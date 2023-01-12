Some Rio Verde Foothills residents want Scottsdale to turn their water back on

INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 01-14-2023 | 2:30 AM LOCATION: McDowell Road East of I-17 CITY: Phoenix DETAILS: Crews responded to a 2 vehicle collision with one with one vehicle rolled over around 2:30 AM. Both drivers involved needed to be extricated from their vehicles. The driver of the rolled over vehicle required extensive extrication. Crews transported both patients in critical condition. McDowell Road is closed in both directions for investigation. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/

