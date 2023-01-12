Some Rio Verde Foothills residents want Scottsdale to turn their water back on

Read full article on original website
Shaq's Fried Chicken Restaurant Finally Set to OpenGreyson FGilbert, AZ
Men’s Volleyball: No. 14 Buckeyes split weekend against No. 9 Grand Canyon, George MasonThe LanternColumbus, OH
Internet-Famous Taco Restaurant Opening in TownGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
New City of Mesa Short-Term Rentals License RequiredSuzy Jacobson CherryMesa, AZ
Former Major League Baseball Star DiesOnlyHomersScottsdale, AZ
Car crash near Cave Creek leaves 1 dead
CAVE CREEK, Ariz. — One person is dead after a vehicle swerved off the roadway and crashed into a power pole, Daisy Mountain Fire and Medical officials said. Information is limited at this time. According to early reports, the vehicle had been traveling at an unknown speed near Carefree...
fox10phoenix.com
Volunteers in Phoenix clean up 27th Avenue: 'It brings revitalization'
More than a hundred volunteers spent hours this weekend morning cleaning up 27th Avenue in Phoenix. Residents say they've had issues with crime over the years and they're doing what they can now to change that. FOX 10's Irene Snyder has the story.
queencreeksuntimes.com
Restrictions on southbound Ellsworth Road begin Jan. 16
Beginning Monday, Jan. 16, southbound Ellsworth Road will be restricted to one lane south of the State Route 24 in Mesa for a waterline extension project. The specific restrictions will move with the work zone, between SR 24 and south of Williams Field, according to the City of Mesa. Restrictions are anticipated through March for this first phase.
Steep Tea Company Relocating to Phoenix
100% vegan tea shop is bringing their handcrafted menu to Phoenix after closing its Tempe location.
AZFamily
Music won’t stop for Rock ‘n’ Roll Arizona marathon despite chances of rain
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Rock’ n’ Roll Arizona’s 10K marathon and half-marathon are set to start Sunday morning, but with chances of rain, will the music and running have to end? Rain or shine, the race will go on. Justin Kern, the race director, said Rock’...
kjzz.org
Arizona's 2nd I-10 expansion plan hits a funding snag
Some legislators want to widen a second section of the Interstate 10 between Phoenix and Tucson to create a smoother ride. But Arizona was rejected from getting federal funding. Senate Republican T.J. Shope plans to write legislation to help foot a $360 million bill to fund the project. The legislation,...
MSCO: Elderly man dies after falling into Bartlett Lake
MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. — An elderly man has died after falling into Bartlett Lake Saturday afternoon, officials with the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office reported. According to officials, the man suffered a medical issue before falling in. Family members were able to pull him from the water and administer CPR with the help of other citizens and first responders.
KTAR.com
Closures to affect drivers on 4 metro Phoenix freeways this weekend
PHOENIX — As the new year begins, weekend road construction is picking back up around the Valley, potentially hindering drivers. In north Phoenix, southbound Interstate 17 will be closed from Greenway Road to Northern Avenue from 10 a.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday for a pavement improvement project, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.
Southwest Gas gets approval to raise rates in Arizona
PHOENIX — The Arizona Corporation Commission has allowed Southwest Gas to raise its retail residential rates by about 6.7%. In a 4-1 vote, the commissioners authorized the utility company to charge about $3 more on the monthly bill for the average single-family home. Several Southwest Gas customers asked for...
azbex.com
Costco Project Coming Before Mesa Boards
A two-phase, 120KSF Costco Distribution Center planned in the Mesa Elliot Technology Park near Elliot and Ellsworth roads will be the focus of several Mesa review bodies this week. On Jan. 9, Mesa City Council was set to consider a final subdivision plat for 35 acres of the 200-acre park....
This Is The Best Indian Restaurant In Arizona
Yelp compiled a list of the best Indian restaurants in each state.
Naughty Tacos Opening in Phoenix Late-January, Glendale Outpost in Summer 2023
Plus a location of the popular food truck is planned for East Valley, What Now Phoenix has exclusively learned.
onscene.tv
2 Critical Following Severe Collision | Phoenix
INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 01-14-2023 | 2:30 AM LOCATION: McDowell Road East of I-17 CITY: Phoenix DETAILS: Crews responded to a 2 vehicle collision with one with one vehicle rolled over around 2:30 AM. Both drivers involved needed to be extricated from their vehicles. The driver of the rolled over vehicle required extensive extrication. Crews transported both patients in critical condition. McDowell Road is closed in both directions for investigation. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
AZFamily
Dog found with 3 pounds of matted hair in Chandler undergoes transformation
Drug overdoses increased in Arizona jails in the past five years, leaders say. Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone said he plans to purchase scanning machines to detect any possible drugs coming into jails. Woman grieving after fiancé killed in fiery semi-truck wreck in Chandler. Updated: 2 hours ago. |
kjzz.org
New groundwater report shows people keep moving to AZ despite shrinking supply
A report released earlier this week found groundwater near Buckeye is short of a 100-year supply. And according to the director of the Department of Water Resources, the rest of the state could head in that direction. Tom Buschatzke said what is in the report means that the department will...
Arizona witness describes hovering cigar-shaped object overhead
An Arizona witness at Scottsdale reported watching and photographing a silent, hovering, cigar-shaped object at 1:32 p.m. on November 16, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
arizonaprogressgazette.com
Laws Only Matter with Enforcement: STRs are Skirting the Rules in Scottsdale
The fight for reasonable regulation of short-term rentals (STRs) has seemed to ebb and flow. First the state squashed local control, and then after serious backlash they relented some. While cities and towns started to implement regulations, the Arizona League of Cities and Towns seemed to side with the STR industry (you can follow the entire back and forth here).
azbigmedia.com
Phase 1 of $360M, 7M SF Goodyear AirPark breaks ground
Lincoln Property Company’s Southwest division, LPC Desert West, and Scottsdale-based Harvard Investments joined today with the City of Goodyear and project stakeholders to break ground on the Phase One of Goodyear AirPark. Located on 565 acres adjacent to the Phoenix-Goodyear Airport in Goodyear, Arizona, the Class A industrial development...
