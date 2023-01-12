ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Gizmodo

Voice AI Company SoundHound Lays Off Nearly Half Its Staff and Offers ‘Pitiful’ Severance

SoundHound, a voice AI company, laid off nearly half of its remaining staff last week—roughly 200 people—in a major company-wide downsizing, according to three employees who lost their jobs and an email from the CEO viewed by Gizmodo. What’s more, the former SoundHound employees are in for a rough landing. Their severance package includes no healthcare and just two weeks of severance, and that’s only if SoundHound can raise more money, the three laid off staffers told Gizmodo. If the company can’t secure additional funding, the former employees said they don’t know what will happen to them.
Gizmodo

SEC Charges Crypto Firms Genesis and Gemini With Selling Unregistered Securities

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission charged Genesis Global Capital LLC and Gemini Trust Company LLC on Thursday for allegedly providing unregistered securities to investors through a program that touted a high interest on deposits. Gemini is a crypto exchange founded by twins Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss and Genesis is...
Gizmodo

YouTube Is Testing a Free, Ad-supported Streaming Service

YouTube announced it is introducing free, ad-supported streaming channels in a product test as the company grows its video platform. The new hub, known as FAST, would create competition for other industry players including Roku, Pluto TV, and Tubi. The rollout was first reported by the Wall Street Journal and...
Gizmodo

Tim Cook Takes a 40% Pay Cut After Apple Shareholders Grumbled

Even CEOs aren’t immune to tough economic times and discontented grumbling. Just ask Apple’s Tim Cook, who just agreed to give himself a 40% pay cut, given the fruit stand’s lackluster performance in 2022 and shareholder pushback. Apple revealed Cook’s pay cut in a proxy statement filed...

