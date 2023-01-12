ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

WEAU-TV 13

Kaul asks Legislature for $2.2M to keep school safety office

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul is asking Gov. Tony Evers and he Republican-controlled Legislature for $2.2 million in the next state budget to keep the state Justice Department’s Office of School Safety going. Kaul said Friday that federal dollars that support the office’s operations...
