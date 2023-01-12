Read full article on original website
Johnson City Press
Jan. 24 open house will provide public input for Downtown Elizabethton mobility study
ELIZABETHTON — In order to meet future needs for transportation and mobility, cities must begin planning to meet those needs now. While such planning is important, it is also costly. Elizabethton has been fortunate enough to win a $175,000 Transportation Planning Grant from the Tennessee Department of Transportation during...
Johnson City Press
Watauga Lake cleanup set for Feb. 5
ELIZABETHTON — For the third year in a row, Keep the Tennessee River Beautiful will be including a cleanup of Watauga Lake by volunteers as part of the month-long Cherokee National Forest River Cleanup Series. Once again, the cleanup series will be kicked off with the Watauga Lake cleanup,...
wjhl.com
Man injured after being struck by train in Greeneville
Man injured after being struck by train in Greeneville. Man injured after being struck by train in Greeneville. BVPD: One in critical condition following early morning …. BVPD: One in critical condition following early morning shooting at apartment complex. Appalachian Peace Education Center hosts 36th MLK …. Appalachian Peace Education...
Johnson City Press
Sullivan sheriff finds himself on a walk among warriors
Sullivan County Sheriff Jeff Cassidy will soon find himself on a journey. It’s a spiritual journey. An emotional journey. A warrior’s journey.
Johnson City Press
Today In Johnson City History: Jan. 16
Jan. 16, 1898: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Chattanooga Sunday Times reported several news items of interest to those in and near Greeneville, Jonesboro and Johnson City. With a dateline from Greeneville, and a date of Jan. 15, readers were informed that “The congregation of the Cumberland Presbyterian church assembled yesterday, at 2 o’clock. A large number of ministers are present, and also a number of ladies, who are all attending the meeting of the missionary society of that church.”
wcyb.com
Tennessee Third Grade Retention Law facing push back from local school districts
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — If your child is in the third grade, a single test could determine if they go on to fourth grade or if they will be held back. The Tennessee Third Grade Retention Law requires students to get a certain score on TCAP to determine whether a third-grade student is ready to advance.
JCPD: Man arrested after pursuit in Johnson City
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Johnson city man was arrested after he allegedly fled from police on Saturday evening. Gauge Layne was arrested after allegedly fleeing from police and causing property damage in the process, according to a release from the Johnson City Police Department. The release states officers were in the area of […]
wjhl.com
Preparing the roads for snow
Roundball Roundup: DB wins at Boones Creek; Lady …. Roundball Roundup: DB wins at Boones Creek; Lady Wolves, Patriots score upsets. Visitors to downtown Bristol have a new entertainment option. Man accused of stabbing woman in Wise County. Authorities say a man has been arrested after a stabbing Thursday night.
Johnson City Press
Elizabethton City Council approves changes in eligibility requirements for hiring new police and firefighters
ELIZABETHTON — The Elizabethton City Council approved several changes in the eligibility requirements for hiring new police officers and firefighters, discussed funding problems with the Elizabethton Golf Course and changes in recycling. Danny Hilbert, the city’s street and sanitation manager, told the council that Carter County Landfill manager Benny...
wataugaonline.com
Special Weather Statement for Avery County, NC Jan 14th 2023
NCZ033-048>053-058-059-062-151515- Avery-Madison-Yancey-Mitchell-Swain-Haywood-Buncombe-Graham- Northern Jackson-Macon- Including the cities of Ingalls, Banner Elk, Newland, Faust,. Mars Hill, Marshall, Walnut, Allenstand, Hot Springs, Luck,. Swiss, Burnsville, Celo, Micaville, Ramseytown, Busick,. Spruce Pine, Poplar, Alarka, Almond, Bryson City, Luada, Wesser,. Waynesville, Waterville, Canton, Cruso, Cove Creek, Asheville,. Black Mountain, Candler, Robbinsville, Stecoah, Cullowhee,. Tuckasegee,...
Johnson City Press
Hawkins County Health Department to host Naloxone training next week
ROGERSVILLE— The Hawkins County Health Department will host two Naloxone training classes next week for community members. Naloxone, also known as Narcan, is a medication used to block or reverse the effects of opioids in overdose situations. The training will teach individuals how to use naloxone spray when a suspected overdose has occurred.
Kingsport Times-News
Oh Henry's restaurant in Rogersville is for sale — except for the name
ROGERSVILLE — Oh Henry’s, a family-owned restaurant which has been a part of the community for more than 30 years, is for sale, but the owner hopes the buyer continues its legacy. Oh Henry’s History.
TDOC: Fentanyl OD killed max security Mountain City inmate
MOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A maximum-security inmate in Northeast Correctional Complex (NECX) died after ingesting fentanyl last year, state officials confirmed after months of requests. Angelo Bunting was 24 years old when he died in NECX custody. He was serving a combined sentence of eight years after being pleading guilty to an aggravated robbery […]
Sheriff: One dead after house fire in Greene County
GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – One man is dead after a house fire in Greene County Sunday morning. According to a release from the Greene County Sheriff’s Department (GCSD), the body of Daniel Reaves, 59, was recovered from a basement room in the house that caught fire. At around 7:11 a.m., Greene County 911 was […]
Elizabethton church built by slaves honors Martin Luther King Jr.
ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Churches across the nation celebrated the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. this Sunday. Worshippers gathered in the St. Thomas Episcopal Church to honor and give thanks to King. The building that the church now occupies was built by slaves between 1861 and 1865, originally as a Southern Methodist church. […]
Johnson City Press
Eastman Credit Union steps to the plate with van donation
Eastman Credit Union has stepped up and pledged $35,000 over five years to help buy a 2018 Nissan NV Passenger SL van, according to a YMCA press release. The release said the van and donation will increase accessibility to resources, programs, meals and child care to families in underserved communities in Kingsport.
Johnson City Press
Fallen trees once again cause long night for Elizabethton Electric, Carter County Highway work crews
ELIZABETHTON — Thursday’s strong winds knocked down lots of trees in Carter County, leading to workers to spend most of the night clearing away the trees to restore electricity and open blocked roads. Brandon Shell, manager of the Elizabethton Electric Department, said linemen from the Elizabethton Electric Department...
Washington County, Tenn. residents survey storm damage
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Washington County saw heavy damage from storms that swept the Tri-Cities Thursday afternoon. Heavy wind and rain led residents to seek shelter. Among them was Ed Ritsko who was leading a work crew from Johnson City Heating when the storm hit. “It blew in the windows and destroyed a lot of […]
Johnson City Press
ETSU’s Dr. Pamela Mims part of national biotech project
Government, business and education leaders across the United States are working collaboratively to make clear to high school students and others that bio-industrial manufacturing is a career path open to all. Dr. Pamela Mims is one of several at East Tennessee State University powering this national endeavor.
Greene County basement fire leaves 1 person dead
One person was found dead Sunday morning after a basement fire in a Greeneville home, according to Greene County Sheriff Wesley Holt.
