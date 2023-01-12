ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
bet365 Ohio: Bet $1, Get $200 in Bet Credits for OH bettors

Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Using this bet365 promo code, new users in Ohio gambling on any sporting event in January 2023 can obtain a Bet $1, Get $200...
OHIO STATE
OnlyHomers

Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
sportszion.com

“I’ll miss the guys” Packers’ QB Aaron Rodgers makes shocking statement amid retirement rumors

For quite some time, rumors about Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers have been circulating. As he’s emphasized before, Rodgers is going to take some time to get away, ponder whether he wants to continue playing, and discuss with the Packers where the organization stands. His recent statement fueled that anticipation once again in a press conference.
GREEN BAY, WI
OnlyHomers

Football Star Hospitalized After Being Forced To Retire Due to Heart Ailment

The life of a professional footballer in the English Premier League was forever changed last year when he was forced to retire from the game that he grew up playing, making it to the top levels of the sport, at the young age of 24. He had reached top levels of success, leaving his native Zambia to play in the top league in the world.
OnlyHomers

Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country

Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
Former Celtics, Knicks player has a $500,000 bounty on his head. Here’s why

Enes Freedom has a $500,000 bounty on his head because the Turkish government has labeled him a terrorist. Only Freedom, who the country placed on its most wanted list with the 10 million Turkish lira (that’s around $500,000 dollars) reward, isn’t a terrorist at all. He is a former NBA center, who was just in the NBA with the Boston Celtics last year, and has been outspoken about human rights violations and issues within his home country.
BOSTON, MA
76ers vs. Lakers prediction, betting odds for NBA on Sunday

Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Philadelphia 76ers face the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA at Crypto.com Arena on Sunday, commencing at 9:30 p.m. EST. Led by star...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Harrisburg, PA
