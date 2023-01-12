Read full article on original website
beckershospitalreview.com
US spent 38% less on medical supplies in 2021 than 2020: report
The federal government spent $8.2 billion on medical supplies in 2021's fiscal year, amounting to a 38 percent drop in medical supply spending from the prior year, according to a Jan. 12 report from the Health Industry Distributors Association. Medical supply spending continues to be higher compared to pre-pandemic years,...
4 legislators prod J&J for answers over Tylenol, Motrin shortages
As the shortage of children's pain medications continues, four Massachusetts lawmakers questioned Johnson & Johnson, the largest U.S. pharmaceutical company by revenue, about its supply of Tylenol and Motrin in a letter sent Jan. 12. Despite J&J increasing production, people are "still visiting store after store only to find empty...
Flu positivity drops: 6 FluView notes
Of more than 96,000 specimens tested for influenza at U.S. clinical laboratories for the week ending Jan. 7, 8.6 percent were positive, the CDC's latest FluView report shows. This figure hovered around 25 percent for several consecutive weeks in December. Overall, most areas continue to see flu activity decline. Five...
XBB.1.5 rises to 43% of cases: 4 COVID-19 updates
In about a week, the prevalence of omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 grew more than 50 percent, according to the latest CDC variant proportion estimates. The newest omicron relative gaining traction accounted for about 28 percent of cases for the week ending Jan. 7. Updated estimates indicate it has jumped to 43 percent of cases as of Jan. 13.
Cross-market M&A to continue to be at forefront of healthcare deal activity in 2023
Some of the largest healthcare merger and acquisition deals in 2022 involved cross-market transactions, and this trend is expected to continue in 2023, a report from Kaufman Hall said. Examples of such transactions include the Advocate Aurora and Atrium Health deal and the proposed Sanford Health and Fairview Health combination....
Deadline extended for Hospital Incident Command System survey submission
Hospitals that use the Hospital Incident Command System survey to improve emergency management planning now have until Feb. 28 to submit the survey. The National Advisory Committee encourages healthcare systems to complete the survey to "identify potential improvements" with regard to response and recovery abilities for both planned and unplanned events.
Paxlovid underprescribed for older adults, physician survey finds
Physicians are hesitant to prescribe Paxlovid, a COVID-19 antiviral, to patients 65 and older mostly because of drug interaction worries, according to a survey conducted by Medline. Nearly half of the 1,500 surveyed physicians said they had not prescribed Paxlovid to older people because the patient had another medication that...
Partnership drops heart readmissions 50%, researchers say
Puyallup, Wash.-based MultiCare's Pulse Heart Institute partnered with DispatchHealth to reduce congestive heart failure patient readmission to 6.8 percent, according to a recent white paper. Congestive heart failure hospital readmissions rates are 25 percent nationally and are most common among the elderly and Medicare patients, according to a Dec. 28...
White House COVID-19 adviser Dr. David Kessler to depart
David Kessler, MD, will leave his role as a top White House COVID-19 adviser next week, a sign that federal pandemic response efforts are winding down, Bloomberg reported Jan. 13. Dr. Kessler, a pediatrician and former FDA commissioner, was appointed chief science officer of COVID-19 response in January 2021. In...
Major regulatory changes, consolidation projected for the Southeast
Healthcare mergers and acquisitions are expected to rebound in the Southeast in 2023, and the Carolinas stand to be a premiere arena for that activity, JDSupra reported Jan. 11. An early entry in that trend, Charlotte, N.C.-based Atrium Health and Advocate Aurora Health, formerly headquartered dually in Milwaukee and Downers...
Hospital sector will face sustained challenges in 2023; bankruptcies likely: 5 things to know
While hospitals largely avoided the growing trend of healthcare bankruptcies in 2022, the ending of COVID-19 protections will add to ongoing labor expense and inflationary challenges and mean much of the sector will remain under pressure, according to a report from restructuring firm Gibbins Advisors. There were only two hospital...
MedPAC pushes Congress for slight hospital pay bump in 2024
The Medicare Payment Advisory Commission on Jan. 12 recommended that Congress provide hospitals with a 1 percent increase over current Medicare rates in 2024 to offset inflationary pressures and maintain access to care for Medicare beneficiaries, Axios reported. In a December letter to MedPAC, the American Hospital Association said recent...
Algorithm can improve end-of-life care for cancer patients
Philadelphia-based Penn Medicine researchers recently found that a machine-learning algorithm that predicts mortality risk in cancer patients quadrupled the rates of end-of-life care conversations with patients. The study, published in JAMA Oncology on Jan. 12, included 20,506 patients with cancer. The algorithm identified high-risk patients and sent email or text...
Ochsner Health's telemedicine leader joins digital medicine advisory group
David Houghton, MD, system chair for telemedicine and chief of movement and memory disorders at New Orleans-based Ochsner Health will join The American Medical Association's Digital Medicine Payment Advisory Group. The group, founded in 2016, focuses on creating solutions to barriers to digital medicine adoption and advocating for insurance coverage...
After preliminary denial, hospital where nurse called 911 gains full accreditation
Silverdale, Wash.-based St. Michael Medical Center — which gained media attention after a nurse called 911 from its overcrowded, short-staffed emergency department — has been accredited by The Joint Commission after a preliminary denial. The Joint Commission conducted its triennial survey at the hospital in September and issued...
MIT, Mass General create AI model that can predict lung cancer risk
An artificial intelligence-based model, dubbed Sybil, was able to accurately predict the risk of lung cancer for individuals with or without a significant smoking history. The study, led by investigators from the Mass General Cancer Center, part of Boston-based Mass General Brigham, in collaboration with researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, created and tested Sybil, a machine learning tool designed to use a single low-dose chest scan to predict the risk of lung cancers occurring one to six years after a screening.
