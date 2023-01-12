Read full article on original website
Curt Davis – Service 1/18/23 Noon
Curt Davis of Festus died Friday at the age of 61. Visitation is Wednesday at 9 o’clock with a funeral service set for Noon at C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Desloge. Burial will be in the Three Rivers Cemetery in Farmington.
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in Missouri
Snow days can still be some of the best winter days, even when you're an adult. You can curl up under a blanket, read a good book, or, you can bundle up for a day of epic sled riding.
Festus Beats Hillsboro in Overtime, 65-64
(FESTUS) In a game heard Friday night on AM 1400 KJFF and MyMoInfo.com, the Festus Tigers used two free throws late in overtime by sophomore Hunter Bates to get past the Hillsboro Hawks 65-64. The Hawks had two shots in the lane as time was running out but they couldn’t get the ball to go in and they couldn’t draw a foul. Festus has evened things with Hillsboro who beat them 61-58 on December 28th at the Park Hills Central Bob Sechrest Christmas Tournament. The two teams will face each other again February 3rd at Hillsboro.
Maine Police Departments Should Adopt This Hysterical Training Happening in Missouri
Police officers have to deal with some wild stuff so I can only imagine what their training looks like. You can never fully predict what situations they will find themselves in, so training needs to be comprehensive and when possible, hands-on. A Missouri sheriff’s office in Jefferson County has been...
The Shelby–Nicholson–Schindler House in Perryville, Missouri was first owned by an early settler in the 1830s
The Shelby–Nicholson–Schindler House is located at 701 W. St. Joseph Street in Perryville, Missouri (Perry County). The house was listed on the National Register of Historic Places on July 24, 1974. It is privately owned. For many photos, including beautiful garden images, click here for the Facebook site of the home.
Granville “Tut” Everett Tullock – Service 1/15/23 At 2 P.M.
Granville “Tut” Everett Tullock of St. Louis, formerly of Bonne Terre, died Friday at the age of 85. The funeral service is Sunday afternoon at 2 o’clock at the C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Desloge. Interment will follow at the Parkview Cemetery in Farmington. Visitation...
State to match funds for James Hardie infrastructure
(Crystal City, Hillsboro) The preliminary work continues as Jefferson County prepares for James Hardie Manufacturing to build a plant on the Festus Airport Property. Jefferson County Executive Dennis Gannon says they received good news from the state to help with the cost to renovate the roadways near the proposed plant.
Missouri witness says triangle object moving overhead cloaked itself
A Missouri witness at St. Louis reported watching a silent, cloaking, triangle-shaped object at 2:40 a.m. on November 19, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Catherine LaGarce Droney – No Service
Catherine LaGarce Droney of Irondale died Saturday at the age of 75. Per Catherine’s wishes, there will be no services. Arrangements are through C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Desloge.
Norman Harold Pooker — Service 1/16/23 11 A.M.
Norman Harold Pooker of Festus passed away Tuesday (1/10) he was 70 years old. The visitation for Norman Pooker will be Sunday (1/15) afternoon from 2 until 6 at the Vinyard Funeral Home in Festus. A second visitation will be held Monday (1/16) morning from 10 until the time of...
The St. Louis County town demolished for developments that never happened
Allenton, Missouri, has been designated as a ghost town by the St. Louis Paranormal Research Society, but is it? Allenton is currently part of the Eureka city limits. Six Flags St. Louis is nearby.
stlpublicradio.org
With ‘All Things New’ plan looming, St. Louis Catholics keep the faith
The Catholic community in the St. Louis region is at a crossroads. A sweeping plan from the archdiocese known as the All Things New initiative is considering how to consolidate parishes and even close schools. It is no small undertaking. The Archdiocese of St. Louis includes 178 parishes, and though...
I-270 EB lanes closing Sunday, Jan 15
On Sunday, January 15, MoDOT will close lanes on I-270 eastbound. It's part of a $278 million project.
A Website says 3 Missouri Towns are ‘Likely’ for a Tornado strike
One website ranked the cities most likely to be hit by a tornado, and the list features 3 cities from the Show-Me State. Which cities made their list, and why do they say you need to be extra prepared for tornados if you live there?. Thetravel.com has released a list...
Historic automobile manufacturer: St. Louis Motor Carriage Company founders, John L. French and George P. Dorris, Sr.
The St. Louis Motor Carriage Company was founded in 1898 by George Preston Dorris, Sr., vice-president and senior engineer, and president, John L. French. This company manufactured automobiles at 1211–13 North Vandeventer Avenue in St. Louis, Missouri. From 1899 to 1907, it was the first of many companies in St. Louis making automobiles. The horseless carriage, the St. Louis, was developed at this company and the vehicles had the advertisement slogan of Rigs that Run.
Edward Lee Schremp – Service 1/20/23 At 10 A.M.
Edward Lee Schremp of Perryville died Wednesday, January 11th at the age of 67. The funeral service is Friday morning, January 20th at 10 o’clock at Ford & Young Funeral Home in Perryville. Burial will be at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Perryville at a later date. Visitation for Ed...
St. Louis City Museum loft on Zillow Gone Wild
ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The City Museum has become one of the most recognized St. Louis landmarks. An old shoe factory was transformed into a wonderland of amusement for kids and adults. Now, a nearby apartment retrofitted by the museum’s late creator, Bob Cassilly is on the market. Pictures of the place listed for $450,000 […]
National restaurant chain shutters St. Louis-area location
CRESTWOOD, Mo. — Red Lobster, the national seafood restaurant chain, has shuttered its location in Crestwood. The store, at 9838 Watson Road, was last in operation Tuesday, according to a spokeswoman. A notation on the company's website says the location is "temporarily closed," however the company says in a statement that the restaurant is permanently shuttered.
Police investigating a home invasion in O’Fallon, Mo
The police have just informed us about a home invasion in O'Fallon, Missouri.
KYTV
Former Ozark, Mo. resident arrested in St. Louis after sending obscene material to detective posing as minor
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KY3) - A registered sex offender was arrested by the FBI in St. Louis Friday and charged with transferring obscene material to a minor. The U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Eastern District of Missouri says 46-year-old James Wessley Rankin, who used to live in Ozark, started a conversation with an undercover detective on an anonymous chat site. The detective from the San Bernandino Sheriff’s Department in California was posing as a 14-year-old girl on the site.
