s location at 200 Wayne Avenue at 2 p.m. Customers can expect anything from soul food to eggrolls, to cookies and ice cream to...
DAYTON, OH
wnewsj.com

BBK Final: Columbus South 62, Wilmington 49

COLUMBUS — Wilmington struggled with pressure but managed to battle and stay within arm’s length of an athletically superior Columbus South team Sasturday, but it was the Bulldogs who took a 62-49 victory in the “Battle in the 614” hosted by Ohio Dominican University. Wilmington’s losing...
WILMINGTON, OH
wnewsj.com

‘The Real Change Wilmington Podcast’ speaks with Lee Sandlin

Dustin Pearce and Emily Spencer, hosts of “The Real Change Wilmington Podcast,” recently sat down with Lee Sandlin, director of Sugartree Ministries and Our Father’s Kitchen, to get an inside look into inside his ministry and answer some concerns circulating in the community, like: “Are people being shipped in?,” “Is Sugartree Ministries moving locations?,” and more.
WILMINGTON, OH
wnewsj.com

McCoy leads Cane to Hammer and Anvil championship

MT. ORAB — Led by the tournament’s outstanding wrestler Thane McCoy, Wilmington won the Hammer and Anvil Invitational Saturday at Western Brown High School. “We would really like to thank all of the parents, alumni and fans that attended,” WHS coach Kelly Tolliver said. “It motivated the team and it was great to share the win with them.”
WILMINGTON, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Troy resident makes 100th lifetime donation

TROY — Troy donor Penelope “Penney” Williamson began the year in a perfect way. She made her milestone 100th lifetime donation on Jan. 11 with her first donation of 2023. She is retired from her career with the Montgomery County Board of Developmental Disabilities and last year...
TROY, OH
wnewsj.com

BBK Final: Batavia 46, Wilmington 30

BATAVIA — Wilmington’s offense went stale and Batavia’s Conner McElfresh went for 22 in an unattractive BHS 46-30 home victory Friday night. The Hurricane’s losing streak extends to eight games and dates back to early December. Their record now stands at 3-9 overall, 2-4 in the SBAAC, with a league game at Clinton-Massie next Friday. Tomorrow they’ll play 10-2 Columbus South High School, of the Columbus City League, at Ohio Dominican University in the second annual “Battle In The 614,” a central Ohio-based showcase.
WILMINGTON, OH
Fox 19

Freestore Foodbank hosts food distribution event

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Freestore Foodbank will distribute food boxes to families in need Monday in observance of this year’s National Day of Service. January’s National Day of Service falls on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s nationally-observed birthday and holiday, and in observance, The Freestore will host a drive-up food distribution Monday, Jan. 16.
CINCINNATI, OH
dayton.com

Wildflower Café has farm-to-table meals with fine dining flare

The farm-to-table movement, which focuses on fresh, local ingredients and a more personal and less commercial approach, has been steadily gaining steam in recent years. The Wildflower Café has brought farm-to-table to Mason since 2008. Todd Hudson, Executive Chef and owner, describes his style as “eclectic Ohio dining,” or...
MASON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy