Altoona, WI

WEAU-TV 13

1 person dead, 1 person hurt after rollover crash in St. Croix County

TOWN OF CADY (St. Croix County), Wis. (WEAU) - One man is dead and another man is hurt after a rollover crash in St. Croix County on Sunday. The St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office said 55-year-old Timothy Boardman of Spring Valley died after a crash that was reported to county officials at 10:38 p.m. Sunday on Highway 29 near the intersection with Highway 128 in the Town of Cady, or about two miles northeast of Spring Valley.
SAINT CROIX COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Eau Claire man arrested on suspicion of OWI-9th offense

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - An Eau Claire man is arrested on the suspicion of operating while intoxicated, his ninth offense. A criminal complaint shows 53-year-old Reuben Rave Jr. is facing a charge of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence -9th offense. According to the criminal complaint,...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Polk County Sheriff’s Office investigating death of Turtle Lake man

POLK COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a Turtle Lake, Wis. man. According to a media release from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023 at 10:25 p.m., authorities received a call for an unresponsive man in the parking lot of the Blacksmith Shop Bar and Grill, in rural Balsam Lake. Deputies, first responders, and ambulance all responded to the scene.
POLK COUNTY, WI
CBS Minnesota

Wisconsin man, 60, killed on farm after hay bales fell on him

PIERCE COUNTY, Wis. -- A 60-year-old Wisconsin man is dead following a farming incident over the weekend.According to the Pierce County Sheriff's Office, the incident occurred Saturday morning at a farm located in Rock Elm Township, Wisconsin. Authorities say a 66-year-old Elmwood, Wisconsin man was operating a tractor trailer with a load of hay bales when the load shifted and fell off the trailer. The hay bales struck a 60-year-old Elmwood man. The victim, identified as John Robey, was taken to the hospital where he was declared deceased. There were no other injuries. 
PIERCE COUNTY, WI
twincitieslive.com

drydenwire.com

wiproud.com

Wis. woman dead after fire, investigation ongoing

TAYLOR COUNTY Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – A Stanley woman is dead following a fire in Taylor County. It happened just after midnight yesterday in the town of Maplehurst, just north of Withee. The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office says when deputies got there, they found a structure built from a camper...
TAYLOR COUNTY, WI
KARE 11

Wife escapes, husband found dead in western Wisconsin fire

TURTLE LAKE, Wis. — The Barron County Sheriff's Department says a woman escaped a fire Monday evening but her 56-year-old husband was found dead inside their home. Shortly before 6 p.m. Monday, the authorities received a 911 call from a woman reporting a fire at her home in Turtle Lake. She told them her husband "may still be in the residence," according to the news release.
BARRON COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Charlotte’s Bridal of Eau Claire moves to new location

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Charlotte’s Bridal of Eau Claire has officially opened in its new location on Highland Ave after temporarily staying on Brackett Ave for six months. The business originated in La Crosse back in 2004 and has expanded to Eau Claire recently, with Sunday’s grand opening...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
winonaradio.com

Man Steals from Target, Caught Before Leaving Parking Lot

(KWNO)- The Winona Police Department received a report yesterday at around 3:00 p.m. that a male subject was stealing from Target. The report stated that a male subject by the name of Jake Anderson, aged 30 of Rochester, Minn. did his shopping at Target and left the store without paying.
WINONA, MN
WEAU-TV 13

A look at 2023 street projects for the City of Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - While there may still be snow on the ground, the season of construction will be upon us soon. That means street projects and detours in the city of Eau Claire. City Engineer, Dave Solberg, said over thirty street and alley projects are planned for the...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
wiproud.com

WEAU-TV 13

Bloomer community rallies behind couple who have both been diagnosed with cancer

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Community members in Bloomer came out to the Pines Ballroom Saturday to support a married couple who have been diagnosed with cancer. Rita Stolt was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in late October and her husband Gary “Bubba” Stolt was diagnosed with metastatic prostate cancer last summer and has been in and out of the hospital since July.
BLOOMER, WI
houston-today.com

Questions about care after Abbotsford woman’s burns not taken seriously

An Abbotsford senior is now recovering from third-degree burns, infection and skin-graft surgery at Vancouver General Hospital, after local doctors repeatedly concluded that her burns weren’t serious. On Dec. 12, 75-year-old Ruth Harris was making some soup when she accidentally spilled the entire contents of a boiling kettle into...
ABBOTSFORD, WI
spectrumnews1.com

DNR issues rare winter air advisory for parts of Wisconsin

WISCONSIN — An air quality advisory from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, labeled "unhealthy for sensitive groups," was set to expire overnight into Thursday across Polk, St. Croix, Pierce, Barron, Dunn, Pepin, Chippewa and Eau Claire counties. “The weather pattern in the Eau Claire area has been the...
WISCONSIN STATE
WEAU-TV 13

SportScene 13 for Saturday, January 14th

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Plenty of sport’s action from around the Chippewa Valley. McDonell basketball takes on Bloomer in a clash of teams atop the Cloverbelt-West Conference. Also, Columbus Catholic takes on Regis Basketball. In college action, UW-Eau Claire keeps up their winning ways, as does UW-Stout setting up a huge matchup next weekend. Blugold Women’s Hockey hits the ice in their second of two games against UW-Superior and the UW-Eau Claire Men’s and Women’s Swim and Dive Team’s celebrate senior day.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

SportScene 13 for Friday, January 13th (Part 2)

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - UW-Eau Claire Men’s and Women’s hockey were in action. The Blugold men fell to Hamline 4-2 and the women topped UW-Superior 3-1. UW-Stout also defeated St. John’s in Men’s Hockey.
EAU CLAIRE, WI

