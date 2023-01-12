ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Ridge, TN

bbbtv12.com

New Weigel’s proposed, trade school rezoning OK’ed

Oak Ridge Today reports the Oak Ridge City Council unanimously approved a rezoning that will allow the former home of Ace Hardware to be used for a trade school. It was the second and final reading of the rezoning request. The city staff had recommended the change. ORT reports that the Plumbers and Steamfitters Local Union #102 JATC purchased the building at 795 Oak Ridge Turnpike in January of 2022.
OAK RIDGE, TN
Charleston News Link

Stamps Are Rising, Pickleball and MLK Day

For those who have been itching for their favorite southern home cooking fix from Stacy's Restuarant. The wildly popular eatery will be open on Monday to celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Day. This establishment is usually closed for the season, during this time of year. If you have been having that craving, consider on being there on Monday. Their doors will open at 9am and remain that way until 9pm that evening, according to a Facebook post by Charleston Mayor Donna McDermott. "Let's Celebrate", she stated.
CHARLESTON, TN
WATE

Tornado damage in Jefferson County

Two tornadoes have been confirmed by weather authorities in Jefferson County. WATE's Wes Cooper visited the area to talk to people who experienced the storm first hand.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TN
993thex.com

Snow likely in higher elevations this weekend

The National Weather Service in Morristown issued a winter weather advisory for several portions of Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia. The advisory says higher elevations in NETN, including Unicoi, Greene, and Johnson Counties could see snow accumulation up to six inches and wind gusts as high as 35 mph. SWVA...
JOHNSON COUNTY, TN
WTVCFOX

Photos show damage from severe storm in Meigs County Thursday

MEIGS COUNTY, Tenn. — First responders in Meigs County are working to assess damage after a severe storm passed through the county at about noon on Thursday. Several viewers have reached out to say the storm caused quite a bit of damage. Click on our gallery above to see more photos, and submit your own photos to our Chime In Weather Gallery here.
MEIGS COUNTY, TN
WBIR

Coach, best friend raising money for student after Idaho murders

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A long-time coach and longtime teammate/best friend of Xana Kernodle, one of the four murdered Idaho students, is helping to continue her legacy after the terrible tragedy. Gymnasts from across the country are in Knoxville for the Ozone Invitational Gymnastics Competition and on this stage, Todd...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Knoxville building from 50s demolished ahead of $40m development

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Construction crews began the demolition of the Mac Auto Loans building on West Fifth Avenue this week, and a new development is set to take its place. Bluedog Capital Partners bought the property in May and has plans to build a roughly $40 million apartment...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

WBIR

