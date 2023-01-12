Little Falls Flyers suffer four game losing streak

The Little Falls Flyers girls basketball season hasn’t gone the way they hoped as they dropped to 2-5 after losing 56-46 to Milaca, Thursday, Jan. 5.

Kendal Swantek finished with 13 points, hitting 4-of-7 from inside the arc and 5-of-9 from the free throw line. Defensively, she led the team with four steals and had two assists and two rebounds.

Malin Youngberg recorded 11 on 4-of-10 shots, all from the 2-point range. She finished with three rebounds, two assists and two steals.

The Flyers hoped to get back on track against North Branch, Monday, Jan. 9, but suffered an unfortunate second half collapse, falling 44-43.

The Flyers went into the second half with the lead, 24-19, but couldn’t hold on to that lead being outscored 25-19 in the second half.

Sinclair led the team with 11 points, hitting 5-of-8 from the 2-point range. She finished with nine rebounds and three steals.

The Flyers fell to 2-6 on the season and hosted Foley, Tuesday, Jan. 10.

Unfortunately the losing didn’t end as they dropped their four game in a row, falling 40-37 in overtime.

Swantek led the team with 11 points on 3-of-10 field goals. Claire VanRisseghem finished second in scoring, with six points on 3-of-5 field goals.

The Flyers fell to 2-7 and host Pierz, Friday, Jan. 13

Pierz Pioneers

Pierz took home a loss for the second game in a row, falling 58-39 to Foley, Thursday, Jan. 5.

Alyssa Sadlovsky led her team with 11 points on 5-of-12 baskets, hitting 4-of-8 from the 2-point range. She finished with seven rebounds, two assists and two steals.

Ashley Kimman finished with nine points, hitting three 2-pointers and a 3-pointer. Kimman recorded with a whopping seven steals, three rebounds and two assists.

The Pioneers finished the game hitting just 27% of their shots, 11-of-31 from the 2-point range and 4-of-23 from the 3-point range. They also struggled hitting the free throws, making just 5-of-12.

The Pioneers made up for the loss by defeating the Melrose Dutchmen 64-56, Friday, Jan. 6.

Sadlovsky tied her season high in points scored in a game, finishing with 26 points on 9-of-17 field goals. She finished 6-of-11 on 2-pointers, 3-of-6 on 3-pointers and hit 5-of-9 free throws.

Britney Schommer also had her best game of the season, scoring 20 points on 6-of-16 field goals. Schommer hit an impressive 4-of-9 shots from beyond the arc, as well as 2-of-7 from inside. On free throws, she made 4-of-9.

The Pioneers improved to 6-2 the season and took on St. Cloud Cathedral on the road, Tuesday, Jan. 10.

Unfortunately, St. Cloud handed Pierz its third loss of the season, 57-45.

Sadlovsky finished the game as the Pioneers’ top scorer, with 11 points. She scored three 2-pointers, one 3-pointer and two free throws.

Schommer finished with 10 points, scoring two threes and two twos.

The loss puts the Pioneers’ record to 6-3. They play in Little Falls, Friday, Jan. 13.

Royalton Royals

Royalton ended its two game losing streak with a 70-51 win over Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City, Friday, Jan. 6.

Kylie Waytashek finished with a team leading 24 points, hitting 10-of-20 baskets. She shot 7-for-10 on 2-pointers and 3-for-10 on 3-pointers. She also led the team in assists, with six, and recorded two rebounds and two blocks.

Mya Yourczek had one of her best games, finishing with 22 points, just one point off of her season high. Yourczek made an impressive 9-of-12 of her total shots, hitting 8-of-10 2-pointers and 1-of-2 3-pointers. She led the team with 12 rebounds, as well as having five assists, three steals and a block.

Hannah Krueger finished with her best scoring game of the season, recording 11 points on 4-of-10 shots, including hitting 3-of-9 shots from outside the arc. Krueger also recorded two rebounds, two assists and two steals.

The Royals’ losing streak ended as they improved to 4-4 on the season. They took on Mora, Monday, Jan. 9 and easily crushed the Mustangs, 63-23.

Once again, it was Waytashek leading the way in the scoring column, finishing with 24 points on 10-of-18 baskets. She finished 6-of-8 on twos and 4-of-10 on threes. She also recorded three rebounds, two steals and a team-leading five blocks.

Yourczek finished with 14 points against the Mustangs, hitting 4-of-9 twos and 2-of-5 threes. She was instrumental in the Royals’ defense, coming down with 11 defensive rebounds, 13 total. She also had three blocks and three steals.

With the impressive win over Mora, the Royals improved to 5-4. They play BBE at home, Thursday, Jan. 12.

Swanville Bulldogs

After the home loss to Upsala, Friday, Jan. 6, Swanville rebounded against Parkers Prairie, Monday, Jan. 9.

The Bulldogs came away with a 59-52 win. The game was tied at the half, 30-30, but a strong second half performance allowed them to pull away for their fifth win of the season.

The team as a whole finished hitting 44% on field goals, 54% on 3-pointers and 76% on free throws, beating out their opponent in all three categories.

Avery Douglas finished with 19 points to lead the team. Lauren Miller was right behind her, finishing with 17 points.

Reece Jackson finished with nine points and Amelia Hudalla and Lily Peterson recorded seven each.

The Bulldogs improved to 5-3 and took on Long Prairie-Grey Eagle, Tuesday, Jan. 10 to get their sixth win in an easy 68-30 game.

Douglas led the team in scoring again, this time with 17 points on 6-of-12 field goals, including hitting 4-of-6 on 3-pointers. She led the team in steals as well, with five.

Reese Jackson scored 14 points, netting her best scoring performance of the season. She finished 6-of-10 on field goals including sinking two threes. She also finished with six rebounds, three assists and two steals.

With their record 6-3, they travel to Osakis to take on the Silverstreaks, Friday, Jan. 13.

Upsala Cardinals

Upsala’s momentum after beating the Swanville Bulldogs didn’t carry over into their next game as they fell 46-38 to ACGC, Monday, Jan. 9.

Brenna Graves was the only Cardinal to hit double-digits, scoring 10 points on 3-of-9 field goals.

The loss drops the team to 4-6. They played Braham at home, Tuesday, Jan. 10 and took it to overtime. Unfortunately, they were unable to finish with the lead, losing 53-51.

Hannah Luedtke finished as the Cardinals’ top scorer, with 14 points. Graves was right behind her with 11, and six rebounds. Dakota Soltis had eight points, four deflections, and four steals.

“We played very well on both ends of the court,” said Head Coach Sara Bauer. “I am very proud of our team and how much we have improved from the beginning of the season to now. This team works hard.”

The hard overtime loss drops the Cardinals’ record to 4-7. They hope to rebound against LPGE, Friday, Jan. 13.