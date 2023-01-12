ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

NY Lottery

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) _ These New York lotteries were drawn Thursday:

Take 5 Midday

13-15-24-31-38

(thirteen, fifteen, twenty-four, thirty-one, thirty-eight)

Numbers Midday

2-4-2

(two, four, two)

Win 4 Midday

7-9-2-8

(seven, nine, two, eight)

Numbers Evening

3-6-5

(three, six, five)

Win 4 Evening

6-2-8-1

(six, two, eight, one)

Take 5 Evening

08-20-30-36-39

(eight, twenty, thirty, thirty-six, thirty-nine)

Pick 10

02-04-21-31-34-42-43-44-46-51-54-59-62-65-68-69-72-76-77-80

(two, four, twenty-one, thirty-one, thirty-four, forty-two, forty-three, forty-four, forty-six, fifty-one, fifty-four, fifty-nine, sixty-two, sixty-five, sixty-eight, sixty-nine, seventy-two, seventy-six, seventy-seven, eighty)

Cash4Life

13-16-19-43-44, Cash Ball: 3

(thirteen, sixteen, nineteen, forty-three, forty-four; Cash Ball: three)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 1,350,000,000

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 404,000,000

