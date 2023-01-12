NY Lottery
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) _ These New York lotteries were drawn Thursday:
Take 5 Midday
13-15-24-31-38
(thirteen, fifteen, twenty-four, thirty-one, thirty-eight)
Numbers Midday
2-4-2
(two, four, two)
Win 4 Midday
7-9-2-8
(seven, nine, two, eight)
Numbers Evening
3-6-5
(three, six, five)
Win 4 Evening
6-2-8-1
(six, two, eight, one)
Take 5 Evening
08-20-30-36-39
(eight, twenty, thirty, thirty-six, thirty-nine)
Pick 10
02-04-21-31-34-42-43-44-46-51-54-59-62-65-68-69-72-76-77-80
(two, four, twenty-one, thirty-one, thirty-four, forty-two, forty-three, forty-four, forty-six, fifty-one, fifty-four, fifty-nine, sixty-two, sixty-five, sixty-eight, sixty-nine, seventy-two, seventy-six, seventy-seven, eighty)
Cash4Life
13-16-19-43-44, Cash Ball: 3
(thirteen, sixteen, nineteen, forty-three, forty-four; Cash Ball: three)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 1,350,000,000
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 404,000,000
