kjas.com
Grease fire damaged kitchen of a Jasper home
A pre-dawn Sunday fire damaged the kitchen of a Jasper home. Shortly before 5:00, the Jasper Fire Department was sent to 315 Willow Drive where it was reported that there was a grease fire on the stove. Jasper firefighters called for assistance from the Beech Grove Fire Department, and the...
Louisiana teen in custody, facing charges after chase involving stolen truck ends in wreck in Beaumont
FANNETT, Texas — A 15-year-old from Louisiana is facing charges after a chase involving a stolen truck ended in a crash in Beaumont. It happened early Sunday morning. Deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 10000 block of Jonathan Court in Fannett after receiving a call about a suspicious person around 3:25 a.m.
KFDM-TV
Newton PD chief shot while assisting on eviction: "It's a very dangerous job"
NEWTON COUNTY — Newton County Sheriff's Office has released the names of a Newton County man and woman accused of firing shots at officers who were serving an eviction notice on the couple. L.C. Gosey, Jr. and Betty Richards are in jail and awaiting formal charges. Police say one...
2 adults and 1 dog escape house fire in West Orange, unharmed
WEST ORANGE, Texas — Two people and their dog are displaced after a fire broke out in their West Orange home, Friday night. The West Orange Fire department responded to a call about a structure fire at the 2800 block of Bonham Street. Upon arrival fire fighters found a...
Accident involving box truck damages Beaumont neighborhood, resident wants to know who is paying for repairs
BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont woman is wondering who will be paying for the damages to her property following an accident involving a box truck Thursday morning. It happened at the intersection of Fannin Street and Dixie Drive. A box truck took out three utility poles while driving in a Beaumont neighborhood after the top of the truck got caught on a low-hanging wire.
Law enforcement searching for suspects accused of leading Orange County constable on chase in stolen truck
VIDOR, Texas — Law enforcement in Orange County are searching for the suspects who led them on a chase in a stolen truck. It happened Friday, January 13, 2023. Constable Matt Ortego was in the 1100 block of Orange Street when he saw a white F350 pulling a livestock trailer around 9:40 p.m.
Suspects held on $1M bonds after Newton Police chief was injured in Saturday morning shooting
NEWTON COUNTY, Texas — A bulletproof vest may have saved the life of the Newton Police Chief after he was shot in the back while helping enforce an eviction. It happened Saturday morning. Chief Will Jackson and Sheriff Robert Burby were helping Newton County Precinct One Constable Colton Havard evict a man and woman from a home in the 3100 block of FM 1004.
kjas.com
Officer shot twice, saved by bulletproof vest, two in custody
There were very tense moments in Newton County late Saturday morning when a law enforcement officer was shot twice in the back. Thankfully, his ballistic vest absorbed the impact of both bullets, although one managed to penetrate the vest, but did not enter his body. Meanwhile, a man and a woman are in custody.
kjas.com
Jasper firefighters deal with a grass fire
Jasper firefighters dealt with a grass fire late Thursday afternoon. They were dispatched out shortly after 4:00 to Farm to Market Road 252 when it was reported that winds caused a controlled burn to begin spreading out of control. Local firefighters have been warning people that although there are no...
kjas.com
Training for what they hope doesn't happen
They needed it, wanted it, and finally got it! The volunteers of the fire departments in Jasper and the surrounding area lit the torch on Saturday and began routine training at the new fire training ground just east of Jasper. The Jasper, East End, Lake Rayburn, Angelina River and Beech...
KLTV
‘Sweet soul’: Search continues for Jasper County woman missing 15 months
JASPER COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - It’s been 15 months since a 31-year-old Jasper County mother was last seen. There is an $11,900 reward for any information leading to the whereabouts of Cristi Ruso. Ruso was last seen by family on Oct. 21, 2021. Her disappearance is still a mystery...
'Above and beyond': Nine Beaumont Police officers recognized with Life-Saving, Meritorious Service Awards for heroic actions
While not all the incidents had outcomes everyone hoped for, these nine police officers persevered and never gave up on those who needed them. Police officers handle overwhelmingly stressful and dangerous situations, doing so with the calmness of a trained professional and the heart of a compassionate human being. The...
Beaumont Police searching for suspect involved in at least 2 storage unit burglaries
BEAUMONT, Texas — The Beaumont Police Department is searching for a man involved in at least two storage unit burglaries. The burglaries happened at Holmes Storage Facility at 5915 Cole Road in Beaumont between Saturday, December 31, 2022 and Sunday, January 1, 2023. The suspect vehicle appears to be...
'Heartbroken is an understatement': Cotton Creek Winery staff mourning loss of longtime owner, Artie Tucker
BEAUMONT, Texas — Staff at the Cotton Creek Winery and members of the Southeast Texas community are beyond heartbroken as they mourn the loss of the winery's longtime owner. Artie Tucker died Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at the age of 58. Prior to his death, Tucker was battling stage 4 lung and liver cancer.
KLTV
Texas Rangers take over Matthew Edgar disappearance investigation
SABINE COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The Texas Rangers have taken over the investigation of a convicted murderer’s disappearance during his trial. The Sabine County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the development in a press release on Friday. Matthew Edgar, 26, of Hemphill, was captured in late December after having gone...
Water Outage | Why some Port Arthur residents may have little to no water pressure for a 8-10 hours
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Residents in a certain area of Port Arthur may have little to no water pressure for hours. Water Utility crews are repairing a water main break a water main in the 2600 block of South Gulfway Drive. Residents and business may experience low water pressure...
Man, woman arrested in connection with heroin, fentanyl distribution in Vidor area
ORANGE, Texas — A man and a woman were arrested Thursday in connection with an Orange County investigation into the sale of heroin and fentanyl in and around Vidor. The arrests were made after a "narcotics search and arrest" warrant was served by Orange County deputies and Vidor officers Thursday at a trailer in the Smith Lake RV Park just outside the Vidor city limits according to a news release from the sheriff's office.
kjas.com
Residents of Newton shot during break in
Officers with the Newton Police Department are investigating a shooting that occurred on Wednesday evening leaving two people injured. Police Chief Will Jackson said officers were called to a home at 1000 block of Martin Luther King Drive on the town's north side shortly after 10:00 pm when it was reported that someone had broken into a house and shot two people.
kjas.com
Construction worker died after being hit by a train in Livingston
Polk County Today is reporting that a construction worker has died after being hit by a train in Livingston late Thursday afternoon. The report said it occurred shortly after 4:00 in the downtown area near First State Bank. According to the report, the worker, Gary Lee Brown, 56, of Leggett,...
KFDM-TV
Three men in Beaumont accused of breaking into cars facing charges
BEAUMONT — Three young men in accused of breaking into cars in a Beaumont neighborhood are facing charges. Police say 18-year-old Jaden Horde, 20-year-old Jakorey Grant, and 19-year-old Victor Stotts are charged with engaging in organized criminal activity. On Wednesday around 2:30 a.m., police got a call about a...
