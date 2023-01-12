Spring semester underway; registration opportunities remain

WINTERVILLE — The 2023 Spring Semester is underway at Pitt Community College, and registration opportunities are available for those interested in taking late-start classes.

According to Lori Preast, PCC assistant vice president of curriculum and instruction, late-start classes offer the same instruction as courses that began Jan. 6, but in a tighter timeframe. As a result, she said, they “require an extra measure of self-motivation and diligence” for students to achieve success.

The selection of late-start classes is wide-ranging, everything from music appreciation and blueprint reading to public speaking and sociology. While some are specific to associate degree curricula, others can be transferred to many of North Carolina’s public and private four-year institutions.

“For individuals who maybe got busy and didn’t register for classes that started Jan. 6, I’d say it’s better to start late than not at all,” Preast said, adding that no matter which classes students choose, the college offers support services — including tutoring, personal counseling and academic advising — to help them succeed.

“Our goal at PCC is getting students ‘on track’ and progressing toward a transfer degree or credential with labor market value,” she said.

Preast said Pitt’s 14-week courses start on Jan. 23. She said 12-week classes get underway Feb. 6, and eight-week courses begin on March 6. All of the classes run through May 8.

New students must complete a PCC admissions application and submit copies of their official high school transcripts to the college registrar’s office to enroll in late-start classes. Current students may register from an approved Student Education Plan or by contacting their academic advisors.

More details, including a list of late-start classes being offered this spring, are available on the PCC website (pittcc.edu).

PCC Foundation seeks student ambassador applicants

The PCC Foundation is encouraging students to apply for participation in the college’s Student Ambassador Program during the 2023-24 academic year.

According to PCC Scholarships Coordinator Kim Simpkins, the highly-competitive program offers opportunities for students to develop leadership skills through their assistance with PCC Foundation events, recruiting and other college activities. Individuals selected for the program receive scholarships that cover the cost of in-state tuition and fees.

“Over the years, students in the ambassadors program have established an impeccable reputation with regard to academic performance, leadership and volunteerism,” Simpkins said. “We’re looking for highly-motivated students who will continue and build upon that tradition of excellence.”

Simpkins, an ambassadors adviser, said the application deadline is Jan. 31. She noted the “application is extensive” and advised prospective applicants not to wait until the last minute to apply.

To be considered for the ambassadors program, students must have at least a 3.2 unweighted GPA in college or high school (if they have not yet graduated). Other considerations include leadership experience, community service participation, knowledge of PCC and the community, and oral and written communication skills.

In addition to scholarships, ambassadors receive professional attire to wear during official PCC events. They also take part in leadership and personal development training.

Applications are available on the “Student Ambassador Leadership Program” page of the PCC Foundation website (pittccfoundation.com).