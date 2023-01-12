It's been one week since Vince McMahon made his surprise return to WWE, and in that time, a whole lot has happened. From a unanimous vote of the Board of Directors electing him Executive Chairman of the Board to his daughter, Stephanie McMahon, resigning as Co-CEO and from the company altogether, the industry has hardly had a moment to collect its breath. Through it all, though, rampant rumors of a WWE sale persist. From the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund to AEW owners Tony and Shahid Khan, not to mention the likes of Comcast and Disney, plenty of potential buyers have surfaced over the past week.

2 DAYS AGO