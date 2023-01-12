Read full article on original website
Kaitie Ketterer
3d ago
this isn't a law already!? that explains a lot. And yes it should be. There's no reason people should be blocking the shoulder and preventing ambulances and emergency personnel from getting through. The sooner they get through, the sooner the accident is cleared, and the sooner we all get to go home.
Reply(1)
2
Related
WAFB.com
Heart of Louisiana: Curole House
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An old house that has survived 130 years of hurricanes in southeast Louisiana is getting a facelift and a new home. This old house is on the move again. The first time was 130 years ago, the house was built of cypress timbers by Nicholas Curole for his family at Chenier Caminada near Grand Isle. That community was wiped out by a hurricane in 1893.
I-10 lane closures expected in Baton Rouge area
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana transportation leaders want drivers to know about planned nightly lane closures along parts of I-10 in the Baton Rouge area. According to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, the lane closures will be in place between Monday, Jan. 16, and Wednesday, Jan. 18, and will last from 11 p.m. through 5 a.m. each night.
Lake Charles American Press
DOTD give tips to I-10 East drivers after overpass damaged
Louisiana motorists traveling east on Interstate 10 at Lafayette have been given instructions by the state Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) on how to make it through that area because of a damaged overpass. An 18-wheeler hauling an excavator on a three-axle trailer struck the I-10 eastbound bridge and...
Louisiana teen in custody, facing charges after chase involving stolen truck ends in wreck in Beaumont
FANNETT, Texas — A 15-year-old from Louisiana is facing charges after a chase involving a stolen truck ended in a crash in Beaumont. It happened early Sunday morning. Deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 10000 block of Jonathan Court in Fannett after receiving a call about a suspicious person around 3:25 a.m.
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Louisiana
If you live in Louisiana and you like eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious pizza made with fresh ingredients only.
theadvocate.com
He has seen the future of Louisiana's coast -- and is now explaining it
Stuart Brown has spent lots of time looking into the future of Louisiana's coast. As the state Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority's assistant administrator for planning and research, he has become the lead spokesman for the 2023 coastal master plan update, released on Jan. 6 in draft form. Brown has led the rewriting effort for the plan, updated every six years and intended to guide the state's coastal restoration efforts. The interview has been edited for length and clarity.
theadvocate.com
Abandoned crab traps can put Louisiana waters in a pinch. Upcoming ‘rodeo’ may help.
The wiry cubes used to haul in plump blue crabs headed for boiling pots across south Louisiana are an example of old-school efficiency – except when they’re abandoned. The large number of abandoned or derelict crab traps pose problems for boaters and lure in crustaceans or other marine life who can’t claw their way back to freedom. To peel away at the problem, the state is organizing a “rodeo” on Feb. 4 where volunteers will lasso abandoned traps to help clear the waterways, to be held in the Terrebonne Basin, based at the Isle de Jean Charles Marina.
theadvocate.com
Another Louisiana parish is considering banning kratom, a controversial herbal extract
After two Louisiana parishes banned kratom, Livingston leaders are now also considering whether to prohibit the unregulated herbal extract. Officials are mulling whether they want to ban or regulate the product that some fear could fuel addiction or worsen the effects of other drugs if they are combined. It is part of a larger discourse gripping Louisiana, where kratom has already been outlawed in two parishes. One state lawmaker plans to file a measure to ban the extract in the upcoming Legislative session.
5 Louisiana Waterfalls That Are Less Than a Day’s Drive Away
When you think of Louisiana you don't usually think of waterfalls. I know I didn't but after doing a little research on the subject I found that waterfalls actually do exist in The Bayou State. Usually when you think of "water in Louisiana" you don't think of it cascading down a mountainside. Probably because we don't really have mountains but we do have some places that are worthy of a visit if you're a waterfall chaser.
kalb.com
27 areas in Louisiana once ‘urban’ reclassified as ‘rural’
Special session on the state’s insurance crisis?. La. Illuminator has reported discussions are developing over a possible special session dedicated to the state's homeowners insurance crisis. The regular legislative session is scheduled to begin in April, but some lawmakers feel addressing the insurance crisis cannot wait. Alena Noakes spoke with Greg LaRose, editor for the La. Illuminator, about the possibility.
theadvocate.com
Our Views: If we're going to enjoy Carnival, everybody ought to get vaccinated
With all the world has learned about pandemics and variants, it’s staggering that Louisiana hasn’t learned Fact One: Vaccines help. Our state is too far behind on basic vaccination rates, as well as the boosters vitally needed to protect people from the still-virulent coronavirus. We’re still the convivial...
Daytime Construction on Interstate 10 in St. Martin Parish to Begin on Monday
LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - Earlier this week, Louisiana DOTD officials announced a plan to repair the damage caused by a truck carrying an excavator at the Interstate 10 overpass at Interstate 49 in Lafayette. This first phase of work is estimated to take place January 20-22 (Friday-Sunday) as I-49...
theadvocate.com
More than 450,000 La. residents served by water systems rated D or F, new state grades show
For years, Opelousas residents have complained about their city’s antiquated water system, in which leaks under streets cause potholes and brown water flows from their faucets. Now, those residents have confirmation that their water system is failing. The city’s water utility was one of 64 in Louisiana to earn...
Police Officer in Louisiana Injured When Truck Collides with a Marked Police Vehicle While the Officer was Assisting Stranded Motorist
Police Officer in Louisiana Injured When Truck Collides with a Marked Police Vehicle While the Officer was Assisting Stranded Motorist. Shreveport, Louisiana – A Shreveport Police Sergeant was injured when a truck collided with a marked police vehicle while the officer was assisting a stranded motorist on the interstate. The driver was arrested on the spot for suspected impairment and later charged with first-degree vehicular negligent injury.
fox8live.com
Death toll for Hurricane Katrina reduced by nearly 25%
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE/FOX) - The official death tolls of two of the worst hurricanes in history – Katrina and Maria – have been adjusted in federal reports that were updated Wednesday. According to the National Hurricane Center, the post-storm reports for Hurricane Katrina in 2005 and Hurricane Maria...
Man accused of 18 storage unit burglaries in Louisiana, arrested
A man has been arrested following a sting of storage unit burglaries in Louisiana.
WQUE Q93
This Is The Most Underrated Town In Louisiana
Cheapism compiled a list of the most overlooked towns in America, including this spot in Louisiana.
Louisiana man found with 33 guns in storage unit, sentenced to over 6 years
A Louisiana man who was found with 33 firearms in Feb. 2022, has been sentenced to over six years in prison.
kalb.com
Four Cenla areas re-classified as rural based on 2020 U.S. Census
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - In a report first published by The Advocate | The Times-Picayune, a change in rules for the 2020 U.S. Census has resulted in the re-classification of 27 Louisiana areas formerly classified as urban. For the first time since 1910, new U.S. Census rules doubled the population...
wbrz.com
Dozens of clerk of court offices in Louisiana offline following cyber attack
PORT ALLEN - The West Baton Rouge Parish Clerk of Court is one of at least 32 clerks' offices in the state affected by a cyber attack forcing them to do things the old-fashioned way — with a pen and paper. WBRZ checked with the following clerk of court...
KPEL 96.5
Lafayette, LA
21K+
Followers
19K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
96.5 KPEL has the best news coverage for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 10