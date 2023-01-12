Read full article on original website
Police Find Missing Dayton, Ohio Woman's Vehicle Abandoned In Middletown. Where Is Cierra?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedDayton, OH
4 Amazing Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Restaurant Review--Otto's in CovingtonLibby Shively McAvoyCovington, KY
4 Amazing Burger Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
3 Places To Get Wings in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Man found dead after southern Berks domestic disturbance
Jan. 15—A man was found dead in an apparent suicide after a domestic disturbance Saturday, Robeson Township police said. At about 2 p.m., officers were dispatched to a residence on Morgantown Road south of Westley Road for a report of a male who locked himself in a vehicle while armed with a handgun, and that a female had taken shelter in the residence. Police safely removed the female from the premises while other officers attempted to contact the male.
Falls man will face misdemeanor charges for shooting and killing his three pet dogs
Jan. 13—Niagara County prosecutors have determined that a Falls man, accused of killing his three pet dogs in what animal welfare advocates have called a "brutal act of animal cruelty," will be charged with misdemeanor crimes rather than felonies. Investigators with the SPCA of Niagara originally requested arrest warrants...
Ohio death row inmate Elwood Jones will be released on bond Saturday
A man who sat on Ohio’s death row for almost three decades will be released Saturday after a judge ruled he didn't get a fair trial and is eligible for bond. Elwood Jones, convicted of a murder he says he didn’t commit, turned to his attorneys after the judge's ruling and said, "Thank you."
Opelousas man accused of damaging Confederate monument may face hate crime charge
Representatives for a Sons of Confederate Veterans camp have indicated that the organization will ask the St. Landry Parish District Attorney’s Office to consider adding a hate crime charge in connection with the damage to a Confederate monument. Additionally organization members say they plan to request District Attorney Chad...
Local gun shop supports challenge to assault weapons ban; Sheriffs say they want no role in enforcing registry
Jan. 13—Second Amendment advocates are considering all options as they rush to challenge the Protect Illinois Communities Act, which bans the sale of a number of assault weapons and will require existing owners of those guns to register with the state. Proponents of the new law hope that the...
Winning ticket for $1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot sold in Maine, but 2 Calif. tickets come close
A Mega Millions ticket sold in Maine matched Friday night's winning numbers to score the lottery game's estimated $1.35 billion grand prize. But two people who bought tickets in California — one in Riverside and the other in Burlingame — matched 5 numbers for prizes of more than $900,000 each.
Rooks: $450 ‘relief’ checks provided, now Maine can get down to business
A month after it was put on the docket, the Legislature swiftly passed and Gov. Janet Mills signed a “Winter Energy Relief” bill on its regular opening day, Jan. 4. The $474 million spending proposal, LD 3, was a curious production, about which more in a moment. It...
We asked Minnesota leaders if they’ll return some of the $17.6 billion surplus. Here’s what they said.
Minnesota has a historic $17.6 billion budget surplus as lawmakers work to craft the next two-year state budget that’s expected to top $55 billion. We asked Minnesota political leaders: “Are you committed to giving back some of the budget surplus?”. Here’s what they said:. Gov. Tim Walz,...
