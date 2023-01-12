Women of Impact100 Greater Wausau raises $133,000 to donate in 2023

In 2022, the Impact Grant was awarded to Good News Project, Inc., which is using the money to replace outdated machinery needed for its e-cycling program, hire a volunteer coordinator and assemble a mobile education unit to help expand the community’s awareness of e-cycling. Photo courtesy Impact100 Greater Wausau.

WAUSAU – Impact100 Greater Wausau Board members announced this week during their Big Reveal Celebration they will award $133,000 to local nonprofits in May 2023 at their third annual Awards Celebration. The Impact Grant winner will receive $100,000 with the remaining $33,000 divided evenly among nonprofit finalists.

Impact100 Greater Wausau was founded in January 2020 to empower women to transform their community by awarding significant grants. The Impact100 model brings together at least 100 women, each of whom contributes $1,000 to the collective grant, and receives one vote about where to direct the funds.

“Over the last three years, we have seen how the Impact100 model inspires nonprofits and our members to dream big for our community,” said Becky Kettleson, Impact100 Greater Wausau co-president, in a news release.

Member Recruitment

The Impact100 Greater Wausau board members understand that $1,000 represents a significant gift, and know that for many donors this amount represents a budget decision and a sacrifice. Margy Stahr, Impact100 Greater Wausau’s vice president, says this is intentional. “We want each member to be thoughtful and intentional in their giving,” she said. “This encourages them to remain connected to the transformational grants we make in the community.”

Grant process

Marathon County nonprofits can apply for the $100,000 transformational grant until Jan. 18. Nonprofits apply in one of five focus areas: arts and culture; education; environment and revitalization; family; and health and wellness. Nonprofits can learn more and find preapplication materials at https://greaterwausau.impact100council.org/grants. Grant-related questions can be directed to grants@greaterwausau.impact100council.org.

Depending on the number of nonprofit applicants, members of the Impact100 Grants Committees will select three to five finalists for all members to consider in May 2023.