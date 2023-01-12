Read full article on original website
WEAU-TV 13
Chippewa Falls police investigating Saturday evening shooting as attempted homicide
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa Falls Police Department is investigating a Saturday evening shooting as an attempted homicide. Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm said a woman was shot in downtown Chippewa Falls, and a large police presence was at a residence on Birch Street near the intersection with Bay Street on Saturday.
WEAU-TV 13
1 person dead, 1 person hurt after rollover crash in St. Croix County
TOWN OF CADY (St. Croix County), Wis. (WEAU) - One man is dead and another man is hurt after a rollover crash in St. Croix County on Sunday. The St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office said 55-year-old Timothy Boardman of Spring Valley died after a crash that was reported to county officials at 10:38 p.m. Sunday on Highway 29 near the intersection with Highway 128 in the Town of Cady, or about two miles northeast of Spring Valley.
WEAU-TV 13
Eau Claire man arrested on suspicion of OWI-9th offense
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - An Eau Claire man is arrested on the suspicion of operating while intoxicated, his ninth offense. A criminal complaint shows 53-year-old Reuben Rave Jr. is facing a charge of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence -9th offense. According to the criminal complaint,...
WEAU-TV 13
Polk County Sheriff’s Office investigating death of Turtle Lake man
POLK COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a Turtle Lake, Wis. man. According to a media release from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023 at 10:25 p.m., authorities received a call for an unresponsive man in the parking lot of the Blacksmith Shop Bar and Grill, in rural Balsam Lake. Deputies, first responders, and ambulance all responded to the scene.
Wisconsin man, 60, killed on farm after hay bales fell on him
PIERCE COUNTY, Wis. -- A 60-year-old Wisconsin man is dead following a farming incident over the weekend.According to the Pierce County Sheriff's Office, the incident occurred Saturday morning at a farm located in Rock Elm Township, Wisconsin. Authorities say a 66-year-old Elmwood, Wisconsin man was operating a tractor trailer with a load of hay bales when the load shifted and fell off the trailer. The hay bales struck a 60-year-old Elmwood man. The victim, identified as John Robey, was taken to the hospital where he was declared deceased. There were no other injuries.
twincitieslive.com
Man dead following incident in parking lot in Balsam Lake
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says that a Wisconsin man is dead following an incident in a parking lot at a bar in Balsam Lake. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to Blacksmith Shop Bar and Grill on Wednesday at 10:25 p.m. for an unresponsive man in the parking lot.
drydenwire.com
50-Year-Old Man Pronounced Deceased In Parking Lot Of Bar & Grill
POLK COUNTY -- A 50-year-old male was pronounced deceased after authorities in Polk County were called to a rural Bar & Grill for a call of an unresponsive person. On Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at 10:25p, Polk County Emergency communications center received a call for an unresponsive male in the parking lot of the Blacksmith Shop Bar and Grill, in rural Balsam Lake. Deputies, First Responders, and an Ambulance all responded to the scene.
wiproud.com
Wis. woman dead after fire, investigation ongoing
TAYLOR COUNTY Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – A Stanley woman is dead following a fire in Taylor County. It happened just after midnight yesterday in the town of Maplehurst, just north of Withee. The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office says when deputies got there, they found a structure built from a camper...
Wife escapes, husband found dead in western Wisconsin fire
TURTLE LAKE, Wis. — The Barron County Sheriff's Department says a woman escaped a fire Monday evening but her 56-year-old husband was found dead inside their home. Shortly before 6 p.m. Monday, the authorities received a 911 call from a woman reporting a fire at her home in Turtle Lake. She told them her husband "may still be in the residence," according to the news release.
WEAU-TV 13
Charlotte’s Bridal of Eau Claire moves to new location
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Charlotte’s Bridal of Eau Claire has officially opened in its new location on Highland Ave after temporarily staying on Brackett Ave for six months. The business originated in La Crosse back in 2004 and has expanded to Eau Claire recently, with Sunday’s grand opening...
winonaradio.com
Man Steals from Target, Caught Before Leaving Parking Lot
(KWNO)- The Winona Police Department received a report yesterday at around 3:00 p.m. that a male subject was stealing from Target. The report stated that a male subject by the name of Jake Anderson, aged 30 of Rochester, Minn. did his shopping at Target and left the store without paying.
drydenwire.com
Sheriff Fitzgerald Issues Press Release Regarding Fatal Structure Fire
BARRON COUNTY -- Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald has released a press release (which you can read in its entirety below) regarding the fatal structure fire in Turtle Lake Monday night. Press Release. On Monday, January 9, 2023, at 5:57 p.m., the Barron County 911 Center received a call of...
WEAU-TV 13
A look at 2023 street projects for the City of Eau Claire
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - While there may still be snow on the ground, the season of construction will be upon us soon. That means street projects and detours in the city of Eau Claire. City Engineer, Dave Solberg, said over thirty street and alley projects are planned for the...
WEAU-TV 13
‘Trans Closet’ offers trans community in the Chippewa Valley a chance to dress authentically
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Transforming the Valley held it’s ‘Trans Closet’ event over the weekend, it is to help those who are looking to make the transition with a start to their wardrobe. Brit Bushman with the organization knows from personal experience how difficult it can...
wiproud.com
Wisconsin man dead after fire destroys house
TURTLE LAKE Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – A man is dead after a fire at a home in Turtle Lake. The Barron County Sheriff’s Department and the Turtle Lake Fire Department got a call around 6 about a house fire and that man was still inside. When crews got there, there was heavy smoke and fire coming from the home.
WEAU-TV 13
Bloomer community rallies behind couple who have both been diagnosed with cancer
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Community members in Bloomer came out to the Pines Ballroom Saturday to support a married couple who have been diagnosed with cancer. Rita Stolt was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in late October and her husband Gary “Bubba” Stolt was diagnosed with metastatic prostate cancer last summer and has been in and out of the hospital since July.
houston-today.com
Questions about care after Abbotsford woman’s burns not taken seriously
An Abbotsford senior is now recovering from third-degree burns, infection and skin-graft surgery at Vancouver General Hospital, after local doctors repeatedly concluded that her burns weren’t serious. On Dec. 12, 75-year-old Ruth Harris was making some soup when she accidentally spilled the entire contents of a boiling kettle into...
spectrumnews1.com
DNR issues rare winter air advisory for parts of Wisconsin
WISCONSIN — An air quality advisory from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, labeled "unhealthy for sensitive groups," was set to expire overnight into Thursday across Polk, St. Croix, Pierce, Barron, Dunn, Pepin, Chippewa and Eau Claire counties. “The weather pattern in the Eau Claire area has been the...
WEAU-TV 13
SportScene 13 for Saturday, January 14th
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Plenty of sport’s action from around the Chippewa Valley. McDonell basketball takes on Bloomer in a clash of teams atop the Cloverbelt-West Conference. Also, Columbus Catholic takes on Regis Basketball. In college action, UW-Eau Claire keeps up their winning ways, as does UW-Stout setting up a huge matchup next weekend. Blugold Women’s Hockey hits the ice in their second of two games against UW-Superior and the UW-Eau Claire Men’s and Women’s Swim and Dive Team’s celebrate senior day.
WEAU-TV 13
SportScene 13 for Friday, January 13th (Part 2)
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - UW-Eau Claire Men’s and Women’s hockey were in action. The Blugold men fell to Hamline 4-2 and the women topped UW-Superior 3-1. UW-Stout also defeated St. John’s in Men’s Hockey.
