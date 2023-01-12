ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
wgnradio.com

Holmes helps No. 6 Indiana rout Wisconsin 93-56

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP)Mackenzie Holmes scored 29 points and Yarden Garzon added 19 to help No. 6 Indiana run to a 93-56 win over Wisconsin on Sunday. Indiana (16-1, 5-1 Big Ten) shot 55% from the field, including 8-for-20 from beyond the arc, while its defense held Wisconsin (6-12, 2-5) to 35% shooting.
