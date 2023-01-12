ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Get Over It': Megyn Kelly Defends Gwen Stefani After Pop Star Claims She's Japanese Despite Italian & Irish Heritage

By Haley Gunn
 3 days ago
Political pundit Megyn Kelly came to Gwen Stefani's rescue this week after the pop star caught backlash for claiming she was "Japanese" despite being of Italian and Irish heritage, RadarOnline.com has learned.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Stefani made the shocking claim that she realized, "I'm Japanese," during an interview with Allure, when she recalled visiting Japan and experiencing an instant connection to the culture.

The Voice coach has been accused for years of cultural appropriation starting with her 2004 Love.Angel.Music.Baby . album and subsequent Harajuku Lovers perfume collection. Japanese fashion trends and culture heavily influenced both.

Nonetheless, Kelly rallied behind Stefani, as she slammed the publication and "very young" Filipina journalist who conducted the interview.

Kelly made it clear in the recent episode of her SiriusXM talk show, The Megyn Kelly Show , that she can't stand the "woke left."

Kelly began the segment by calling out the "woke" and referred to the magazine's senior editor, Jesa Marie Calaor, as a "very young reporter."

Kelly recited excerpts of the interview and appeared to insinuate that the senior reporter was sensationalizing Stefani's words for the piece.

Kelly scoffed when the Allure reporter spoke of her personal experience with race as a Filipina woman in America.

"This author goes on to say, 'Look, i'm not Japanese either but I am an Asian woman living in America which comes with sobering realities," Kelly read back as she paused to mock the author.

"All the sobering realities... She's been called racial slurs. You know, get over it," Kelly told the reporter. "We've all been called terrible names. All of us."

After Kelly tried to down play being called racial slurs, the conservative host then attempted to compare Stefani's alleged cultural appropriation to coming out as transexual.

"No problem for Gwen Stefani to come out tomorrow and say, ‘I am a man," Kelly told her guest, Andrew Klavan . "She can say it no problem. But ‘I am Japanese’ has caused the people at Allure to ‘tsk-tsk’ her with all these experts weighing in, saying she’s culturally appropriated again, and they’re angry."

"Gwen Stefani clearly didn’t try to misrepresent that she’s in fact Japanese. She was saying … obviously the implication was, ‘In my soul, I connected with these people and their culture’ and how beautiful it was," Kelly continued her tirade.

Kelly moved on to deflect blame from Stefani by taking aim at another celebrity who was accused of cultural appropriation.

"That is a compliment, you d------ Allure writer," Kelly said. "It is not a Hilaria Baldwin situation, where she claims she’s from Spain, and she’s not. Anyway, I think it’s funny."

S Ss
3d ago

She didnt say it as a literal thing. She admires the culture and respects it so much that it essentially has become part of her. Yall need to relax

There's a reason its called programming
3d ago

My wife is Japanese and loves Gwen Stefani. She feels honored by her love of their culture not offended like the pansy woke snowflakes.

Jayne Schreckengost
3d ago

even if she claims to be Japanese, so what. men claim to be women now and visa versa. what about that compassion people keep asking for?

