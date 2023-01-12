ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

The Spun

Michael Irvin Reveals His Super Bowl Prediction

During this Saturday's edition of NFL GameDay Morning, former Cowboys wide receiver Michael Irvin unveiled his prediction for this year's Super Bowl.  Unsurprisingly, Irvin has the Cowboys representing the NFC. On the other side of the bracket, he has the Bills coming out of the AFC.  ...
ATLANTA, GA
People

Tom Brady, Russell Wilson and Ciara Among Top Donors to Damar Hamlin's Foundation

A GoFundMe set up by the 24-year-old Buffalo Bills player, who collapsed on the field Monday night, is up to more than $7 million, with $10,000 donations from stars like Brady and Wilson Damar Hamlin is still making a difference, even while intubated in a hospital. As of Thursday afternoon, a GoFundMe campaign set up by Hamlin to raise funds for a community toy drive has surpassed the $7.25 million mark thanks to over 224,000 donations from fans and supporters, including stars like Tom Brady and Ciara and...
The Spun

Shannon Sharpe Reveals Prediction For Buccaneers-Cowboys Game

On Monday night, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will host the Dallas Cowboys in a Wild Card showdown. Despite being the No. 5 seed, the Cowboys are actually favored over the No. 4 seed Buccaneers - who are playing at home. Dallas has been the better team for most of the season and the oddsmakers agree. ...
TAMPA, FL
NBC Sports

49ers' divisional-round opponent scenarios after wild-card win

Brock Purdy and the 49ers advanced to the NFC's divisional playoff round Saturday with an intense 41-23 win over the Seattle Seahawks to kick off Super Wild Card Weekend. San Francisco, the No. 2 seed in the NFC bracket, will welcome its next opponent to Levi's Stadium next weekend, but who the 49ers will play depends on the remaining wild-card game outcomes.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Detroit Sports Nation

Predicting the winner of EVERY NFL Wild Card Weekend matchup

The 2022 NFL Playoffs begin this weekend and if you are a fan of football, you will be in heaven as there will be six NFL Wild Card Weekend games played. The action starts on Saturday afternoon with the Seattle Seahawks taking on the San Francisco 49ers and concludes on Monday night with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers hosting the Dallas Cowboys. Here are my picks for each and every NFL Wild Card Weekend game this weekend.
Yardbarker

Joe Burrow Names NFL's Top Cornerback: 'I Think He's The Best'

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has faced plenty of great defenders during his three NFL seasons. The 26-year-old revealed his two top cornerbacks in the NFL during a recent appearance on the Colin Cowherd Podcast. Burrow believes Broncos star cornerback Patrick Surtain II is the leagues top cornerback. "Yeah, I think...
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

Steelers Writer Mocks Organization, Mike Tomlin’s Recent Lack Of Success

The Pittsburgh Steelers franchise is consistently recognized as one of the best run operations in all of American sports. The Rooney family is overwhelmingly respected and the results on the field over the years have propelled the organization into the conversation for one of the best to work and play for. The team has won a league-high, 504 games since the merger in 1970 and is tied for the most Super Bowl Championships with six. Perhaps the most impressive feat of them all is the amount of head coaches that have had the honor and privilege of leading Pittsburgh since over 50 years ago.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

San Francisco 49ers Add All-Pro To Wild Card Roster

The San Francisco 49ers elevated two for the Wild Card round. The San Francisco 49ers made two roster decisions before their Wild Card game Saturday. The 49ers will play their divisional rival, the Seattle Seahawks, in an afternoon game Saturday. Battling several injuries in the secondary in the late season it looks like the 49ers will be turning to a former All-Pro cornerback for help against the Seahawks.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Seattle Seahawks Sign Offensive Weapon Before Playoffs

The Seattle Seahawks will have extra help on offense in the playoffs. The Seahawks have been plagued this season with their running back unit injuries. They’ve needed to bring in reinforcements all season at the position. On Friday, the Seahawks signed a running back to the 53-man roster before their Wild Card matchup against the San Francisco 49ers.
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

Bills Elevated Wide Receiver For Wild Card Roster; Cut DT

The Buffalo Bills elevated a couple of players before their Wild Card game against Miami Dolphins Sunday. The Bills added depth to their wide receiver position earlier this week. The Bills announced they were signing All-Pro wide receiver Cole Beasley to the 53-man roster for the playoffs. The Bills announced Saturday they were making a couple of moves with the practice squad as well.
Yardbarker

Steelers’ Captain Cam Heyward Distraught Over Lack Of Standards For All-Pro Voting After 2022 Team Released

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman, Cam Heyward has established himself as one of the best defenders in team history. Despite being 33 years old, he kept right on that track in 2022. After a somewhat slow start, Heyward ended the season with stats similar to some of his best years. He ended with 10.5 sacks, the second-best tally of his career, along with four pass deflections, 14 tackles for a loss, and a career-high 22 quarterback hits.
hotnewhiphop.com

Stephen A. Smith Makes Interesting Tom Brady Prediction

Stephen A. isn’t the only one who agrees. Stephen A. has had some interesting sports hot takes this year. Of course, you can say that about any given year. However, there is no doubt that the NFL has given him plenty of talking points. This is especially true as it pertains to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Experts Pick Prop Bets for Saturday NFL Wild Card Games

Although the Arizona Cardinals are out of the postseason, that shouldn't stop fans within the borders of the state on putting some hard-earned American money on this weekend's Wild Card Weekend slate. For Saturday, we're treated to two games: Seattle-San Francisco and Los Angeles-Jacksonville. Both games have multiple selling points...
Yardbarker

Did Ravens' Sammy Watkins call Lamar Jackson out ahead of Bengals game?

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Sammy Watkins seemed to call quarterback Lamar Jackson out regarding the injury Jackson is dealing with ahead of Sunday's wild-card playoff game at the Cincinnati Bengals. "In this league, everybody is pretty much banged up, hurt," Watkins explained in comments shared by Mike Florio of Pro...
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Eagles WR A.J. Brown's good fortune 'strikes' again

A.J. Brown is on a roll. First, he broke the Eagles’ single-season receiving record for 1,496 yards. Then, his team clinched the division and the top seed in the NFC. Then, he went bowling. Recently, a video surfaced showing Brown and his teammates at a local bowling alley. In...

