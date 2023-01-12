ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe, AZ

MARIA ESCOBAR
4d ago

This is good, but by the same token kind of sad. He never has and never will get to enjoy the normal things of life that so profoundly shape us.

kjzz.org

AZ Jewish Historical Society working to open Holocaust education center in Phoenix

A measure that requires Arizona students to learn about the Holocaust and other genocides at least twice between seventh grade and high school graduation was signed into law over a year ago. Now, the Arizona Jewish Historical Society is working to open a new Holocaust education center in Phoenix by 2025. They say their aim is to build on that law’s progress and to combat rising antisemitism.
PHOENIX, AZ
kjzz.org

Phoenix works toward 30% women police recruits by 2030

Arizona’s largest city is taking action to attract more women police officers. The Phoenix Police Department recently signed a 30 by 30 Pledge, a national initiative to recruit and retain more women officers. Phoenix Police Cmdr. Aimee Smith is leading the department’s efforts. “As research shows, when you reach...
PHOENIX, AZ
arizonasuntimes.com

Hundreds Show up to Show Their Respect to Arizona’s Legendary Legislator Russell Pearce at His Funeral

One of the most well-known and revered Arizona legislators in recent years, Russell Pearce of Mesa, passed away on January 5, and his funeral was held on Monday. Hundreds packed the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints central stake center in Mesa to listen to eulogies from family and friends, most of whom were brought to tears speaking of his love for Arizona, his family, church, God, and the Constitution.
MESA, AZ
kjzz.org

Arizona marks 30 years of observing MLK Day

Today marks the 30th anniversary of Arizona’s first observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. President Ronald Reagan signed the federal holiday into law in 1983, but Arizona was the last state to recognize it. The controversial holdout cost the state its first Super Bowl. Arizona became the only...
ARIZONA STATE
studyfinds.org

Best Things To Do In Phoenix, Arizona: Top 5 Activities Most Recommended By Travel Experts

If traveling is on your to-do list in the new year, one place worth exploring is Phoenix, Arizona. The city provides the perfect blend of urban life tucked inside a postcard-like exhibit of Mother Nature at her finest. Whether you’re in town for the Super Bowl or hoping to hike one of the country’s most beautiful parks, there’s lots to do. That’s why we went searching for the consensus best things to do in Phoenix, according to travel experts.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Bubba’s 33 restaurant planning new Valley locations in Goodyear, Tempe

PHOENIX — Casual dining restaurant Bubba’s 33 is planning to open two new locations in the Valley, one in Goodyear and another in Tempe. The Goodyear restaurant is scheduled to open by summer of 2024, while Bubba’s 33 is planning on opening its East Valley counterpart later in 2024, according to the Phoenix Business Journal.
GOODYEAR, AZ
12 News

Mesa school counselor named Life Changer of the Year

MESA, Ariz. — A Valley elementary school counselor got the surprise of her career, with a sea of students surrounding her!. Libby Micela is a counselor at Las Sendas Elementary within the Mesa Public School District. Her devotion to her work with her colleagues, students, and parents has made her a recipient of the 2022-2023 Life Changer of the Year award.
MESA, AZ
travellemming.com

8 Best Phoenix Neighborhoods (for 2023)

Planning to move to or visit Phoenix? I’m here to fill you in on the best Phoenix neighborhoods. This guide overviews the pros and cons of 8 communities in Phoenix. I share insights about each neighborhood’s entertainment, schools, safety, and general residents. Find ideal neighborhoods for young professionals, families, retirees, and everyone in between.
PHOENIX, AZ
peoriatimes.com

Salad World is a ‘personal mission’ for owner

The fast-casual Salad World opened its inaugural location in Peoria, complete with 60 freshly prepped ingredients. “It is a unique experience where you walk down the line, you build your own salad, you are the salad artist when you come to Salad World,” said Dennis Schwarcz, owner. “If you eat well, be healthy, you’ll live better, and that’s a fact.
PEORIA, AZ
247Sports

2025 QB Wyatt Becker visits Arizona State and leaves with an offer

Chatsworth (Calif.) Sierra Canyon 2025 quarterback Wyatt Becker got a chance to visit with Kenny Dillingham and the new Arizona State staff on Saturday and left campus with another scholarship to consider. “I was really looking forward to checking out ASU since Coach Dillingham has taken over,” Becker told 247Sports....
TEMPE, AZ
AZFamily

GALLERY: Viewers share photos and videos of record rain and snowfall around Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) Almost all of Arizona is still under First Alert Weather Days until at least Tuesday. If you’ve braved the cold to capture some weather photos or videos of rain or snow, we’d love to see them! It’s easy to share them with this link. You can also easily upload photos and videos of any size with Arizona’s Family First Alert Weather mobile app. You may even see your pictures or videos on Arizona’s Family news on 3TV and CBS 5!
ARIZONA STATE
KTAR.com

New Mesa sports park with LED lighting to host grand opening Saturday

PHOENIX — Mesa is hosting a grand opening for a new sports park Saturday at 9 a.m. The Lehi Sports Park located at Center Street and Lehi Road in north Mesa has five multi-sports fields that will be primarily used for soccer. The fields will be illuminated by LED lighting which will only be on when fields are in use and limit light pollution in the surrounding neighborhood.
MESA, AZ

