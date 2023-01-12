Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kuaf.com
With Cemeteries, Country Stores Historians Gather Stories of Ghost Towns
On a road trip, drivers might roll past a place with a community building, cemetery, a couple of houses and a couple old buildings. Some of these areas used to be bustling, but as industries left and community hubs such as schools closed, they faded. Historians are looking into towns no longer in their heyday such as Sulphur Springs in Yell County.
Another Fort Smith Restaurant Vanished, What Happens Next?
The restaurant scene in Fort Smith is constantly changing, which is both good and bad. Because you find places that you truly enjoy frequenting only to have them close. Bob & Wanda's Wagon Wheel Cafe has been a Towson Avenue institution for over a decade. But the restaurant fell on hard times and the original owners let it go.
Fire damages businesses in Hot Springs Village
HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE, Ark. — Garland County has proved time and time again that it can rally when times get tough. Last week, an EF-1 tornado hit a school in Jessieville, and on Friday a fire tore through several businesses in Hot Springs Village. "I'm at a loss for...
residentnewsnetwork.com
Obituary – Katherine (Doyel) Hope (1941-2023)
Katherine (Doyle) Hope, 81, passed from this life on January 14, 2023. Visitation: Monday, January 16, 2023 from 5:00-7:00 pm at the Heritage Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Celebration of Life: Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at 2:00 pm at the Heritage Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in the Square...
talkbusiness.net
Prairie Grove-based PolyTech Plastic Molding has a new owner
Arcane Capital Partners, a private family office in Little Rock led by Michael Hickmon, Sam Ford and Will Ford, announced Thursday (Jan. 12) that it is the new owner of Prairie Grove-based PolyTech Plastic Molding Inc. Financial terms were not disclosed. PolyTech is a plastics-injection molding and extrusion company with...
House fire leaves one dead in Washington County
WASHINGTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — The Wedington Fire Department (WFD) responded to a house fire in Wedington Woods on Saturday, Jan. 14, morning that left one person dead. WFD responded to the fire at around 6:15 a.m. When crews arrived, the home was fully engulfed in flames blocking them from entering.
Highly-anticipated new restaurant now open in Arkansas
A highly-anticipated new local restaurant recently opened in Arkansas. Read on to learn more. On Sunday, January 8, 2023, Smokin' Oak Wood-Fired Pizza & Taproom held the grand opening for its first Arkansas restaurant location in Fayetteville.
ualrpublicradio.org
Arkansas judge voids casino license granted to Cherokee Nation
The contentious path to building a casino in Pope County took yet another turn Thursday when Pulaski County Circuit Court Judge Tim Fox ruled that Arkansas officials “unconstitutionally” granted a casino license to Cherokee Nation Businesses. Gulfside Casino Partnership had appealed a November 2021 decision by the Arkansas...
KTLO
Woman sentenced for attacking Buffalo River park rangers
A Perry County woman has been sentenced in federal court for attacking park rangers at the Buffalo National River. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Arkansas, 30-year-old Kristie Hudson of Bigelow will serve one year and one day in prison followed by two years of supervised release on one count of assaulting, resisting and impeding a federal officer.
5newsonline.com
Fort Smith residents urging city officials and animal control to ‘step up’
FORT SMITH, Ark. — As Jayne Alford’s family enjoyed the long Thanksgiving weekend of 2022, her normally quiet neighborhood near Free Ferry and 46th Street was met with commotion. “I heard a loud sound and I knew what had happened,” Alford recalled. Alford says while standing in...
Judge revokes Cherokees’ Pope County casino license; fight at Arkansas Supreme Court looms
This article was updated Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, at 5:40 p.m. A judge has stripped Legends Resort and Casino and Cherokee Nation Businesses of the license to operate a casino in Pope County. The long-awaited ruling will be appealed to the Arkansas Supreme Court, which will again decide the fate of Arkansas’ fourth and, for […] The post Judge revokes Cherokees’ Pope County casino license; fight at Arkansas Supreme Court looms appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
Fort Smith couple found dead by murder-suicide in Illinois
A Fort Smith couple was found dead in Illinois after what appears to be a murder-suicide on Wednesday, Jan. 11.
PHOTOS: Landowner Discovers ‘Hundreds of Deer Carcasses’ On His Property, Investigation Ensues
It’s a scene straight out of a horror film. Piles of bones, rotting flesh, and putrid hides lie in the middle of an Arkansas forest where “hundreds of deer carcasses” were discovered by the owner of the land. “I can’t can’t get into details for various reasons…...
UPDATE: Body found in Arkansas River in Fort Smith identified
Fort Smith Police and Fire departments were called to 789 Riverfront Drive after a man's body was found in the water.
Fort Smith police respond to fatal crash on Grand Avenue
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith police responded to a fatal crash in the early morning on Jan. 11 on Grand Avenue. According to the report, the vehicle was driving eastbound near the 1400 block of Grand when it left the roadway on the southside, striking a traffic light at the intersection of N. E. Street and Grand.
residentnewsnetwork.com
Impact 7v7 Draws Interest From Local School Athletes
The Shawn Gauthier lead Impact included a High School 7v7 tournament with their Youth Showcase program. A vision that started as an alternative fall league, then a spring league, and now youth showcases. Has evolved once again. Included in this weekends Showcase at Greenland High School is a High School 7v7. While slightly an 11th hour decision it still brought in several of Northwest Arkansas and River Valley talent. Gentry All-Conference QB Senior Chris Bell and Elkins All-State RB Junior Da’Shawn Chairs joined Rogers All-Conference Freshman Linebacker Braxton Lindsey being the notables from Northwest Arkansas. Out of the River Valley a host of Greenwood Bulldogs made the trek up I-49.
5 Things You Didn't Know About Ed Walker's Drive In
Fort Smith is one of the oldest and most vibrant cities in the state of Arkansas, which is why I enjoy living here. But there is an especially unique vibe when it comes to the culinary scene in town. Some of the restaurants have been in business for over fifty years. With that plethora of time and experience the food and recipes have been perfected over decades of experience.
Police identify man whose body was found in the Arkansas River
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Police have identified a body found in the Arkansas River in Fort Smith on Tuesday as 28-year-old Jordan Gillilan. According to the Fort Smith Police Department (FSPD), around 10:15 a.m. on Jan. 10, officers were called to an area of Riverfront Drive after a body was found in the river.
Arkansas dumping of hundreds of deer carcasses prompts investigation: reports
A landowner in Arkansas reported to the Johnson County Sheriff's Office that someone illegally dumped hundreds of deer carcasses on his property.
One dead after single-vehicle accident in Fort Smith
Fort Smith Police are investigating after a single-vehicle accident left one dead early Wednesday morning on Jan. 11.
Comments / 0