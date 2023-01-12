ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami's Mitchell Agude Declares for NFL Draft

Hurricanes defensive lineman Mitchell Agude headed to the NFL.

The Transfer Portal was good to the Miami Hurricanes this past season. Part of the haul included former UCLA defensive lineman Mitchell Agude . He came to the Canes for one season and was an instant impact player.

For his one season in Coral Gables, Fla., Agude created 39 tackles, seven tackles for loss, and four sacks. The 6-foot-5 and 255-pound edge rusher was a welcomed addition to the locker room and the roster overall. He's now moving on to the professional ranks.

According to NFL Draft Buzz , Agude has been ranked as the No. 73 defensive lineman and 373rd player overall in the 2023 NFL Draft. He received a NFL Draft grade of 79 out of 100.

Here's part of what Fan Nation's NFL Draft Bible had to say about Agude:

"Standup rusher with above-average length, allowing him to outreach tackles when locking out. Agude plays with solid effort to translate to the next level. He keeps fighting and makes plays late in the run and pass game. An alert player, he has his hands ready to engage and keeps his eyes up."

Good luck to Agude during the next chapter of his life and during his pursuit of being a NFL football player.

