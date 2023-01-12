Over the coming months, you will be hearing and learning more on how myURHR will improve processes and workflows across the University. myURHR will be used to manage many HR-related processes including: viewing and managing benefits and payroll data, updating personal information, requesting leave, creating new job positions, and recruiting and hiring new employees. Once implemented, the myURHR platform will also support the success of many other key HR strategic initiatives, such as the new job structure developed by the Career Path Modernization (CPM) project. The modernization of Human Resources’ processes, policies, and practices is essential to supporting the University of Rochester workforce.

