Some homeowners pushing back as mega-egg facility starts construction in Union County
SHARPS CHAPEL, Tenn. — The Sharps Chapel community in Union County will soon be welcoming new neighbors. At the cross-section of some Sharps Chapel roads, excavation is underway. Up to 72,000 chickens will be moving into the new Alpes Sanfer Pharmaceutical Egg Facility. These hens will lay pathogen-free eggs...
bbbtv12.com
New Weigel’s proposed, trade school rezoning OK’ed
Oak Ridge Today reports the Oak Ridge City Council unanimously approved a rezoning that will allow the former home of Ace Hardware to be used for a trade school. It was the second and final reading of the rezoning request. The city staff had recommended the change. ORT reports that the Plumbers and Steamfitters Local Union #102 JATC purchased the building at 795 Oak Ridge Turnpike in January of 2022.
3 tornadoes touched down in Meigs, Jefferson counties, survey crews report
WATE 6 On Your Side is learning more about the damaging storm that swept through the region Thursday.
Storm leaves damage through East Tennessee
Areas of East Tennessee are without power following storms moving through the region.
Lenoir City coffee shop employing people with disabilities on track to expand
LENOIR CITY, Tenn. — People relying on caffeine to get through the day can attest that a cup of coffee can change everything. That's especially true at Riverside Coffee Shop in Lenoir City. Offering more than delicious lattes and mouthwatering pastries, the nonprofit is a safe place for people...
Friday’s snow in East TN caught on camera
Some areas of East Tennessee caught a glimpse of the snow that fell on Friday.
Stamps Are Rising, Pickleball and MLK Day
For those who have been itching for their favorite southern home cooking fix from Stacy's Restuarant. The wildly popular eatery will be open on Monday to celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Day. This establishment is usually closed for the season, during this time of year. If you have been having that craving, consider on being there on Monday. Their doors will open at 9am and remain that way until 9pm that evening, according to a Facebook post by Charleston Mayor Donna McDermott. "Let's Celebrate", she stated.
NWS: 2 EF-0 tornadoes reported in Jefferson Co. and 1 in Meigs Co. during East TN storms Thursday
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Strong storms rolled into East Tennessee on Thursday, bringing trees down across the region. One of them landed on a Sevier County school bus that was parked near a school, heavily damaging it. No injuries were reported and the school district said they were using another...
WATE
Tornado damage in Jefferson County
Two tornadoes have been confirmed by weather authorities in Jefferson County. WATE's Wes Cooper visited the area to talk to people who experienced the storm first hand. Two tornadoes have been confirmed by weather authorities in Jefferson County. WATE's Wes Cooper visited the area to talk to people who experienced the storm first hand.
wvlt.tv
Residents left with few options after city purchases embattled Crossville motel
CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On July 27, 2022, the Village Inn in Crossville was deemed uninhabitable and residents were told to collect their belongings and leave by 8 p.m. The next day, residents were allowed back into their homes after city officials said a ‘clerical error’ voided the action.
993thex.com
Snow likely in higher elevations this weekend
The National Weather Service in Morristown issued a winter weather advisory for several portions of Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia. The advisory says higher elevations in NETN, including Unicoi, Greene, and Johnson Counties could see snow accumulation up to six inches and wind gusts as high as 35 mph. SWVA...
WBIR
Campground 'wiped out' after storms on Thursday
People across East Tennessee are seeing the destruction after Thursday's storms. An owner of a campground in Dandridge talks about the damage.
WTVCFOX
Photos show damage from severe storm in Meigs County Thursday
MEIGS COUNTY, Tenn. — First responders in Meigs County are working to assess damage after a severe storm passed through the county at about noon on Thursday. Several viewers have reached out to say the storm caused quite a bit of damage. Click on our gallery above to see more photos, and submit your own photos to our Chime In Weather Gallery here.
Local Inspections, Fraud and Marijuana
These Charleston, TN restaurant inspections reflect their December scores without adjustments:. 90 – Hardee’s - 1651 Lauderdale Memorial Highway. 99 – Jennifer’s Bistro - 1500 Lauderdale Memorial Highway.
Englewood library closes after meth residue found in exhaust pipes
The City of Englewood Public Library is closed temporarily after testing showed methamphetamine contamination in exhaust vents, according to a news release. On Jan. 6, the City of Englewood tested its restrooms and other surfaces in the Public Library and the restrooms on the second floor of its Civic Center, according to a City statement.
Coach, best friend raising money for student after Idaho murders
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A long-time coach and longtime teammate/best friend of Xana Kernodle, one of the four murdered Idaho students, is helping to continue her legacy after the terrible tragedy. Gymnasts from across the country are in Knoxville for the Ozone Invitational Gymnastics Competition and on this stage, Todd...
WATE
Knoxville building from 50s demolished ahead of $40m development
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Construction crews began the demolition of the Mac Auto Loans building on West Fifth Avenue this week, and a new development is set to take its place. Bluedog Capital Partners bought the property in May and has plans to build a roughly $40 million apartment...
'It really does help' | Co-response team answered 1,500+ crisis calls in 2022
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Candace Allen worries about the criminalization of mental health and addiction. The senior director of adult intensive mental health services said her team at the McNabb Center is doing everything they can to stop that. "If it's a medical crisis, as soon as that ambulance gets...
Inspector finds build-up on ice machine of Knoxville restaurant
The low-scoring fast-food restaurant is in Knoxville. The inspector checked off several critical health violations in his report.
Search underway for missing Morgan County man
The Morgan County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man last seen on Jan. 7 in Rockwood.
WBIR
