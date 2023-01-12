Read full article on original website
MARIA ESCOBAR
4d ago
This is good, but by the same token kind of sad. He never has and never will get to enjoy the normal things of life that so profoundly shape us.
kjzz.org
AZ Jewish Historical Society working to open Holocaust education center in Phoenix
A measure that requires Arizona students to learn about the Holocaust and other genocides at least twice between seventh grade and high school graduation was signed into law over a year ago. Now, the Arizona Jewish Historical Society is working to open a new Holocaust education center in Phoenix by 2025. They say their aim is to build on that law’s progress and to combat rising antisemitism.
kjzz.org
Phoenix works toward 30% women police recruits by 2030
Arizona’s largest city is taking action to attract more women police officers. The Phoenix Police Department recently signed a 30 by 30 Pledge, a national initiative to recruit and retain more women officers. Phoenix Police Cmdr. Aimee Smith is leading the department’s efforts. “As research shows, when you reach...
CNBC
Arizona says developers don't have enough groundwater to build in desert west of Phoenix
Developers planning to build homes in the desert west of Phoenix don't have enough groundwater supplies to move forward with their plans, a state modeling report found. Plans to construct homes for people located west of the White Tank Mountains will require alternative sources of water to proceed as the state grapples with a historic megadrought.
kjzz.org
People remember MLK in many ways, including an iconic speech in the Valley found at a thrift store
On this holiday celebrating the birthday of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., people are remembering his legacy in many ways. One of those instances was his famous visit to Phoenix and Tempe about a month prior to President Lyndon B. Johnson’s signing of the 1964 Civil Rights Act.
Gov. Katie Hobbs announces new DPS director, Jeffrey Glover
The former Tempe Police Chief is the first African-American to be named DPS director in state history.
arizonasuntimes.com
Hundreds Show up to Show Their Respect to Arizona’s Legendary Legislator Russell Pearce at His Funeral
One of the most well-known and revered Arizona legislators in recent years, Russell Pearce of Mesa, passed away on January 5, and his funeral was held on Monday. Hundreds packed the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints central stake center in Mesa to listen to eulogies from family and friends, most of whom were brought to tears speaking of his love for Arizona, his family, church, God, and the Constitution.
kjzz.org
Arizona marks 30 years of observing MLK Day
Today marks the 30th anniversary of Arizona’s first observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. President Ronald Reagan signed the federal holiday into law in 1983, but Arizona was the last state to recognize it. The controversial holdout cost the state its first Super Bowl. Arizona became the only...
kjzz.org
Dutch Bros. stands are swarming with bees — and it's making the bees sick
This is a story about bees and coffee — or at least the syrup that sweetens the coffee at one of Arizona’s most popular coffee chains. Robrt Pela found that many Dutch Bros. coffee stands have a bee problem — and it’s not just a problem for the customers. It’s also making the bees sick.
kjzz.org
Faster results or longer early voting? Maricopa County recorder wants Arizona to have a conversation
There are a lot of ideas across Arizona for ways to change the way the state conducts its elections — and Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer has several of his own. Richer has released a 28-page document outlining some areas he thinks could use some adjustments. Among his proposals...
studyfinds.org
Best Things To Do In Phoenix, Arizona: Top 5 Activities Most Recommended By Travel Experts
If traveling is on your to-do list in the new year, one place worth exploring is Phoenix, Arizona. The city provides the perfect blend of urban life tucked inside a postcard-like exhibit of Mother Nature at her finest. Whether you’re in town for the Super Bowl or hoping to hike one of the country’s most beautiful parks, there’s lots to do. That’s why we went searching for the consensus best things to do in Phoenix, according to travel experts.
Rapidly-expanding restaurant chain opens new location in Arizona
A popular family-owned restaurant chain recently opened its first location in Arizona. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, January 14, 2023, The Sandwich Spot opened its first Arizona restaurant location in Phoenix, according to an event post on its Facebook page.
KTAR.com
Bubba’s 33 restaurant planning new Valley locations in Goodyear, Tempe
PHOENIX — Casual dining restaurant Bubba’s 33 is planning to open two new locations in the Valley, one in Goodyear and another in Tempe. The Goodyear restaurant is scheduled to open by summer of 2024, while Bubba’s 33 is planning on opening its East Valley counterpart later in 2024, according to the Phoenix Business Journal.
Mesa school counselor named Life Changer of the Year
MESA, Ariz. — A Valley elementary school counselor got the surprise of her career, with a sea of students surrounding her!. Libby Micela is a counselor at Las Sendas Elementary within the Mesa Public School District. Her devotion to her work with her colleagues, students, and parents has made her a recipient of the 2022-2023 Life Changer of the Year award.
Men's college basketball rankings: UCLA, Arizona only Pac-12 teams in AP Top 25 once again (1/16/23)
Arizona State received 79 votes, but did not earn enough to crack the top 25.
travellemming.com
8 Best Phoenix Neighborhoods (for 2023)
Planning to move to or visit Phoenix? I’m here to fill you in on the best Phoenix neighborhoods. This guide overviews the pros and cons of 8 communities in Phoenix. I share insights about each neighborhood’s entertainment, schools, safety, and general residents. Find ideal neighborhoods for young professionals, families, retirees, and everyone in between.
'Our water tanks will be dry within days': Arizona city cuts off nextdoor water supply amid drought
On the first day of the new year, the city of Scottsdale, Arizona officially stopped transporting water to the unincorporated neighboring area of the Rio Verde Foothills.
peoriatimes.com
Salad World is a ‘personal mission’ for owner
The fast-casual Salad World opened its inaugural location in Peoria, complete with 60 freshly prepped ingredients. “It is a unique experience where you walk down the line, you build your own salad, you are the salad artist when you come to Salad World,” said Dennis Schwarcz, owner. “If you eat well, be healthy, you’ll live better, and that’s a fact.
2025 QB Wyatt Becker visits Arizona State and leaves with an offer
Chatsworth (Calif.) Sierra Canyon 2025 quarterback Wyatt Becker got a chance to visit with Kenny Dillingham and the new Arizona State staff on Saturday and left campus with another scholarship to consider. “I was really looking forward to checking out ASU since Coach Dillingham has taken over,” Becker told 247Sports....
AZFamily
GALLERY: Viewers share photos and videos of record rain and snowfall around Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) Almost all of Arizona is still under First Alert Weather Days until at least Tuesday. If you’ve braved the cold to capture some weather photos or videos of rain or snow, we’d love to see them! It’s easy to share them with this link. You can also easily upload photos and videos of any size with Arizona’s Family First Alert Weather mobile app. You may even see your pictures or videos on Arizona’s Family news on 3TV and CBS 5!
KTAR.com
New Mesa sports park with LED lighting to host grand opening Saturday
PHOENIX — Mesa is hosting a grand opening for a new sports park Saturday at 9 a.m. The Lehi Sports Park located at Center Street and Lehi Road in north Mesa has five multi-sports fields that will be primarily used for soccer. The fields will be illuminated by LED lighting which will only be on when fields are in use and limit light pollution in the surrounding neighborhood.
