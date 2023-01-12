I received the following from a group that has recently formed in response to a proposal being developed by the Mayor's office for, according to the city's website, a"streetscape improvement project to enhance Saratoga Springs' signature street-Union Avenue between East Avenue and Circular Street." There will be a public hearing and a presentation on this proposal at the Tuesday, January 17, City Council meeting.

