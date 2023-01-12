ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPDATE: Beloit's Pearl Harbor veteran Stan Van Hoose passes away

By By Clint Wolf Adams Publishing Group
Daily Jefferson County Union
Daily Jefferson County Union
 3 days ago

BELOIT - One of the few remaining veterans who survived the attack on Pearl Harbor in Hawaii on Dec. 7, 1941 passed away in Beloit Saturday.

Stan Van Hoose, who was serving aboard the USS Maryland when Japanese aircraft attacked Pearl Harbor, passed away at Beloit Senior Living on Saturday at the age of 102.

Van Hoose was born in Kentucky but he made Beloit his home after his service in the U.S. Navy. He often would speak in Beloit schools about his experiences in World War II.

"Stan was the definition of an American hero and Patriot," said Mark Finnegan, co-founder of VetsRoll and a friend who would regularly visit Van Hoose at Beloit Senior Living.

Finnegan visited Van Hoose in December to deliver birthday cards sent from over 20 states, wishing him a happy 102nd birthday. Van Hoose's birthday was Nov. 12.

Van Hoose was able to travel to Washington, D.C. to view the war memorials thanks to the organization that Finnegan co-founded - VetsRoll.

"Stan was the last of six Pearl Harbor veterans to have participated with VetsRoll, traveling with us on the 2014 trip," Finnegan said in a Facebook post. "He was a regular participant in VetsRoll activities, including traveling with us to the EAA AirVenture in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, with two other Pearl Harbor veterans for their 75th anniversary celebration."

According to an Associated Press story about this year's Pearl Harbor commemoration, it is estimated only about 100 Pearl Harbor veterans are alive today. About 2,400 servicemen were killed in the Pearl Harbor attack, which spurred the United States to enter World War II.

Beloit City Council President Regina Dunkin noted Van Hoose was an inspiration to the community.

"The City of Beloit is deeply saddened by the passing of Stan Van Hoose," Dunkin said in a written statement to the Beloit Daily News. "He was an American hero and a true inspiration. It was obvious that Stan never was at a loss for words when it came to sharing his story about service and surviving World War II. We had the distinct pleasure of spending time with Stan this fall along with our USS Beloit crew members, and I know it meant as much to them as it did to Stan. We highly respect and admire all of Stan’s sacrifices. His courage and honor will have a lasting legacy for years to come."

Van Hoose was born in Thealka, Kentucky and he enlisted in the U.S. Navy on Aug. 20, 1940. He served in six other battles besides Pearl Harbor during World War II including at Guadalcanal, Russel Islands, Peleliu, Midway Atoll, Solomon Islands and Tarawa Atoll. He was awarded four battle stars for his service in these battles.

He served in the U.S. Navy until 1948 and soon he and his wife, Veronica "Vernie" Van Hoose, settled in Beloit. Van Hoose founded his own business, the Van Hoose Company, which sold paint. Vernie passed away in 1998. In 1999, Van Hoose marries his second wife, "Ginny." She passed away in 2014.

Van Hoose was to meet yet another challenge in his life in 2012 when he underwent quadruple bypass surgery at the age of 91. The surgery performed at Beloit Memorial Hospital was rare for a patient of his advanced age, but he recovered and went on to continue meeting with friends and participating in events in the Stateline Area.

Memorial ceremonies for Van Hoose will be held at 1 p.m. on Jan. 18 at Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church, 2222 Shopiere Road, Beloit with Father Michael Resop officiating. Inurnment will be in Harrisville Cemetery, Westfield, Wisconsin.

Daily Jefferson County Union

Daily Jefferson County Union

Jefferson County, WI
Daily Jefferson County Union has been serving Jefferson County since 1871.

