Gizmodo
Voice AI Company SoundHound Lays Off Nearly Half Its Staff and Offers ‘Pitiful’ Severance
SoundHound, a voice AI company, laid off nearly half of its remaining staff last week—roughly 200 people—in a major company-wide downsizing, according to three employees who lost their jobs and an email from the CEO viewed by Gizmodo. What’s more, the former SoundHound employees are in for a rough landing. Their severance package includes no healthcare and just two weeks of severance, and that’s only if SoundHound can raise more money, the three laid off staffers told Gizmodo. If the company can’t secure additional funding, the former employees said they don’t know what will happen to them.
Gizmodo
Meta Sues 'Predictive Policing' Firm for Using Fake Accounts to Scrape More Than 600,000 Facebook Profiles
Meta, the company previously known as Facebook, may not have the best track record when it comes to preserving its users’ privacy, but it nonetheless wants to make damn sure other companies aren’t spying on its community without its approval. This week, the tech giant filed a lawsuit...
Gizmodo
Judge Says Elon Musk's Trial Must Take Place on Twitter's Home Turf
A judge told Tesla CEO Elon Musk and his attorneys that, no, the court won’t move his upcoming securities fraud trial out of San Francisco even if there’s a dwindling number of people in the Bay Area with a positive opinion of the Twitter owner. On Friday, federal...
Gizmodo
SEC Charges Crypto Firms Genesis and Gemini With Selling Unregistered Securities
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission charged Genesis Global Capital LLC and Gemini Trust Company LLC on Thursday for allegedly providing unregistered securities to investors through a program that touted a high interest on deposits. Gemini is a crypto exchange founded by twins Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss and Genesis is...
Gizmodo
YouTube Is Testing a Free, Ad-supported Streaming Service
YouTube announced it is introducing free, ad-supported streaming channels in a product test as the company grows its video platform. The new hub, known as FAST, would create competition for other industry players including Roku, Pluto TV, and Tubi. The rollout was first reported by the Wall Street Journal and...
Gizmodo
Tim Cook Takes a 40% Pay Cut After Apple Shareholders Grumbled
Even CEOs aren’t immune to tough economic times and discontented grumbling. Just ask Apple’s Tim Cook, who just agreed to give himself a 40% pay cut, given the fruit stand’s lackluster performance in 2022 and shareholder pushback. Apple revealed Cook’s pay cut in a proxy statement filed...
