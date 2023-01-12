ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

News 8 WROC

URMC unveils tuition-free nursing education program

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The University of Rochester Medical Center announced a new program to provide tuition-free nursing education for students who qualify. This program is the first of its kind at a nationally-ranked nursing school in the US and aims to address the region’s nursing shortage. 33 students will be awarded the opportunity in […]
ROCHESTER, NY
scitechdaily.com

Scientists Reveal How Trauma Changes the Brain

Trauma can have a profound impact on an individual’s life. Recent research has shed light on how traumatic events can alter the physical structure of our brains. These changes are not due to physical injury but rather the brain’s ability to adapt and rewire itself after these experiences.
ROCHESTER, NY
University of Rochester

Preparing for myURHR—Overview and Timeline

Over the coming months, you will be hearing and learning more on how myURHR will improve processes and workflows across the University. myURHR will be used to manage many HR-related processes including: viewing and managing benefits and payroll data, updating personal information, requesting leave, creating new job positions, and recruiting and hiring new employees. Once implemented, the myURHR platform will also support the success of many other key HR strategic initiatives, such as the new job structure developed by the Career Path Modernization (CPM) project. The modernization of Human Resources’ processes, policies, and practices is essential to supporting the University of Rochester workforce.
ROCHESTER, NY
Syracuse.com

Regulators, legislators are indifferent to immense suffering in NY nursing homes (Your Letters)

I have just read your paper’s article concerning the deplorable conditions at Bishop Nursing and Rehab Facility (”Inside Syracuse’s worst nursing home: Screams for help, missed medications, 10 p.m. dinners,” Jan. 5, 2023). Truthfully I was physically ill after doing so. I reside in your neighboring city to your west, Rochester, and have been fighting similar battles for the past six years. My mother and younger brother both passed away at different rehab facilities in the greater Rochester area nine months apart this past year. They were left in unsafe, unhealthy situations day after day with administrations indifferent to residents’ needs, dignity or rights.
SYRACUSE, NY
westsidenewsny.com

Hilton swimmer sets new school record

Hilton swimmer Jake Runyon (right) set a new school record of 4:45.46 in the 500 freestyle on January 3. The previous record holder, Fred Barthelmann (left), drove straight to the school to congratulate Runyon after learning his record had been broken after more than 30 years. Runyon set two more school records the same week, with a time of 21.30 in the 50 freestyle and 1:45.04 in the 200 freestyle. Photo from @HiltonSwimDive on Twitter.
HILTON, NY
WHEC TV-10

24/7 public restrooms could be coming to Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Toilets were the topic of a community forum today as a way to support the growth of downtown. Community groups gathered at Universalist Church for a “Flush Forum” to talk about how public restrooms would serve all members of the community including those who are homeless.
ROCHESTER, NY
roberts.edu

Roberts Welcomes Assistant Chief Academic Officer

Roberts Wesleyan University is pleased to announce that Dr. Marlene Collins-Blair has been appointed assistant chief academic officer and assistant vice president for academic affairs, effective Jan. 9. Dr. Collins-Blair brings more than 20 years of post-secondary academic experience in higher education and academic affairs to her new role, most recently serving as the dean of Houghton University Online.
ROCHESTER, NY
westsidenewsny.com

SUNY Brockport graduate lands dream job with Buffalo Bills

Lydia Aroune remembers sitting in one of her SUNY Sport Management classes last spring listening to an alum share tales of his experience working for the Buffalo Bills. “I was captivated,” Aroune says. When Gregg Pastore, the senior director of digital media strategy for the Bills, finished his presentation,...
BROCKPORT, NY
News 8 WROC

Former RCSD School Resource Officer on school safety

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — On Tuesday evening, the Rochester City School District Board of Education approved a motion to place police officers outside five buildings, for arrival and dismissal times only. This comes after reports and security footage showing three students running to escape gunfire, outside Franklin High School on Thursday, Jan. 5. The suspect can […]
ROCHESTER, NY
Daily Messenger

Developer seeks funds to help with Uptown Canandaigua housing plan

CANANDAIGUA – A developer seeking to provide affordable housing in the Uptown Canandaigua section of the town is seeking a grant to help get it done. Edgemere Development wants to build 48 “workforce” apartments on Parkside Drive, according to Charlie Oster, partner and vice president of real estate development.
CANANDAIGUA, NY
News 8 WROC

19-year-old identified in homocide at Rochester Burger King

UPDATE: The Burger King employee shot and killed has been identified by the Rochester Police Department as 19-year-old Rochester city resident Sideic Robinson. ORIGINAL STORY: ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A teenager is dead after a shooting Saturday night in a Burger King on Lyell Avenue, the Rochester Police Department confirmed in the early hours of […]
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Missing Rochester teen found safe

Rochester, N.Y. — Update (1/13): RPD confirms that Dahira Ali has been found safe and is reunited with her family. Original story: The Rochester Police Department is asking for help finding a missing teenager. Dahira Ali, 15, was last seen attending an event Jan. 7 at Northwest College Preparatory...
ROCHESTER, NY

