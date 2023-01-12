Read full article on original website
Michael Irvin Reveals His Super Bowl Prediction
During this Saturday's edition of NFL GameDay Morning, former Cowboys wide receiver Michael Irvin unveiled his prediction for this year's Super Bowl. Unsurprisingly, Irvin has the Cowboys representing the NFC. On the other side of the bracket, he has the Bills coming out of the AFC. ...
George Kittle says Seahawks angered his 49ers in Saturday’s 41-23 win in the NFC Wild Card game
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KTXL) – 49ers tight end George Kittle talks about Saturday’s 41-23 victory over the Seahawks in the NFC Wild Card game, how Seattle fired them up after Johnathan Abram pulled on the leg of Niners wide receiver Deebo Samuel, defeating their division rival in all three matchups this season, the stellar postseason […]
Patrick Mahomes Has Three-Word Response to Jaguars Improbable Comeback Win vs. Chargers
Like the rest of us, Patrick Mahomes is sitting at home and watching the Wild Card games. But he has... The post Patrick Mahomes Has Three-Word Response to Jaguars Improbable Comeback Win vs. Chargers appeared first on Outsider.
Tom Brady, Russell Wilson and Ciara Among Top Donors to Damar Hamlin's Foundation
A GoFundMe set up by the 24-year-old Buffalo Bills player, who collapsed on the field Monday night, is up to more than $7 million, with $10,000 donations from stars like Brady and Wilson Damar Hamlin is still making a difference, even while intubated in a hospital. As of Thursday afternoon, a GoFundMe campaign set up by Hamlin to raise funds for a community toy drive has surpassed the $7.25 million mark thanks to over 224,000 donations from fans and supporters, including stars like Tom Brady and Ciara and...
Shannon Sharpe Reveals Prediction For Buccaneers-Cowboys Game
On Monday night, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will host the Dallas Cowboys in a Wild Card showdown. Despite being the No. 5 seed, the Cowboys are actually favored over the No. 4 seed Buccaneers - who are playing at home. Dallas has been the better team for most of the season and the oddsmakers agree. ...
49ers' divisional-round opponent scenarios after wild-card win
Brock Purdy and the 49ers advanced to the NFC's divisional playoff round Saturday with an intense 41-23 win over the Seattle Seahawks to kick off Super Wild Card Weekend. San Francisco, the No. 2 seed in the NFC bracket, will welcome its next opponent to Levi's Stadium next weekend, but who the 49ers will play depends on the remaining wild-card game outcomes.
Predicting the winner of EVERY NFL Wild Card Weekend matchup
The 2022 NFL Playoffs begin this weekend and if you are a fan of football, you will be in heaven as there will be six NFL Wild Card Weekend games played. The action starts on Saturday afternoon with the Seattle Seahawks taking on the San Francisco 49ers and concludes on Monday night with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers hosting the Dallas Cowboys. Here are my picks for each and every NFL Wild Card Weekend game this weekend.
What NFL playoff games are on today? Wild card round schedule for Saturday
NFL Super Wild Card Weekend has finally arrived and the stage is set for an exciting and thrilling journey, where one team will be crowned Super Bowl champions and raise the coveted Lombardi Trophy. The first day of the wild card round kicks off on Saturday with two playoff games:...
NFL playoff predictions: Picks for the wild-card round
The NFL postseason kick off with Super Wild Card Weekend, which includes six games spread out over three days. While the Chicago Bears have missed the playoffs for the second straight year, there’s still plenty of reasons to tune in to the postseason. That includes some great matchups in the wild-card round.
Joe Burrow Names NFL's Top Cornerback: 'I Think He's The Best'
Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has faced plenty of great defenders during his three NFL seasons. The 26-year-old revealed his two top cornerbacks in the NFL during a recent appearance on the Colin Cowherd Podcast. Burrow believes Broncos star cornerback Patrick Surtain II is the leagues top cornerback. "Yeah, I think...
NFL fans react: Green Bay Packers hires Erin Roberge as their first female athletic trainer
It seems the Green Bay Packers started moving on after their devastating defeat to the Detroit Lions and lost an easy opportunity to secure a playoff spot. They have already started to reorganize ahead of next season. NFL Week 18: Schedule shows clear advantage for Packers, is NFL biased?. Following...
Steelers Writer Mocks Organization, Mike Tomlin’s Recent Lack Of Success
The Pittsburgh Steelers franchise is consistently recognized as one of the best run operations in all of American sports. The Rooney family is overwhelmingly respected and the results on the field over the years have propelled the organization into the conversation for one of the best to work and play for. The team has won a league-high, 504 games since the merger in 1970 and is tied for the most Super Bowl Championships with six. Perhaps the most impressive feat of them all is the amount of head coaches that have had the honor and privilege of leading Pittsburgh since over 50 years ago.
San Francisco 49ers Add All-Pro To Wild Card Roster
The San Francisco 49ers elevated two for the Wild Card round. The San Francisco 49ers made two roster decisions before their Wild Card game Saturday. The 49ers will play their divisional rival, the Seattle Seahawks, in an afternoon game Saturday. Battling several injuries in the secondary in the late season it looks like the 49ers will be turning to a former All-Pro cornerback for help against the Seahawks.
Seattle Seahawks Sign Offensive Weapon Before Playoffs
The Seattle Seahawks will have extra help on offense in the playoffs. The Seahawks have been plagued this season with their running back unit injuries. They’ve needed to bring in reinforcements all season at the position. On Friday, the Seahawks signed a running back to the 53-man roster before their Wild Card matchup against the San Francisco 49ers.
Bills Elevated Wide Receiver For Wild Card Roster; Cut DT
The Buffalo Bills elevated a couple of players before their Wild Card game against Miami Dolphins Sunday. The Bills added depth to their wide receiver position earlier this week. The Bills announced they were signing All-Pro wide receiver Cole Beasley to the 53-man roster for the playoffs. The Bills announced Saturday they were making a couple of moves with the practice squad as well.
Steelers’ Captain Cam Heyward Distraught Over Lack Of Standards For All-Pro Voting After 2022 Team Released
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman, Cam Heyward has established himself as one of the best defenders in team history. Despite being 33 years old, he kept right on that track in 2022. After a somewhat slow start, Heyward ended the season with stats similar to some of his best years. He ended with 10.5 sacks, the second-best tally of his career, along with four pass deflections, 14 tackles for a loss, and a career-high 22 quarterback hits.
Stephen A. Smith Makes Interesting Tom Brady Prediction
Stephen A. isn’t the only one who agrees. Stephen A. has had some interesting sports hot takes this year. Of course, you can say that about any given year. However, there is no doubt that the NFL has given him plenty of talking points. This is especially true as it pertains to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Experts Pick Prop Bets for Saturday NFL Wild Card Games
Although the Arizona Cardinals are out of the postseason, that shouldn't stop fans within the borders of the state on putting some hard-earned American money on this weekend's Wild Card Weekend slate. For Saturday, we're treated to two games: Seattle-San Francisco and Los Angeles-Jacksonville. Both games have multiple selling points...
Did Ravens' Sammy Watkins call Lamar Jackson out ahead of Bengals game?
Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Sammy Watkins seemed to call quarterback Lamar Jackson out regarding the injury Jackson is dealing with ahead of Sunday's wild-card playoff game at the Cincinnati Bengals. "In this league, everybody is pretty much banged up, hurt," Watkins explained in comments shared by Mike Florio of Pro...
Eagles WR A.J. Brown's good fortune 'strikes' again
A.J. Brown is on a roll. First, he broke the Eagles’ single-season receiving record for 1,496 yards. Then, his team clinched the division and the top seed in the NFC. Then, he went bowling. Recently, a video surfaced showing Brown and his teammates at a local bowling alley. In...
