Read full article on original website
Related
hiawathaworldonline.com
Kansas’ four-year universities, colleges request greater state support of need-based scholarships
James Genandt, president of Manhattan Area Technical College, urged Kansas House members to increase state funding to enable greater investment in academic facilities and equipment at the state's seven technical colleges. He said technical education offers the "most rapid, direct" return on investment. (Kansas Reflector screen capture from Kansas Legislature YouTube channel)
Comments / 0