Oregon State

Business Funding: Grants to assist small businesses affected by COVID-19

By The Chronicle
The St. Helens Chronicle
The St. Helens Chronicle
 3 days ago

Business Oregon has partnered with the CCD Business Development Corporation to offer $3 million in CDBG-CV Statewide Small Business and Microenterprise Grant Assistance (SBMA).

The program is funded with federal grant funds from the Oregon Community Development Block Grant program CARES Act funding for communities affected by COVID-19.

SBMA grants will be awarded between $2,500 - $30,000 per business. Microenterprises whose owner meets who meet low- and moderate-income (LMI) criteria can qualify for up to $10,000 in grant funding. Small businesses can qualify for $2,500 per LMI employee retained up to $30,000 in funding.

Eligibility Requirements: A microenterprise (five or fewer employees) or small business (more than five employees) that:

Was in business prior to March 8, 2019

Can document COVID-19 impact (lost revenue, mandated closures, workforce issues, supply complications, etc.)

Was generally stable/strong prior to the COVID-19 pandemic

Has an owner and/or employees who meet low- and moderate-income (LMI) criteria

Limited time

The program will launch 8 a.m. Monday, Jan. 23, and will close at 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27. Applications for this grant program will be processed on a lottery basis.

At the time of application closure, all submitted applications will be randomized and processed. To register and apply, visit www.ccdbusiness.org/oregonsbma.

Technical assistance is available to assist with completing the application process. You may use Google Translate on the application registration and program webpages for non-English languages or please contact CCD Business Development Corporation at 1-888-263-0971 or oregonsbma@ccdbusiness.com for additional assistance.

Video tutorials for both small business and microenterprise applications, including helpful tips, are also available. The link to the YouTube playlist for the video tutorials can be found at on the CCD's website.

Business Oregon, in partnership with CCD Business Development Corporation, will be hosting two virtual Q&A meetings about this grant opportunity on Friday, January 13 at 10:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. Register for the virtual Q&A meetings using this online form.

The SBMA grant award selections are expected in February 2023 and the funding is expected to be distributed to selected grantees in March 2023.

For more information, visit www.oregon.gov/biz/

The St. Helens Chronicle

The St. Helens Chronicle

