Ole Miss transfer Austin Keys commits to Auburn
Auburn added another Southeastern Conference veteran to its 2023 class Saturday night, as former Ole Miss Rebel Austin Keys announced he'd be joining the Tigers. Keys joins former LSU linebacker DeMario Tolan as the second SEC West linebacker to transfer to Auburn this cycle, and he's the fourth SEC defender to join the Tigers, including Kentucky defensive lineman Justin Rogers and Vanderbilt edge rusher Elijah McAllister.
LEE: ‘Men In Black,’ Auburn basketball, and when the world is ending, except it isn’t
It’s funny what you know, and how what you know changes so quickly. Remember the bench scene in ‘Men In Black?’ Tommy Lee Jones looks over the Hudson River and reminds Will Smith: “Fifteen hundred years ago everybody knew the Earth was the center of the universe, 500 years ago everybody knew the Earth was flat, and 15 minutes ago you knew that people were alone on this planet.”
Jaylin Williams leads way in No. 21 Auburn’s win against Mississippi State
It didn’t take long for Jaylin Williams to get started. Less than two minutes into Saturday night’s game between No. 21 Auburn and Mississippi State, Williams pulled from deep on the Tigers’ first possession and hit a 3 to give Auburn its first lead of the night.
Bruce Pearl previews Mississippi State
Auburn men's basketball coach Bruce Pearl previews the 21st-ranked Tigers' upcoming matchup with Mississippi State on Jan. 13. Auburn's Chris Moore not expected to practice Friday; status for Mississippi State game unclear. Moore appeared to separate his shoulder at Ole Miss on Tuesday. He has started all 16 of the...
Wong steals show but No. 5 Auburn shines in spots at No. 2 Florida
Florida’s Leanne Wong won the all-around, upsetting her teammate Trinity Thomas and Auburn superstar Suni Lee — but the Tigers got plenty to bring home too from the top-five throwdown in Gainesville on Friday night. No. 5 Auburn scored a 197.200 on the road, behind No. 2 Florida’s...
PHOTOS: Auburn High basketball at Opelika
Scenes from the varsity basketball double-header between Auburn High and Opelika on Friday, Jan. 13 at Opelika High School. The Tigers swept the double header 69-26 (girls) and 76-59 (boys).
Jan. 15, 2023 evening weather update for Opelika
For the drive home in Opelika: Partly cloudy. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 61 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 9 mph.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 16, 2023 in Opelika, AL
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Opelika area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the South.
New Lee County NAACP president begins two-year term and is ready to listen to community needs
The Lee County NAACP Branch 5038 has elected new officers for the next two-year term, naming Laticia Smith as the new president. “I was hesitant because I did not grow up here and that still makes me nervous,” Smith said. “I believe what is going to be the difference maker this year is we’re now established. We understand what the NAACP is from a local branch level in terms of how it operates, how you report up through the state convention and the national headquarters.”
Opelika neighbors: Obituaries for January 16
Read through the obituaries published today in Opelika-Auburn News. Claire Cofield AdamsJanuary 12, 1925 - January 12, 2023Claire Cofield Adams, age 98 of Opelika, AL went to be with the Lord on January 12, 202…
Lee County Humane Society plans to expand and create more space for large dogs
The Lee County Humane Society is kicking off the new year with a project to expanded the shelter, creating more space specifically for large dogs. With the population increase in Auburn and Opelika, the Humane Society has been at nearly full capacity for about two years. Jenny Warren, the outreach...
Local ROMEO club begins collecting funds to donate to charities and those in need in 2023
The ROMEO club in Lee County plans to positively impact the community again in 2023 by collecting funds to support organizations like the Alabama Sheriff’s Girls Ranch, the Food Bank of East Alabama and others in need. ROMEO clubs have been around for decades in the U.S. The club’s...
What you missed this week in notable Opelika crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Opelika-Auburn News.
Not silenced: Lviv National Philharmonic Orchestra of Ukraine continues to perform concerts despite ongoing war
The Lviv National Philharmonic Orchestra of Ukraine is launching a 40-date U.S. tour with one stop in Opelika on Jan. 21. This will be the second Ukrainian group to perform at the Opelika Center for the Performing Arts during the 2022-2023 season. The first was the Kyiv City Ballet company that performed Swan Lake in October.
