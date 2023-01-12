ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynchburg, VA

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Virginian Review

Alleghany County Officer Involved Shooting On 6-9-22

Alleghany, Va. – At the request of the Alleghany Sheriff's Office, the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Salem Field Office is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Thursday (June 9, 2022). Once the state police completes its investigation, the findings will be turned over to the Commonwealth’s Attorney for final review and adjudication. The incident began at approximately 11:30 p.m. when a deputy with the Alleghany Sheriff's Office conducted a traffic stop on the eastbound side of Interstate 64, at the 20-mile marker, for a speeding violation. During the traffic stop, a drug K-9 was requested. When the K-9...
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Juvenile arrested during LPD search warrant

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Lynchburg Police Department’s Tactical Unit and Criminal Investigations Unit says teams executed a search warrant in the area of Third Street and Page Street on Thursday morning causing two Lynchburg City schools to go into a brief lockdown. Officials report shortly before 10:30...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Man arrested for murder after fight with police

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Roanoke man was arrested for murder Wednesday. Police say they responded at around 10:40 p.m. to the 2300 block of Delaware Ave NW for a report of a person with a gunshot wound and found an unresponsive man inside of a home with a fatal gunshot wound.
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

Traffic Alert: Roanoke road closed due to 'major crash'

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — A road in Roanoke is closed on Monday morning due to an accident, Roanoke Police said. RPD shared on Twitter that the 4000 block of Brandon Avenue SW is closed due to a "major motor vehicle crash." They said both lanes are closed from Deyerle...
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Deputies search for shoplifting suspect in Campbell Co.

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a woman. Deputies say the woman is a suspect in several shoplifting incidents. Officials ask anyone with additional information about this woman to call dispatch at 434-332-9514 and leave...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

One person taken to hospital after Salem fire

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - A person was injured and taken to a hospital Saturday after an early morning fire at 1236 W Main Street. According to Salem Fire & EMS, crews responded to the reported structure fire around 4 a.m. and the building was left with significant damage. One person...
SALEM, VA
wfxrtv.com

Deputies investigate a shooting in Troutville

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office says one man is hospitalized after a shooting occurred near the Westview area of Troutville on Thursday, Jan. 12. Deputies say around 1:21 p.m. they received a report of shots fired regarding a domestic-related incident. They say one...
TROUTVILLE, VA
WSLS

29-year-old dies in fatal Danville crash, police say

DANVILLE, Va. – The Danville Police Department is investigating a deadly single-vehicle crash that left a 29-year-old dead. On Wednesday, a deputy with the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office found an overturned 2016 Hyundai Elantra on U.S. 58 exit toward Martinsville, according to Danville police. We’re told that Kevin...
DANVILLE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Bedford Police asking the community to help locate a wanted man

BEDFORD, Va. (WFXR) — The Bedford Police Department is requesting the community’s help in locating a man wanted on multiple felonies and misdemeanors in several jurisdictions. Police say the wanted man is William Franklin Carr who also goes by “Hank”. Information provided by police was limited.
BEDFORD, VA
WDBJ7.com

Rockbridge Co. crash closes exit along I-81S

ROCKBRIDGE Co., Va. (WDBJ) - A Rockbridge Co. crash along I-81S is causing delays at mile marker 180.5. The 180A exit is closed, according to VDOT.
WFXR

Man reported missing found dead in Danville car crash

DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Danville Police Department (DPD) reports they are investigating a crash that happened on Monday that killed a person that was reported missing. Police say the single-vehicle crash happened on the U.S. 58 exit going towards Martinsville off of West Main St on Jan. 9. At the scene police found an […]
DANVILLE, VA
WSET

Vehicle fire on Orange Street: Firefighters

BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — There was a vehicle fire on Friday morning. The Bedford Fire Department said this incident happened at the 600blk of Orange Street at 10:55 a.m. According to firefighters, the fire was located in the engine compartment. Firefighters said the fire was quickly put out. There...
BEDFORD, VA
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke group looks to spread information about cardiac arrest response

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Roanoke organization is making sure residents have access and information about how to save a life. The Compress and Shock Foundation hosted a free CPR and AED training Saturday afternoon for communities that have been impacted by cardiac arrest. A Carilion Clinic physician led the training at Williams Memorial Baptist Church.
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Witnesses and victims say they’re afraid to cooperate with police in Roanoke City

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Law enforcement officials in Roanoke say there are several ongoing investigations where witnesses or victims won’t cooperate with the police. Police say communication from community members can make a huge difference during an investigation. But some believe it won’t help or might even hurt when it comes to violent crime.
ROANOKE, VA
cbs19news

Fatal accident kills one pedestrian

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- One person is dead and another recovering in the hospital after being hit by a car in Albemarle County. Witnesses say a group of pedestrians was trying to cross the road on Seminole Trail when it happened. The crash happened just before 7 p.m....
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy