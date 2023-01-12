ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensburg, PA

Greensburg Parks & Rec plans community yard sale, family dance, egg hunt

By Jeff Himler
Tribune-Review
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iqith_0kCh3xhP00
Metro Creative

Greensburg residents have a couple months to sort through unwanted items in their garages, attics and closets if they want to participate in the city’s inaugural community yard sale.

The daylong event, organized by Greensburg Parks & Recreation, is scheduled on May 20 and is free for city residents who want to sell items.

“The yard sale is new, to get more community involvement,” said city Councilwoman Sheila M. Brumley.

“I know South Greensburg does a community yard sale,” said Lydia Kinkaid, Greensburg’s recreation program manager. Last year’s yard sale in that neighboring municipality was on June 4.

“A lot of households there participated,” said Kinkaid. “I’m anxious to see how many people participate in the city.

“I know I have a lot of junk to get rid of. Hopefully, a lot of other people do, too, and will sign up for it.”

Residents can register for the sale by submitting their address to the recreation department by 4 p.m. on May 18. Call 724-834-4880, email rec@greensburgpa.org or send a message via the department’s Facebook page.

Participating addresses will be listed online by the department.

Tribune-Review

Greensburg, PA
