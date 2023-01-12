Read full article on original website
WEAU-TV 13
Kaul asks Legislature for $2.2M to keep school safety office
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul is asking Gov. Tony Evers and he Republican-controlled Legislature for $2.2 million in the next state budget to keep the state Justice Department’s Office of School Safety going. Kaul said Friday that federal dollars that support the office’s operations...
WEAU-TV 13
Wis. joins coalition in support of the Biden Administration’s Student Debt Cancellation Plan
MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - Attorney General Josh Kaul and Governor Tony Evers announced that Wis. has joined a coalition of 22 attorneys general in filing an amicus brief in support of the federal government in two cases before the U.S. Supreme Court. According to a media release from the Wisconsin...
