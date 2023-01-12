ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Opelika-Auburn News

Ole Miss transfer Austin Keys commits to Auburn

Auburn added another Southeastern Conference veteran to its 2023 class Saturday night, as former Ole Miss Rebel Austin Keys announced he'd be joining the Tigers. Keys joins former LSU linebacker DeMario Tolan as the second SEC West linebacker to transfer to Auburn this cycle, and he's the fourth SEC defender to join the Tigers, including Kentucky defensive lineman Justin Rogers and Vanderbilt edge rusher Elijah McAllister.
OXFORD, MS
Opelika-Auburn News

LEE: ‘Men In Black,’ Auburn basketball, and when the world is ending, except it isn’t

It’s funny what you know, and how what you know changes so quickly. Remember the bench scene in ‘Men In Black?’ Tommy Lee Jones looks over the Hudson River and reminds Will Smith: “Fifteen hundred years ago everybody knew the Earth was the center of the universe, 500 years ago everybody knew the Earth was flat, and 15 minutes ago you knew that people were alone on this planet.”
AUBURN, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Bruce Pearl previews Mississippi State

Auburn men's basketball coach Bruce Pearl previews the 21st-ranked Tigers' upcoming matchup with Mississippi State on Jan. 13. Auburn's Chris Moore not expected to practice Friday; status for Mississippi State game unclear. Moore appeared to separate his shoulder at Ole Miss on Tuesday. He has started all 16 of the...
AUBURN, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Wong steals show but No. 5 Auburn shines in spots at No. 2 Florida

Florida’s Leanne Wong won the all-around, upsetting her teammate Trinity Thomas and Auburn superstar Suni Lee — but the Tigers got plenty to bring home too from the top-five throwdown in Gainesville on Friday night. No. 5 Auburn scored a 197.200 on the road, behind No. 2 Florida’s...
AUBURN, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

PHOTOS: Auburn High basketball at Opelika

Scenes from the varsity basketball double-header between Auburn High and Opelika on Friday, Jan. 13 at Opelika High School. The Tigers swept the double header 69-26 (girls) and 76-59 (boys).
OPELIKA, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Jan. 15, 2023 evening weather update for Opelika

For the drive home in Opelika: Partly cloudy. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 61 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 9 mph.
OPELIKA, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 16, 2023 in Opelika, AL

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Opelika area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the South.
OPELIKA, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

New Lee County NAACP president begins two-year term and is ready to listen to community needs

The Lee County NAACP Branch 5038 has elected new officers for the next two-year term, naming Laticia Smith as the new president. “I was hesitant because I did not grow up here and that still makes me nervous,” Smith said. “I believe what is going to be the difference maker this year is we’re now established. We understand what the NAACP is from a local branch level in terms of how it operates, how you report up through the state convention and the national headquarters.”
LEE COUNTY, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Opelika neighbors: Obituaries for January 16

Read through the obituaries published today in Opelika-Auburn News. Claire Cofield AdamsJanuary 12, 1925 - January 12, 2023Claire Cofield Adams, age 98 of Opelika, AL went to be with the Lord on January 12, 202…
OPELIKA, AL

