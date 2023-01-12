ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Vote now: Who should be the next SBLive Texas High School Athlete of the Week (Jan. 2-8)?

By SBLive Sports
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eOPEp_0kCh2IzB00

Here are the candidates for SBLive’s Texas High School Athlete of the Week for Jan. 2-8 as nominated by fans, readers and SBLive’s staff

Here are the candidates for SBLive’s Texas High School Athlete of the Week for Jan. 2nd-8th as nominated by fans, readers and SBLive’s staff. Read through the nominees and cast your vote at the bottom of the page. Voting will conclude on Sunday, Jan. 15th, at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced Monday, Jan. 16th . If you would like to nominate an athlete, please email athleteoftheweek@scorebooklive.com or tag us on Twitter or Instagram at @sblivetx .

THIS WEEK’S SBLIVE TEXAS ATHLETE OF THE WEEK NOMINEES (JAN. 2-8):

Editor’s Note: Our Athlete of the Week feature and corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. However, we do not allow votes that are generated by script, macro or other automated means. Athletes that receive votes generated by script, macro or other automated means will be disqualified.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Demar Burton, San Antonio Brandeis C/PF

  • 24 points on 9-of-21 shooting (42.9% FG), 17 rebounds, four assists, two blocks in a 68-56 win over San Antonio Roosevelt.

Jake Hobbs, Floydada G

  • 19 points on 8-of-13 shooting (61.5% FG), 10 rebounds, 10 steals, five assists, two blocks in a 118-68 win over Lockney.
  • 28 points on 11-of-17 shooting (64.7% FG), eight rebounds, six assists, four steals in a 108-34 win over Smyer.

Jojo Moore, Leander Rouse SG

  • 21 points on 8-of-10 shooting (80% FG), five assists, five steals, four rebounds in an 89-35 win over Lockhart.
  • 21 points on 8-of-12 shooting (66.7% FG), seven rebounds, five assists, one steal, one block in a 57-42 win over Buda Hays.

Grayson Rigdon, Benjamin PG/SG

  • 51 points, 18 rebounds, five assists, two steals in a 76-49 win over Crowell.
  • 36 points, 15 rebounds, two assists, two steals in a 59-55 loss to Munday.

Kristopher Jones, Port Aransas SG

  • 51 points, 11 3-pointers (both school records) in an 84-33 win over Refugio.

Drew Steffe, Frisco Memorial SG

  • 17 points, 14 assists, 13 rebounds in an 83-63 win over Frisco Lebanon Trail.

Bryson Chambers, Harvest Christian Academy PG/SG

  • 34 points on 15-of-21 shooting (71.4% FG), 12 rebounds, seven assists, seven steals, one block in an 86-13 win over Dallas Academy.
  • 24 points on 10-of-21 shooting (47.6% FG), 12 rebounds, six assists, two steals, one block in a 78-39 win over Trinity Christian Academy.

Karson Templin, Lucas Lovejoy C/PF

  • 41 points (school record), 14 rebounds, four blocks, one assist, one steal in a 72-40 win over Denison.
  • 15 points, 12 rebounds in a 45-40 (OT) win over McKinney North.

Jordan Balderaz, Lytle G/SF

  • 25 points on 9-of-13 shooting (69.2% FG), 24 rebounds, one block in a 78-39 win over South San Antonio West Campus.
  • 31 points on 10-of-21 shooting (47.6% FG), 10 rebounds, four assists, four steals, three blocks in an 87-44 win over Jourdanton.

Braden Buchanan, Tyler Chapel Hill SG/SF

  • 41 points on 17-of-25 shooting (68% FG), four rebounds, one assist, one steal, one block in a 97-38 win over Winona.
  • 23 points on 8-of-12 shooting (66.7% FG), one rebound, one steal in a 50-29 win over Mount Vernon.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Aaliyah Chavez, Lubbock Monterey PG

  • 21 points on 9-of-16 shooting (56.3% FG), six assists, six steals, five rebounds, one block in a 64-31 win over Abilene Wylie.
  • 38 points on 16-of-22 shooting (72.7% FG), 12 assists, 11 rebounds, three steals, three blocks in a 98-51 win over Lubbock Cooper.

Emma Lucio, Edinburg Vela SG/PG

  • 27 points on 13-of-29 shooting (44.8% FG), 13 rebounds, five steals, three assists in a 69-31 win over Sharyland Pioneer.
  • 20 points on 8-of-15 shooting (53.3% FG), six steals, three assists, three rebounds in a 70-29 win over PSJA Memorial.

LA Sneed, San Antonio Wagner PG

  • 21 points on 8-of-9 shooting (88.9% FG), 19 rebounds, 12 steals, 11 assists in a 86-18 win over Seguin.
  • 20 points on 8-of-20 shooting (40% FG), 10 rebounds, five steals, two assists in a 47-35 win over Kerrville Tivy.

Shun’teria Anumele, Brookshire Royal G

  • 38 points, nine assists, six rebounds, five steals, four blocks in a 79-33 win over Wharton.

Janiah Perkins, San Antonio Highlands PG

  • 25 points on 7-of-18 shooting (38.9% FG), 18 rebounds, six assists, three steals, three blocks in a 51-49 win over San Antonio Burbank.

Charlie McCabe, Medina SF

  • 43 points on 18-of-37 shooting (48.6% FG), 25 rebounds, three steals in a 59-32 win over Knippa.

Hannah Doerre, Santa Fe G

  • 40 points on 13-of-19 shooting (68.4% FG), 17 rebounds, five steals, two assists, two blocks in a 66-61 win over Galveston Ball.
  • 15 points on 5-of-9 shooting (55.6% FG), 11 rebounds, two assists in a 46-27 win over Angleton.

Torie Sevier, Denton Braswell C

  • 21 points, 12 rebounds in a 57-48 win over Denton Guyer.
  • 19 points, 14 rebounds in a 54-38 win over Prosper.

Juliana LaMendola, Coppell G/SF

  • 22 points, eight rebounds, six assists, three steals, one block in a 66-44 win over Flower Mound.
  • 20 points, seven rebounds, two assists, one steal, one block in a 57-48 loss to Carrollton Hebron.

Sophiya Bustillos, El Paso Riverside PG

  • 28 points on 8-of-14 shooting (57.1% FG), eight rebounds, three blocks in a 64-60 loss to El Paso Hanks.
  • 20 points on 9-of-11 shooting (81.8% FG), 10 steals, eight assists, four rebounds in a 74-7 win over Fabens.

Community Policy