wrestlinginc.com
WWE Raw's Karl Anderson Reportedly Spotted Backstage At Another Show
"WWE Raw" superstar Karl Anderson has reportedly been spotted backstage at a show, but it isn't for the red brand. PWInsider.com is reporting that Anderson was spotted in the back for Friday night's episode of "SmackDown." At this time, there is no word on whether or not he'll appear on TV. There has also been no word on if Anderson's O.C. stablemates Luke Gallows and Mia Yim are also backstage.
How The WWE's Rumored WrestleMania Plans For John Cena Have Allegedly Just Gotten More Complicated
While rumors swirl that the WWE is planning to bring John Cena back for a match at WrestleMania, a recent report suggests a new development could shake things up.
wrestlinginc.com
Free Agent Confirmed To Be Signing With WWE
It looks like one free agent is heading to WWE, according to a new report from Fightful. They revealed earlier today that Colby Corino, a wrestler that was often featured in the NWA's junior heavyweight division, is set to join WWE. It was previously noted in another report that WWE did have interest in the second-generation wrestling star but they couldn't legally reach out until his contract had finished up.
wrestlinginc.com
Insight Into Whether Comcast Or Disney Would Retain Vince McMahon In Possible WWE Sale
It's been one week since Vince McMahon made his surprise return to WWE, and in that time, a whole lot has happened. From a unanimous vote of the Board of Directors electing him Executive Chairman of the Board to his daughter, Stephanie McMahon, resigning as Co-CEO and from the company altogether, the industry has hardly had a moment to collect its breath. Through it all, though, rampant rumors of a WWE sale persist. From the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund to AEW owners Tony and Shahid Khan, not to mention the likes of Comcast and Disney, plenty of potential buyers have surfaced over the past week.
PWMania
New Names Revealed for the WWE Royal Rumble, Updated Line-Up
Two more top Superstars have been confirmed for the WWE Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER is the third champion to declare his participation in the Men’s Royal Rumble. During Friday night’s SmackDown opener, he retained his title over Braun Strowman. Rey Mysterio announced his...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Kurt Angle Talks Stephanie McMahon Stepping Down, Gives Thoughts On Tony Khan Potentially Buying WWE
Kurt Angle sings the praises of Stephanie McMahon but does question why she recent stepped down from her position in WWE. The Olympic Hero spoke about this topic on the latest edition of his Kurt Angle Show podcast, which also saw the former world champion weigh in on the rumor that AEW President Tony Khan might be a potential buyer for WWE now that it looks to be sold. Highlights can be found below.
wrestlinginc.com
Mercedes Mone Cast In Upcoming Action-Thriller Film
Just over a week after debuting as Mercedes Moné at New Japan Pro-Wrestling's Wrestle Kingdom 17 event, Mercedes Varnado has been cast in her first movie project, "The Collective," from Yale Entertainment. Directed by Tom DeNucci, the cast also includes Paul Ben-Victor, Lucas Till, Ruby Rose, Tyrese Gibson, and Don Johnson.
wrestlinginc.com
Rey Mysterio And Others Announce Their Plans For Royal Rumble
Rey Mysterio has declared his entry into the upcoming Men's Royal Rumble Match. On the 1/13 "WWE SmackDown" in Green Bay, Wisconsin, Mysterio addressed his longstanding issues with the Judgment Day stable. "As you all know I didn't have a very merry Christmas," Mysterio said, alluding to his Dominik invading...
wrestlinginc.com
Dominik Mysterio Discusses Terms Of Original WWE Deal
Dominik Mysterio has had a unique path into professional wrestling. Son of former WWE Champion Rey Mysterio, Dominik was exposed to the business at an early age, appearing on multiple iterations of WWE programming before he was even 13. At the age of 19, he decided to lace up a pair of boots himself.
wrestlinginc.com
Saraya Was 'Blown Up' After AEW Match
November 19, 2022, marked the beginning of the comeback story for Saraya. After nearly five years away from the wrestling ring, she made her long-awaited return, battling one of AEW's biggest names, Dr. Britt Baker. Saraya stepped up to the former AEW Women's Champion at the company's Full Gear pay-per-view...
wrestlinginc.com
Mercedes Mone Reportedly Ruffling Feathers At Bushiroad
Mercedes Mone made her New Japan Pro-Wrestling debut at Wrestle Kingdom 17, but even as much of the event's success is being attributed to her, her new arrangement with Bushiroad — the parent company of NJPW and STARDOM — has not come without some bumps. According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, that stems from her promotion of other Japanese wrestling companies.
CBS Sports
WWE SmackDown results: Live recap, grades as Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens collide, Gunther defends title
The pressure is on Sami Zayn. His once lighthearted relationship with Roman Reigns is now rife with tension. Zayn must dispatch estranged best friend Kevin Owens when SmackDown hits the Resch Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin at 8 p.m. ET on Friday. There is friction between Reigns and Zayn despite...
wrestlinginc.com
Matt Hardy Believes Vince McMahon 'Is Going To Put His Fingerprints On Things'
From the moment it was announced that Vince McMahon had returned to WWE's board of directors, there has been a lot of speculation about him regaining control of the creative department. It's something that has reportedly raised concerns for talent, and during the latest episode of the "Extreme Life Of Matt Hardy" podcast, the AEW star said he believes McMahon "is going to put his fingerprints on things" due to the nature of who he is.
wrestlinginc.com
Dax Harwood Discusses Geniuses Of Triple H And Tony Khan
FTR is one of many acts in professional wrestling to have worked for both WWE and AEW. While in "WWE NXT," Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler held the "NXT" Tag Team Championships twice while under Triple H's leadership. In AEW, FTR won gold just months after their initial debut, holding the AEW World Tag Team Championships under AEW CEO Tony Khan's watch. Despite working for AEW, Harwood has not been shy in showing massive appreciation for Triple H and what he has done for FTR's career.
wrestlinginc.com
Top AEW Star Texted Mercedes Mone After NJPW Wrestle Kingdom
Mercedes Moné, formerly known as Sasha Banks while with WWE, made her debut for New Japan Pro-Wrestling at Wrestle Kingdom, attacking KAIRI following her victory over Tam Nakano, and signaling that she wanted the IWGP Women's Championship. Moné had multiple friends there supporting her such as Bayley and Naomi,...
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On Who Is In Charge Of The Recent Cody Rhodes Vignettes
Over the past few weeks vignettes have been running on "WWE Raw" and "WWE SmackDown" hyping up Cody Rhodes' journey back from injury, with his return being something that is expected shortly. The videos so far have looked at his WrestleMania return last year and his Hell in a Cell match against Seth Rollins and the subsequent surgery that he had to get, and they have got the WWE Universe discussing him once more.
wrestlinginc.com
Triple H Reportedly Led Recent WWE Talent Meeting
It's hard to believe that, a little over a week ago, Triple H seemed to be riding high as WWE Chief Content Officer, shepherding WWE's onscreen product forward. Now his position seems a bit shaky, what with his father-in-law Vince McMahon returning to broker a sale of WWE, one that Triple H and his wife Stephanie McMahon reportedly opposed, and Stephanie resigning from her posts this past Tuesday. On top of that, Triple H and Stephanie's personal life has also been hectic, with the latter undergoing surgery for an ankle injury.
wrestlinginc.com
Jim Ross Believes Upcoming Match Will Be 'Feast Or Famine' For One AEW Talent
There are few wrestlers active today that have made as big an impact on the industry as AEW's Bryan Danielson. Danielson created a revolution when he reached the top of WWE at WrestleMania 30 — a 5'10, 210 lb. man representing hard work and dedication defeated Triple H, Randy Orton, and Batista in the same night to become Undisputed WWE Champion. Since then, Danielson's star has continued to shine brightly, proving that size doesn't always matter.
ringsidenews.com
NXT UK Star Jinny Announces Retirement From Pro Wrestling
The world of professional wrestling is an unforgiving one, as careers could end at the slightest instance due to an injury. Unfortunately, it seems that is what happened to NXT UK star Jinny. She has just announced her retirement from pro wrestling after being sidelined due to an injury for a very long time.
wrestlinginc.com
Booker T Comments On Reports WWE Sold To Saudi Arabia
On Tuesday, rumors emerged of WWE having possibly sold the company to Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, following the surprising resignation of Stephanie McMahon. These rumors were eventually deemed untrue, however, WWE is still reportedly looking to sell, as it's the purported reason for Vince McMahon's return as Executive Chairman of the Board. There were reports of these rumors affecting the backstage atmosphere of "WWE NXT" that night at the Performance Center. "NXT" commentator and two-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T commented on the reports regarding the sale, and revealed his thoughts on Saudi Arabia potentially purchasing the company.
