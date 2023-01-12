Jan. 16, 1898: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Chattanooga Sunday Times reported several news items of interest to those in and near Greeneville, Jonesboro and Johnson City. With a dateline from Greeneville, and a date of Jan. 15, readers were informed that “The congregation of the Cumberland Presbyterian church assembled yesterday, at 2 o’clock. A large number of ministers are present, and also a number of ladies, who are all attending the meeting of the missionary society of that church.”

