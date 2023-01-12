ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kirbyville, TX

kjas.com

Grease fire damaged kitchen of a Jasper home

A pre-dawn Sunday fire damaged the kitchen of a Jasper home. Shortly before 5:00, the Jasper Fire Department was sent to 315 Willow Drive where it was reported that there was a grease fire on the stove. Jasper firefighters called for assistance from the Beech Grove Fire Department, and the...
JASPER, TX
12NewsNow

Accident involving box truck damages Beaumont neighborhood, resident wants to know who is paying for repairs

BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont woman is wondering who will be paying for the damages to her property following an accident involving a box truck Thursday morning. It happened at the intersection of Fannin Street and Dixie Drive. A box truck took out three utility poles while driving in a Beaumont neighborhood after the top of the truck got caught on a low-hanging wire.
BEAUMONT, TX
kjas.com

Officer shot twice, saved by bulletproof vest, two in custody

There were very tense moments in Newton County late Saturday morning when a law enforcement officer was shot twice in the back. Thankfully, his ballistic vest absorbed the impact of both bullets, although one managed to penetrate the vest, but did not enter his body. Meanwhile, a man and a woman are in custody.
NEWTON COUNTY, TX
kjas.com

Jasper firefighters deal with a grass fire

Jasper firefighters dealt with a grass fire late Thursday afternoon. They were dispatched out shortly after 4:00 to Farm to Market Road 252 when it was reported that winds caused a controlled burn to begin spreading out of control. Local firefighters have been warning people that although there are no...
JASPER, TX
kjas.com

Training for what they hope doesn't happen

They needed it, wanted it, and finally got it! The volunteers of the fire departments in Jasper and the surrounding area lit the torch on Saturday and began routine training at the new fire training ground just east of Jasper. The Jasper, East End, Lake Rayburn, Angelina River and Beech...
JASPER, TX
KLTV

Texas Rangers take over Matthew Edgar disappearance investigation

SABINE COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The Texas Rangers have taken over the investigation of a convicted murderer’s disappearance during his trial. The Sabine County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the development in a press release on Friday. Matthew Edgar, 26, of Hemphill, was captured in late December after having gone...
SABINE COUNTY, TX
12NewsNow

Man, woman arrested in connection with heroin, fentanyl distribution in Vidor area

ORANGE, Texas — A man and a woman were arrested Thursday in connection with an Orange County investigation into the sale of heroin and fentanyl in and around Vidor. The arrests were made after a "narcotics search and arrest" warrant was served by Orange County deputies and Vidor officers Thursday at a trailer in the Smith Lake RV Park just outside the Vidor city limits according to a news release from the sheriff's office.
VIDOR, TX
kjas.com

Residents of Newton shot during break in

Officers with the Newton Police Department are investigating a shooting that occurred on Wednesday evening leaving two people injured. Police Chief Will Jackson said officers were called to a home at 1000 block of Martin Luther King Drive on the town's north side shortly after 10:00 pm when it was reported that someone had broken into a house and shot two people.
NEWTON, TX
kjas.com

Construction worker died after being hit by a train in Livingston

Polk County Today is reporting that a construction worker has died after being hit by a train in Livingston late Thursday afternoon. The report said it occurred shortly after 4:00 in the downtown area near First State Bank. According to the report, the worker, Gary Lee Brown, 56, of Leggett,...
LIVINGSTON, TX
KFDM-TV

Three men in Beaumont accused of breaking into cars facing charges

BEAUMONT — Three young men in accused of breaking into cars in a Beaumont neighborhood are facing charges. Police say 18-year-old Jaden Horde, 20-year-old Jakorey Grant, and 19-year-old Victor Stotts are charged with engaging in organized criminal activity. On Wednesday around 2:30 a.m., police got a call about a...
BEAUMONT, TX

