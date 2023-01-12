Read full article on original website
Eric Mays says he’s ‘ready to roll’ after disorderly conduct trial delayed
FLINT, MI — Flint City Councilman Eric Mays stood outside of the courtroom doors to Judge Vikki Bayeh-Haley’s courtroom on Thursday, Jan 12 in Genesee District Court to speak with media after his trial was delayed. The 1st Ward City Council member showed up, representing himself without an...
wsgw.com
Saginaw Woman to Face Trial on Embezzlement Charges
A Saginaw woman accused of embezzling from a vulnerable adult was bound over to circuit court Wednesday. 59-year-old Valda Cork faces 20 years in prison on two counts of embezzlement from a vulnerable adult over $100,000, and another 5 years on two counts of failure to file or filing a false tax return.
WNEM
Crime Stoppers seeks wanted man in Genesee County
GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Crime Stoppers of Flint and Genesee County are offering a cash reward for a wanted man. Bay Ahshon Gurd, 40, is wanted for violating probation. The probation stems from charges of Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Felon in Possession of a Firearm, and Felon in Possession of Ammunition.
abc12.com
Genesee County is suing 17 former sheriff's department employees
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - It's getting harder and harder for police agencies across the country to hire officers. Genesee County is suing 17 former sheriff's department employees for breaking their employment contracts. Currently, the county pays about $25,000 to train each recruit in exchange for a five-year commitment to...
abc12.com
Police arrest 'Ripoff Rob' contractor accused of fraud in Genesee County
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A contractor accused of ripping off several clients around Genesee County since last fall was arraigned this week on seven charges. The Genesee County Sheriff's Office says 59-year-old Robert Earl Gill, who police dubbed "Ripoff Rob," was arrested during a traffic in Mt. Morris Township. He had several warrants out for his arrest.
wsgw.com
Scammer Arrested in Genesee County
The Mount Morris Township Police Department has arrested a man accused of scamming several people. The department has received numerous complains Robert Gill was posing as a contractor and would do odd jobs, but never complete the work after being paid. Gill allegedly targeted elderly people in his scams. Police say there may be many more victims besides the ones who have file complaints. They ask anyone who may be a victm to call the Genesee County Sheriff’s Department.
Michigan attorney accused of embezzling millions from Carhartt heiress’ trust
WAYNE COUNTY, MI -- A Detroit area attorney is accused of embezzling millions of dollars from the late Gretchen Carhartt Valade, the granddaughter of the man who founded the Carhartt workwear company. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Wednesday, Jan. 11 that Wayne County attorney David P. Sutherland, 57, of...
Bridgeport Township adds former First Ward executive as manager
BRIDGEPORT TOWNSHIP, MI — For the second time in 28 months, Bridgeport Township’s top administrative position changed hands. The township Board of Trustees at a Tuesday, Jan. 3, meeting unanimously voted to hire Michelle McGregor, the former executive director of First Ward Community Service in Saginaw, as Bridgeport Township’s new township manager.
Jury convicts Saginaw man of running down homeowner with truck, killing him
SAGINAW, MI — In the middle of an autumn night, a Saginaw man stepped out of his home to confront a noisy visitor who was parked in his driveway and blaring his horn. Moments later, the visitor plowed his truck forward and struck the 57-year-old homeowner Douglas E. Lanagan Sr., causing injuries that would claim his life days later.
Flint City Hall will close, no delays in garbage pickups for MLK holiday
FLINT, MI -- Flint city offices will be closed to the public in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday, Jan. 16. The city announced the closing in a news release on Friday, Jan. 13, and said payments for water bills and property taxes can still be made by way of the red drop box in front of Flint City Hall, located at 1101 S. Saginaw St.
Police arrest third suspect in 2021 killing of talented Saginaw man ‘aiming to be a superstar’
SAGINAW, MI — Two years after gunfire claimed the life of a young man in Kochville Township, a third suspect has been arrested and charged with murder. Authorities on May 27, 2022, issued a warrant for Koryion D. Welch Jr. in connection with the prior year’s homicide of 21-year-old Darius T. Jackson. Welch, who just turned 18 on Jan. 5, remained at large until a police fugitive team located and arrested him in Saginaw on Tuesday, Jan. 10.
Detroit News
Attorney charged with embezzling from Carhartt heiress
Grosse Pointe Farms — A Metro Detroit attorney has been charged with embezzling at least several hundreds of thousands of dollars from Carhartt heiress and philanthropist Gretchen Carhartt Valade. David Sutherland, 57, was charged Dec. 29 with three counts of embezzlement over $100,000 — including one charge of embezzlement...
fox2detroit.com
Michigan woman accused of stealing mom's money to buy condo ordered to trial
SAGINAW, MIch. (FOX 2) - A Saginaw woman accused of stealing her mother's money to buy a condo in Florida will stand trial. Valda Cork, 59, was granted guardianship of her mother. She allegedly used this power to steal more than $1 million and made nearly $900,000 in unauthorized purchases.
Flint & Genesee Group launches talent attraction program
FLINT, MI - For those in need of landing a new career, consider the Flint & Genesee Group’s new program as a route you can take. Connecting employers with prospective new Genesee County residents just got easier with the launch of Make Your Move in Flint & Genesee. The...
To The Point: Democratic control in Lansing
“To The Point” episode for the weekend of Jan. 14, 2023.
Grosse Pointe Farms attorney accused of stealing millions of dollars from client's estate, charged with conducting criminal enterprise
A lawyer in Wayne County could spend decades in prison after it’s alleged he embezzled millions of dollars from a wealthy client’s trust by loaning himself the money.
Homelessness count starting soon in mid-Michigan
BAY CITY, MI — A local group wants to know if you are experiencing homelessness this year. On Wednesday, Jan. 25, the Mid Michigan Community Action Agency, Mid Michigan CAA, is planning on completing a federally mandated-annual survey of homelessness called a point-in-time, or PIT, count. The Department of...
Multiple people arrested after alleged organized theft at an Ulta in Livingston County
Multiple people are in custody after allegedly stealing merchandise from an Ulta in Greek Oak Township.
thesuntimesnews.com
The Prison Walls are Coming Down
The razor wire is still atop the chain link fence at Cassidy Lake Correctional Facility, but not for long. Most of the former minimum-security prison buildings have already been razed, and it won’t be long before the former work camp is completely gone. Located five miles northwest of Chelsea,...
Michigan State Police investigating Livingston Co. mall shooting
GREEN OAK TWP, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan State Police troopers are on scene at an alleged shooting in Livingston County. Police say the shooting occurred at the Villiage Place Mall in Green Oak Township. MSP officials said they do not believe there is a threat to the public at this time. This is a developing […]
