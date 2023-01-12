Read full article on original website
greatlakesecho.org
Indiana group stocks walleye for 24 years
The nonprofit group Perch America has been stocking thousands of walleye into Wolf Lake for 24 of the last 25 years, creating a rich fishery for the small community of Hammond, Indiana. Anglers concerned about commercial fisheries over harvesting fish in the southern part of Lake Michigan, including Wolf Lake,...
laportecounty.life
#1StudentNWI: Sticky note bandit on the loose at La Porte High School
La Porte High School (LPHS) has recently hosted its annual Steiner Homes Boys Basketball Holiday Tournament. It lasted from December 28-30. It hosted teams from all over the Northwest Indiana region such as Logansport Community High School, LPHS, John Adams High School, Lowell High School, and Lake Central High School.
Well-known retail chain closing another store in Indiana
A major retail chain recently announced that they would be closing another store location in Indiana. Read on to learn more. According to local reports, the JCPenney store located at the Concord Mall in Elkhart recently announced that they plan to close the retail location later this year.
panoramanow.com
Ron Meer, past Michigan City Mayor Running for Mayor
We sat down with past mayor Ron Meer for a candid interview. Ron likes to refer to himself as the “blue collar guy.” Having worked his way up from the bottom as an employee in the Michigan City Storm Water Department to becoming the Mayor of Michigan City for 8 years.
GCSC enhances West Side Leadership Academy gymnasium with bleacher installation
The Gary Community School Corporation (GCSC) recently enhanced its gymnasium at West Side Leadership Academy with the installation of new bleachers, which had not been replaced since the school opened in 1968. “This milestone achievement is another example of our team’s commitment to improving the school environment, so our students...
Fast-growing restaurant chain opening new location in Indiana this month
A fast-growing restaurant chain recently announced that it would be opening another new location in Indiana later this month. Read on to learn more. On Friday, January 27, 2023, the popular and fast-growing restaurant chain Dave's Hot Chicken is scheduled to open its newest Indiana restaurant location in Schererville, according to its website.
abc57.com
JCPenney to close inside Concord Mall by May
ELKHART, Ind. - The JCPenney store inside the Concord Mall in Elkhart will close by May, the JCPenney Media Relations team confirmed Friday. The liquidation process will begin in February.
casscountyonline.com
Martin Luther King Jr. Day Closings and Observances
Monday, January 16, 2023 is Martin Luther King Jr. Day, a federal holiday. The president encourages all Americans to observe this day with appropriate civic, community, and service projects in honor of Dr. King and to visit www.MLKDay.gov to find Martin Luther King, Jr., Day of Service projects across our country. Read the presidential proclamation here.
South Shore pop-up businesses opening this weekend in vacant storefronts along 71st Street
Some pop-up businesses near 71st and Jeffrey are offering something new to residents in South Shore, and many hope it's a sign of things to come.
fox32chicago.com
Indiana man breaks state fishing record twice in 1 day on Lake Michigan
A man from Indiana broke a state fishing record twice in a single day right before the New Year. Scott Skafar, 48, of Valparaiso, Indiana, went fishing in Porter County on Dec. 30, 2022, where he caught two record-breaking fish from Lake Michigan, according to a press release issued by the Indiana Department of Natural Resources (Indiana DNR) on Wednesday, Jan. 11.
abc57.com
Woman attacked outside University Park Mall Sunday
MISHAWAKA, Ind.-- Sunday was a normal day for Ariana Simms and her 4-year-old daughter, who planned to spend the afternoon shopping at University Park Mall until they were attacked in the parking lot. "It could have gone a lot worse, and I'm thankful he didn't get what he wanted," Simms...
Experts Say for the Best Illinois BBQ, Go Here Instead of Chicago
Our Midwestern standards for BBQ are so much higher than the rest of the country, it's not even funny. That's why a declaration that one is superior to all the rest gets my attention. That being said, food experts (really) say for the best BBQ in Illinois, you need to not go to Chicago, but a completely different destination instead.
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Illinois
If you live in Illinois and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four great seafood spots that are highly praised for their food and service. What do you think about these amazing seafood spots in Illinois? Have you ever been to any of these restaurants before? If you have already tried their food, what was your impression and how would you rate your experience? Did you enjoy the food and the service? What about the atmosphere? Would you recommend other people to visit these restaurants if they happen to live in the area? Feel free to leave your honest thoughts in the comment section down below and make sure to include your favorite seafood spots too, so more people can learn about them and even pay them a visit next time they are around. If you are a local then even better as we would love to hear your personal recommendations when it comes to eating well in Illinois.
Three Illinois Cities Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Orkin put together a list of cities with the worst bed bug problems across the country.
Homeowners out thousands after they say home remodeling company never showed up
CHICAGO (CBS) -- More than a dozen customers of a suburban home remodeling company are out big bucks -- tens of thousands of dollars in some cases.As CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reported Thursday night, the window installing contractors disappeared, and now the homeowners are turning to us for answers.Jordan and Vicki Kerr were ready to make a major cosmetic investment to their Buffalo Grove home."It was going to look so nice," said Vicki Kerr. "We saved up for this. It took us five years to finally do something about it."The Kerrs cut a check for $19,741 to Window Depot...
Fire at Indiana State Prison kills inmate, injures 2 others
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. — An inmate was found dead after a fire at the Indiana State Prison, the Indiana Department of Correction said. The fire occurred just before 11 a.m. Saturday, a department spokesperson wrote in an email to The Times of Northwest Indiana. Michael W. Smith, 48, died and two other individuals were treated at nearby hospitals, the spokesperson said.
WNDU
Mayor Duane Parry signs pretrial diversion agreement for misdemeanor charge
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Michigan City Mayor Duane Parry has accepted a pretrial diversion agreement after being charged with a misdemeanor for leaving the scene of an accident in a city-owned vehicle. The mayor was initially scheduled for a dispositional hearing on Tuesday, Jan. 17. However, Parry agreed to...
Rapidly-expanding restaurant chain opening another location in Illinois
A fast-growing restaurant chain is opening another new location in Illinois this week. Read on to learn more. On Tuesday, January 10, 2023, the popular restaurant chain Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers will open its newest Illinois location in Chicago at 10 am, according to local reports.
East Chicago police hope to reduce crime with Atlas One app
Critical tips can be submitted straight from a user's phone using the app, allowing a witness to send pictures and videos to the department, all anonymously.
