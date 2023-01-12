The San Antonio Spurs might be 13-29, but they've got the entire NBA beat in one area of the record book. With a crowd of 68,323 fans, the Spurs broke the NBA single-game attendance record on Friday against the Golden State Warriors. The increased attendance came thanks to a special game played at the team's former home at the Alamodome as part of a celebration of its 50th anniversary.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO