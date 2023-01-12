Pierz snaps 2-game skid with win over Staples Motley

The Pierz boys basketball dropped their second in a row, falling to 4-3 after losing 54-31 to Mora, Thursday, Jan. 5.

Kirby Fischer led the team with nine points on four baskets, hitting three 2-pointers and a 3-pointer. Winscher also recorded a block, two rebounds and a steal.

As a team, the Pioneers finished 24% on field goals, 11-of-38 inside the arc and 2-of-15 from the 3-point line.

They attempted to redeem themselves the following day, when they took on Pequot Lakes, but were handed their third straight loss, 69-49.

The Pioneers had two players score double digit points, Noah Oberfeld with 16 and Fischer with 10.

Oberfeld finished making four baskets, one 2-pointer and three 3-pointers, as well as hitting 5-for-5 on his free throws.

Fischer hit on 4-of-8 field goals, with all four baskets coming from the 2-point range. He also finished 2-for-3 on his free throws.

The team shot better, hitting on 33% of their shots, 13-of-33 from the 2-point range and 5-of-20 from the 3-point line.

The losing streak drops the Pioneers to 4-4 but they snapped it against Staples-Motley, Tuesday, Jan. 10, winning 61-52.

Jonathan Cheney had his best game of the season, finishing with 16 points on 7-of-15 shots, all from the 2-point range. He also recorded six rebounds, two blocks and two assists.

Gene Skiba finished with 14 points, hitting 5-of-11 2-pointers and 4-of-7 free throws. He was influential in the rebound department, recording nine defensive rebounds and totaling a team-high 16 on the day.

The Pioneers improved to 5-4 and faced Little Falls on the road, Friday, Jan. 13.

Swanville Bulldogs

Swanville fell back down to .500 on the season, 3-3, after falling 69-57 to East Central, Dec. 5.

Lucas Miller finished with over half of the team’s total points, finishing the night with 29 points on 9-of-29 field goals. Eight of his baskets came from the 2-point range and he added ten more points on free throws. Miller finished with six rebounds and three blocks.

Brody Kircher scored on five baskets for the Bulldogs, with all five coming on 2-pointers, netting him 10 total points. He finished with nine rebounds and three blocks.

The Bulldogs looked to rebound against LPGE, Tuesday, Jan. 10, but they were unable to come away with the win again, falling 73-60.

No stats were available for this game.

The Bulldogs fell to 3-4 and face Osakis on the road, Thursday, Jan. 12.

Royalton Royals

Luck wasn’t on Royalton’s side during their first two games of 2023. The Royals fell to 2-5 after consecutive losses to Paynesville, Thursday, Jan. 5, and Osakis, Monday, Jan. 9.

Against Paynesville, the Royals kept it close but ultimately fell 57-53.

Connor Carlson had his best scoring game of the season, finishing with 21 points on four 2-pointers and four 3-pointers. He also finished with four rebounds, four assists and a steal.

Against Osakis, Ethan Albright had his best scoring game, finishing with 12 points. He scored on 4-of-6 2-pointers and was 1-for-3 on threes and free throws. He also secured four rebounds, and recorded a steal and a block.

The Royals, sitting at 2-5 on the season, faced Holdingford on the road, Tuesday, Jan 10, and got back into the win column with a 65-48 victory.

Jackson Psyck finished with the most points, 17, on eight 2-pointers and a free throw. He was instrumental in the offense, recording the most offensive rebounds, with eight, and having nine total.

Joseph Achen had his best performance on the year, recording a season-high 16 points, scoring three twos, two threes and four free throws. He also tallied eight assists, six steals and four rebounds.

The win puts the Royals’ record at 3-5. They travel to ACGC, Friday, Jan. 13.

Little Falls Flyers

The Little Falls defense managed to hold St. Cloud Cathedral in check, but the offense seemed to be out of sync in the Flyers 37-29 loss to the Crusaders, Friday, Jan. 6.

In the low scoring affair, the Flyers’ top scorer Brayden Jordan finished 4-of-7 on field goals for nine points. Jordan finished a perfect 3-for-3 on 2-pointers and 1-of-4 on shots beyond the arc.

Beau Thoma finished with eight points on 3-of-16 field goals, all three coming from the 2-point range, as well as going 2-for-2 on free throws.

The Flyers did well defensively, securing 41 total rebounds, with 24 of them being defensive rebounds. Thoma recorded a team-leading 18 rebounds, 14 defensive.

The loss dropped the Flyers to 5-2 on the season. They took on Pequot Lakes, Tuesday, Jan. 10, redeeming themselves in a 67-62 win.

Thoma finished with 23 points on 9-of-15 field goals, hitting an impressive 75% of his 2-pointers, 9-of-12. He also made 5-of-9 free throws and recorded a team-high eight rebounds, four steals and four assists.

Jaxon Janski recorded 16 points, scoring on three 2-pointers, two 3-pointers and four free throws. He finished with six rebounds, three steals, two assists and a block.

Little Falls’ record improved to 6-2 on the year. The team faces Holdingford, Thursday, Jan. 12.

Upsala Cardinals

Upsala fell to 2-6 on the season after a tough 84-50 loss to BBE, Friday, Jan. 6.

In the loss, there were a few bright spots. Jack Primus and Aden Warga played excellent games, with each scoring 18 points.

Warga was just one point away from tying his season high, as he hit 7-of-13 shots, including going 5-for-9 on 2-pointers. He also recorded six rebounds,

Primus hit 8-of-21 field goals, including 6-of-12 on 2-pointers. He also finished with five rebounds and a steal.

Upsala’s struggles continued against Braham at home, Tuesday, Jan. 10, when they lost 55-51. They kept it close all game, but were unable to seal their third victory, falling to 2-7.

Primus finished as the Cardinals’ leading scorer, with 13 points. He drained two threes, two twos and three free throws. He led the team with 12 rebounds and had five assists.

The Cardinals travel to LPGE, Thursday, Jan. 12.