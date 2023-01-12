ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lionel Messi’s dad ‘in Riyadh’ for talks with Al-Hilal over stunning £245m-a-year transfer to eclipse Cristiano Ronaldo

By Tony Robertson
 3 days ago

SAUDI ARABIAN club's interest in Lionel Messi may not all be smoke and mirrors after reports emerged suggesting the World Cup winner's father was in the country.

It was reported that Al-Halil want to bring Messi to the Middle East following the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WCW9a_0kCh3sHm00
Lionel Messi's father is said to be in Saudi Arabia after reports of a mega-money contract offer Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CFPiw_0kCh3sHm00
Messi won the World Cup the last time he was in the Middle East Credit: Reuters
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VuQhs_0kCh3sHm00
A move to the country would see him reignite his rivalry with Ronaldo Credit: PA

Local media have reported that the Argentine's Dad, Jorge, was spotted in the country's capital of Riyadh, though outlet The New Arab could not verify this.

Regardless, the financial power in the region has already been confirmed, after Al Nassr completed the signing of Ronaldo in a record-breaking deal worth £173million a year.

However, Al Halil - Al Nassr's rivals - are said to have offered a deal worth EVEN MORE to Messi.

Al Hilal currently sit third in the Saudi Pro League, three points behind table toppers Al Nassr, with the pair making up the "Riyadh derby."

Indeed, the report indicates Messi would earn a staggering £245m a year, £70m more than ex-Manchester United star Ronaldo.

Messi's contract at current club Paris Saint-Germain expires at the end of the season.

But a verbal agreement is said to have been reached between the two parties over an extension.

Messi enjoyed himself the last time he was in the Middle East, as he won the World Cup in neighbouring Qatar.

And following a break to celebrate his win, Messi scored with a trademark finish on his return to PSG.

Fresh reports have emerged which alledge former Barcelona board members exchanged abusive messages about Messi.

The Argentine was labelled a "sewer rat" and "hormonal dwarf" by Barca's former legal chief Roman Gomez Ponti in a scathing attack.

In the meantime, Messi has also earned a spot in Fifa's "The Best" award as one of 14 nominees, though Ronaldo has been snubbed for this.

