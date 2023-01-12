Read full article on original website
A Florida Father Shoots His Older Son Dead to Save The Other Child During Dispute. Police Say It Left Him ‘Shattered’
Martin County, FL – A Florida father had to make a gut-wrenching decision on Sunday when his two sons got into a violent dispute. The trouble started in the early hours on Sunday, after Joseph Maloney, 30, had been drinking in the family home, according to WPTV.
A Baby Monitor Caught Man’s Wife Cheating On Him With His Colleague
A court heard how an angry husband caught his unfaithful wife cheating after hearing her with one of his coworkers through a baby monitor. While at work, Marek Fecko heard about his wife's affair through a device connected to his phone. The 47-year-old husband, furious at his wife's betrayal, rushed home to face her and her boyfriend, brandishing a knife. In the marital bedroom, the wife had flipped the baby monitor but neglected to silence it before Fecko heard the noises.
11-Year-Old Dallas Boy Shot to Death by 14-Year-Old Girl: Cops
An 11-year-old boy is dead and a 14-year-old girl is in custody after a fight in Dallas erupted in gunfire. According to police the teen got into a dispute with another girl in the parking lot of an apartment complex on Sunday afternoon, grabbed a gun, and fired at her. But the bullet instead struck the unidentified boy who was standing nearby, according to Fox 4. Friends of the child reportedly ran to his aid and tried to stop the bleeding until paramedics arrived, but he did not survive.Read it at Fox 4
A fight, a shooting and one person killed outside a Miami supermarket, police say
Another Sunday afternoon case for Miami-Dade homicide investigators
School Staffer Searched Backpack Of Six-Year-Old Before He Shot His Teacher
A staff member at Richneck Elementary School in Virginia reportedly searched the backpack of a six-year-old student accused of shooting his teacher. Newport News Public Schools Superintendent Dr. George Parker told parents during an online meeting on Thursday (January 12) that school officials received a report that the student might have brought a gun to school. In an email to the Washington Post, district spokeswoman Michelle Price said that a staff member searched the boy's bag but did not find the gun.
Peacemaker dies nearly 10 years after baseball beating in Rogers Park
The family of a Michael Davis, Rogers Park native and man who survived a brutal attack outside a bar a decade ago, is looking for help in laying him to rest following his death last month.
Search is on for suspect in Upstate weekend shooting
Spartanburg County deputies are hunting a shooting suspect. The victim, now reported in critical but stable condition, was shot around 6:15 Sunday night.
Questions Surround The Death Of OC Public Defender In Mexico
Family, friends and U.S. authorities are looking for answers after Elliot Blair, an Orange County deputy public defender, was found dead while on vacation with his wife in Rosarito Beach, Mexico. Blair and his wife Kim, also an Orange County public defender, were at the Las Rocas Resort and Spa...
