News 8 WROC
UR Medicine hosts hands-on surgical skills training for high school girls
The day-long career orientation event allowed Rochester area students, along with their instructors, to wield power tools for drilling and sawing fake bones, practice suturing on pigs' feet, and weave elastic bands through knee models in order to practice tendon repair.
How to counter a shortage of nurses? UR to launch free, fast nursing degree program
The first participants could begin classes this fall. Yearly enrollment in the tuition reimbursement program will be capped at 33.
URMC unveils tuition-free nursing education program
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The University of Rochester Medical Center announced a new program to provide tuition-free nursing education for students who qualify. This program is the first of its kind at a nationally-ranked nursing school in the US and aims to address the region’s nursing shortage. 33 students will be awarded the opportunity in […]
Local superintendent reacts to Hochul’s proposed state education plans
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Superintendents around Monroe County are reacting to new plans and goals laid out by Governor Kathy Hochul in her state of the state address. Particularly with funding to support mental health for students and changes in the foundation aid formula for districts in need. When coming out of virtual learning […]
Historic Sibley Triangle Building could become student apartments
Developer Angelo Ingrassia is proposing a $7 million makeover of the downtown landmark.
scitechdaily.com
Scientists Reveal How Trauma Changes the Brain
Trauma can have a profound impact on an individual’s life. Recent research has shed light on how traumatic events can alter the physical structure of our brains. These changes are not due to physical injury but rather the brain’s ability to adapt and rewire itself after these experiences.
University of Rochester
Preparing for myURHR—Overview and Timeline
Over the coming months, you will be hearing and learning more on how myURHR will improve processes and workflows across the University. myURHR will be used to manage many HR-related processes including: viewing and managing benefits and payroll data, updating personal information, requesting leave, creating new job positions, and recruiting and hiring new employees. Once implemented, the myURHR platform will also support the success of many other key HR strategic initiatives, such as the new job structure developed by the Career Path Modernization (CPM) project. The modernization of Human Resources’ processes, policies, and practices is essential to supporting the University of Rochester workforce.
Regulators, legislators are indifferent to immense suffering in NY nursing homes (Your Letters)
I have just read your paper’s article concerning the deplorable conditions at Bishop Nursing and Rehab Facility (”Inside Syracuse’s worst nursing home: Screams for help, missed medications, 10 p.m. dinners,” Jan. 5, 2023). Truthfully I was physically ill after doing so. I reside in your neighboring city to your west, Rochester, and have been fighting similar battles for the past six years. My mother and younger brother both passed away at different rehab facilities in the greater Rochester area nine months apart this past year. They were left in unsafe, unhealthy situations day after day with administrations indifferent to residents’ needs, dignity or rights.
westsidenewsny.com
Hilton swimmer sets new school record
Hilton swimmer Jake Runyon (right) set a new school record of 4:45.46 in the 500 freestyle on January 3. The previous record holder, Fred Barthelmann (left), drove straight to the school to congratulate Runyon after learning his record had been broken after more than 30 years. Runyon set two more school records the same week, with a time of 21.30 in the 50 freestyle and 1:45.04 in the 200 freestyle. Photo from @HiltonSwimDive on Twitter.
New creative center focusing on Black and Brown creatives opens in Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A new creative center in Rochester had it’s ribbon cutting Friday. According to founder Jordin Pickett, The Lab is a Black-owned and queer-friendly space, and will serve as the central meeting place for the organization Being Black in the Burbs. They say they hope The Lab will serve as a safe […]
WHEC TV-10
24/7 public restrooms could be coming to Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Toilets were the topic of a community forum today as a way to support the growth of downtown. Community groups gathered at Universalist Church for a “Flush Forum” to talk about how public restrooms would serve all members of the community including those who are homeless.
roberts.edu
Roberts Welcomes Assistant Chief Academic Officer
Roberts Wesleyan University is pleased to announce that Dr. Marlene Collins-Blair has been appointed assistant chief academic officer and assistant vice president for academic affairs, effective Jan. 9. Dr. Collins-Blair brings more than 20 years of post-secondary academic experience in higher education and academic affairs to her new role, most recently serving as the dean of Houghton University Online.
URMC Physician weighs in: Does the cold weather really increase your risk for catching a cold?
ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) – Many of us were told at one point in our lives that being outside in the cold for too long can increase your risk for catching a cold, but is this really true? Just like that the snow and the cold is back here in Rochester. After going back and forth […]
Inflation Reduction Act provides new incentives for solar across the board
According to Schulte this is one of the longest extensions of federal tax incentives in recent memory.
westsidenewsny.com
SUNY Brockport graduate lands dream job with Buffalo Bills
Lydia Aroune remembers sitting in one of her SUNY Sport Management classes last spring listening to an alum share tales of his experience working for the Buffalo Bills. “I was captivated,” Aroune says. When Gregg Pastore, the senior director of digital media strategy for the Bills, finished his presentation,...
Former RCSD School Resource Officer on school safety
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — On Tuesday evening, the Rochester City School District Board of Education approved a motion to place police officers outside five buildings, for arrival and dismissal times only. This comes after reports and security footage showing three students running to escape gunfire, outside Franklin High School on Thursday, Jan. 5. The suspect can […]
Rochester Celebrities Gathered To Celebrate New Christmas Book
Several local celebrities of Rochester, New York recently gathered at the Pittsford Barnes & Noble Bookstore to celebrate the publication of The 12 Best Secrets of Christmas: A Treasure House of December Memories Revealed.
Daily Messenger
Developer seeks funds to help with Uptown Canandaigua housing plan
CANANDAIGUA – A developer seeking to provide affordable housing in the Uptown Canandaigua section of the town is seeking a grant to help get it done. Edgemere Development wants to build 48 “workforce” apartments on Parkside Drive, according to Charlie Oster, partner and vice president of real estate development.
19-year-old identified in homocide at Rochester Burger King
UPDATE: The Burger King employee shot and killed has been identified by the Rochester Police Department as 19-year-old Rochester city resident Sideic Robinson. ORIGINAL STORY: ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A teenager is dead after a shooting Saturday night in a Burger King on Lyell Avenue, the Rochester Police Department confirmed in the early hours of […]
13 WHAM
Missing Rochester teen found safe
Rochester, N.Y. — Update (1/13): RPD confirms that Dahira Ali has been found safe and is reunited with her family. Original story: The Rochester Police Department is asking for help finding a missing teenager. Dahira Ali, 15, was last seen attending an event Jan. 7 at Northwest College Preparatory...
