ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Kemp outlines pay raise, income tax refund for Georgians during inaugural address

By , Rebecca Grapevine Staff Reporter Capitol Beat News Service
Cherokee Tribune
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mdnJi_0kCgz0c900
Brian Kemp

ATLANTA – State employees will get a $2,000 pay raise if Gov. Brian Kemp can get the General Assembly to approve his budget request.

Law enforcement officers, school employees, and other state workers all need the raise, Kemp said during an inaugural address Thursday that marked the start of his second term as Georgia’s governor.

“If you want to keep good people in jobs critical to the safety and well-being of our children, our communities and our state as a whole, we must be willing to be competitive with state salaries,” Kemp said.

Kemp also said he plans to use part of the state’s current record surplus to fund a one-time $1 billion income tax refund for Georgians. He pushed through a similar income tax refund last year.

The governor is also recommending the state spend $1.1 billion to provide homeowners with a property-tax relief grant.

“We are putting you and your families first because that’s your money, not the government’s,” Kemp said.

Kemp plans to request $150 million for grants that school districts can apply for to address pandemic learning loss and security needs. Some of the funding will also be designated to help current paraprofessionals become certified teachers.

And Kemp promised to continue to build on his success in bringing high-tech manufacturing facilities to the state. He pointed to Archer Aviation’s plans to hire 1,000 people to build electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft as well as Hyundai and Rivian electric vehicle manufacturing plants and an SK battery facility as prime examples of his administration’s commitment to economic growth.

“By the end of my second term, I intend for Georgia to be recognized as the electric mobility capital of America,” Kemp told the crowd of lawmakers and supporters.

Republicans won all of the state’s constitutional offices in the November elections. Those officials were also sworn in during the inauguration event at the Georgia State University Convocation Center in downtown Atlanta.

Three former state senators took the oath of office for their new statewide roles. Burt Jones was sworn in as lieutenant governor, Tyler Harper as agriculture commissioner and Bruce Thompson as labor commissioner.

The occasion also marked the start of new terms for Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, Attorney General Chris Carr, Commissioner of Insurance John King, and State School Superintendent Richard Woods.

Now that the inauguration formalities are over, elected officials can turn their attention to the state’s budget. Kemp is expected to release further details of his spending recommendations Friday, and the House and Senate Appropriations Committees will begin three days of budget hearings Jan. 17.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

Comments / 0

Related
southarkansassun.com

Georgia Governor Kemp Starts Second Term With Pledge to Increase Salary

Georgia Governor Kemp started his second term on January 12 with a pledge to increase salary. During his first term, Kemp also increased the salary of teachers and state employees to $5,000. On January 12, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp started his second term. During his inauguration, Kemp pledged to increase...
GEORGIA STATE
atlantanewsfirst.com

$2K teacher pay hike, tax refunds included in Gov. Brian Kemp’s budget

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Gov. Brian Kemp’s budget that was presented to lawmakers on Friday includes a $2,000 pay hike for Georgia pre-K–12 teachers and certified K-12 personnel. According to the Professional Association of Georgia Educators (PAGE), the $2,000 raise would be in addition to the...
GEORGIA STATE
WSAV News 3

Seeing another surplus, Kemp still ready to spend in budget

ATLANTA (AP) — Pay raises and tax refunds mean Georgia’s era of big spending is not over. Gov. Brian Kemp, in budgets released Friday, proposed increasing spending in the current budget year by $2.4 billion, largely to pay for two billion-dollar tax givebacks, and then to maintain spending in next year’s budget, funding $2,000 pay increases for all […]
GEORGIA STATE
TheAtlantaVoice

Analysis: Why Black voters are more important in Georgia than in any other state

(CNN) — President Joe Biden was in Georgia on Sunday. On the eve of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, he visited Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, where the civil rights pioneer once preached. The trip made a lot of sense, not just to pay tribute to King, but also because King helped lead the drive for equal voting rights for Black Americans. […] The post Analysis: Why Black voters are more important in Georgia than in any other state appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
GEORGIA STATE
allongeorgia.com

Statement from State School Superintendent Richard Woods on Governor Kemp’s budget proposals

Georgia’s School Superintendent Richards Woods released a statement on Governor Kemp’s budget proposals:. “Governor Kemp’s budget proposals include more than $500 million in additional K-12 investments, including a salary increase for Georgia’s hardworking teachers and dedicated funding to improve school safety, address the impact of lost learning opportunities, help paraprofessionals pursue teaching certification, and add more school counselors. This is a budget designed to ensure a strong public education for Georgia’s 1.7 million public school students.”
GEORGIA STATE
orangeandbluepress.com

Georgia $500 Refund Checks And Property Tax Break

Making use of surplus tax in Georgia, Kemp proposed a $500 Refund Check and Property Tax break for its residents. Kemp Released a $500 Refund Checks And Property Tax Break in Georgia. The proposal has been one of the key factors that made him win the election against Stacey Abrams....
GEORGIA STATE
Monroe Local News

Georgia December net tax revenues up 7.5%

Atlanta, GA – The State of Georgia’s net tax collections in December totaled nearly $3.21 billion, for an increase of $224.9 million, or 7.5 percent, compared to December 2021 when net tax collections totaled $2.98 billion. Year-to-date, net tax collections totaled $15.82 billion, for an increase of $966.6 million, or 6.5 percent, over FY 2022 through six months.
GEORGIA STATE
Polk Today

Gas prices increase in Georgia as tax returns

It’s not a tax increase, just a return to the norm for drivers statewide who are seeing the sudden increase in gas prices over the past few days and have felt the sticker shock. Gas as of this posting is sitting at $2.99 a gallon for unleaded at many stations across Polk County, a big […] The post Gas prices increase in Georgia as tax returns appeared first on Polk Today.
GEORGIA STATE
beckersasc.com

Georgia ophthalmologist to pay $1.85M in fraudulent billing settlement

Atlanta-based ophthalmologist Aarti Pandya, MD, and the Pandya Practice Group have agreed to pay $1.85 million to resolve allegations that they violated the False Claims Act by billing the government for medically unnecessary procedures, according to a Jan. 9 report from the United States Attorney's Office. The settlement alleges that...
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Georgia cash assistance | Some still waiting on money

ATLANTA — It's a new year, but some people tell 11Alive they are still waiting on money promised from Gov. Brian Kemp’s office last year. According to state numbers, more than $1 billion was sent to more than three million lower income Georgians since the cash assistance program launched Sept. 20. But more than $235 million of that funding has not been claimed to date.
GEORGIA STATE
orangeandbluepress.com

$6.6 Billion in Surplus Cash: Is It Possible For Georgians To Have Another One-Time Tax Rebate Now?

The State of Georgia has $6.6 billion in surplus cash and lawmakers are planning to use some of that money to provide a one-time tax rebate for the resident. In August, Governor Brian Kemp approved the $350 for Georgians and hoping that some residents can get another round of stimulus money from the state. In 2022 Georgia has a budget year in June with $6.6 billion and in this 2023 session which is set to start next week, Kemp and lawmakers are manifesting a plan to use the extra funds over $3 billion to give a one-time tax rebate to Georgians. The Lawmakers have not yet announced any specific spending plans for the remaining $3 billion according to 24/7 Wall news.
GEORGIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Stacey Abrams's $1.4M of campaign debt proves voters 'made right decision': Georgia GOP

EXCLUSIVE — The Georgia Republican Party said news of Stacey Abrams's eye-watering campaign debt is proof voters "made the right decision" in not electing her. "Back-to-Back loser Stacey Abrams, mismanaging her campaign and failing her staff, is par for course," Ryan Caudelle, the executive director of the party, told the Washington Examiner. "It shows that voters in Georgia made the right decision voting overwhelmingly for Gov. Kemp and to continue supporting his pro-business policies helping all Georgians."
GEORGIA STATE
WCBD Count on 2

South Carolina Democrats ask attorneys general to investigate Superintendent of Education’s qualifications

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The leader of South Carolina’s Democratic party wants the U.S. Department of Justice to investigate whether a degree earned by newly elected state superintendent of education, Ellen Weaver, is legitimate. With just weeks to go before the November 2022 general election, Weaver – who was the founding president and CEO of […]
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy