ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Comments / 10

Kaitie Ketterer
3d ago

this isn't a law already!? that explains a lot. And yes it should be. There's no reason people should be blocking the shoulder and preventing ambulances and emergency personnel from getting through. The sooner they get through, the sooner the accident is cleared, and the sooner we all get to go home.

Reply(1)
2
Related
WAFB.com

Heart of Louisiana: Curole House

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An old house that has survived 130 years of hurricanes in southeast Louisiana is getting a facelift and a new home. This old house is on the move again. The first time was 130 years ago, the house was built of cypress timbers by Nicholas Curole for his family at Chenier Caminada near Grand Isle. That community was wiped out by a hurricane in 1893.
LOUISIANA STATE
WAFB

I-10 lane closures expected in Baton Rouge area

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana transportation leaders want drivers to know about planned nightly lane closures along parts of I-10 in the Baton Rouge area. According to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, the lane closures will be in place between Monday, Jan. 16, and Wednesday, Jan. 18, and will last from 11 p.m. through 5 a.m. each night.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Lake Charles American Press

DOTD give tips to I-10 East drivers after overpass damaged

Louisiana motorists traveling east on Interstate 10 at Lafayette have been given instructions by the state Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) on how to make it through that area because of a damaged overpass. An 18-wheeler hauling an excavator on a three-axle trailer struck the I-10 eastbound bridge and...
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

He has seen the future of Louisiana's coast -- and is now explaining it

Stuart Brown has spent lots of time looking into the future of Louisiana's coast. As the state Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority's assistant administrator for planning and research, he has become the lead spokesman for the 2023 coastal master plan update, released on Jan. 6 in draft form. Brown has led the rewriting effort for the plan, updated every six years and intended to guide the state's coastal restoration efforts. The interview has been edited for length and clarity.
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

Abandoned crab traps can put Louisiana waters in a pinch. Upcoming ‘rodeo’ may help.

The wiry cubes used to haul in plump blue crabs headed for boiling pots across south Louisiana are an example of old-school efficiency – except when they’re abandoned. The large number of abandoned or derelict crab traps pose problems for boaters and lure in crustaceans or other marine life who can’t claw their way back to freedom. To peel away at the problem, the state is organizing a “rodeo” on Feb. 4 where volunteers will lasso abandoned traps to help clear the waterways, to be held in the Terrebonne Basin, based at the Isle de Jean Charles Marina.
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

Another Louisiana parish is considering banning kratom, a controversial herbal extract

After two Louisiana parishes banned kratom, Livingston leaders are now also considering whether to prohibit the unregulated herbal extract. Officials are mulling whether they want to ban or regulate the product that some fear could fuel addiction or worsen the effects of other drugs if they are combined. It is part of a larger discourse gripping Louisiana, where kratom has already been outlawed in two parishes. One state lawmaker plans to file a measure to ban the extract in the upcoming Legislative session.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
KPEL 96.5

5 Louisiana Waterfalls That Are Less Than a Day’s Drive Away

When you think of Louisiana you don't usually think of waterfalls. I know I didn't but after doing a little research on the subject I found that waterfalls actually do exist in The Bayou State. Usually when you think of "water in Louisiana" you don't think of it cascading down a mountainside. Probably because we don't really have mountains but we do have some places that are worthy of a visit if you're a waterfall chaser.
LOUISIANA STATE
kalb.com

27 areas in Louisiana once ‘urban’ reclassified as ‘rural’

Special session on the state’s insurance crisis?. La. Illuminator has reported discussions are developing over a possible special session dedicated to the state's homeowners insurance crisis. The regular legislative session is scheduled to begin in April, but some lawmakers feel addressing the insurance crisis cannot wait. Alena Noakes spoke with Greg LaRose, editor for the La. Illuminator, about the possibility.
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Police Officer in Louisiana Injured When Truck Collides with a Marked Police Vehicle While the Officer was Assisting Stranded Motorist

Police Officer in Louisiana Injured When Truck Collides with a Marked Police Vehicle While the Officer was Assisting Stranded Motorist. Shreveport, Louisiana – A Shreveport Police Sergeant was injured when a truck collided with a marked police vehicle while the officer was assisting a stranded motorist on the interstate. The driver was arrested on the spot for suspected impairment and later charged with first-degree vehicular negligent injury.
SHREVEPORT, LA
fox8live.com

Death toll for Hurricane Katrina reduced by nearly 25%

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE/FOX) - The official death tolls of two of the worst hurricanes in history – Katrina and Maria – have been adjusted in federal reports that were updated Wednesday. According to the National Hurricane Center, the post-storm reports for Hurricane Katrina in 2005 and Hurricane Maria...
LOUISIANA STATE
kalb.com

Four Cenla areas re-classified as rural based on 2020 U.S. Census

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - In a report first published by The Advocate | The Times-Picayune, a change in rules for the 2020 U.S. Census has resulted in the re-classification of 27 Louisiana areas formerly classified as urban. For the first time since 1910, new U.S. Census rules doubled the population...
LOUISIANA STATE
KPEL 96.5

KPEL 96.5

Lafayette, LA
21K+
Followers
19K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

96.5 KPEL has the best news coverage for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy