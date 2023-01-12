Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Lynchburg residents prepare for the grand opening of HomeGoods in River Ridge MallCheryl E PrestonLynchburg, VA
Popular discount retail chain opening new location in VirginiaKristen WaltersLynchburg, VA
Major discount retail chain opens another location in VirginiaKristen WaltersLynchburg, VA
Christmas festivities continue in the Roanoke ValleyCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Boca Raton Bowl on 12/20Adrian HolmanBoca Raton, FL
Related
Alleghany County Officer Involved Shooting On 6-9-22
Alleghany, Va. – At the request of the Alleghany Sheriff's Office, the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Salem Field Office is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Thursday (June 9, 2022). Once the state police completes its investigation, the findings will be turned over to the Commonwealth’s Attorney for final review and adjudication. The incident began at approximately 11:30 p.m. when a deputy with the Alleghany Sheriff's Office conducted a traffic stop on the eastbound side of Interstate 64, at the 20-mile marker, for a speeding violation. During the traffic stop, a drug K-9 was requested. When the K-9...
WSET
Have you seen it? Deputies on the hunt for stolen truck in Bedford County
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Bedford County Sheriff's Office is looking for a stolen vehicle. According to deputies a 2014 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup- Brown/Green in color was stolen Friday night. Deputies said it was stolen from the Blue Ridge area of Bedford County. Deputies also said the...
wfxrtv.com
Juvenile arrested during LPD search warrant
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Lynchburg Police Department’s Tactical Unit and Criminal Investigations Unit says teams executed a search warrant in the area of Third Street and Page Street on Thursday morning causing two Lynchburg City schools to go into a brief lockdown. Officials report shortly before 10:30...
WDBJ7.com
Man arrested for murder after fight with police
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Roanoke man was arrested for murder Wednesday. Police say they responded at around 10:40 p.m. to the 2300 block of Delaware Ave NW for a report of a person with a gunshot wound and found an unresponsive man inside of a home with a fatal gunshot wound.
WSET
Traffic Alert: Roanoke road closed due to 'major crash'
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — A road in Roanoke is closed on Monday morning due to an accident, Roanoke Police said. RPD shared on Twitter that the 4000 block of Brandon Avenue SW is closed due to a "major motor vehicle crash." They said both lanes are closed from Deyerle...
wfxrtv.com
Deputies search for shoplifting suspect in Campbell Co.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a woman. Deputies say the woman is a suspect in several shoplifting incidents. Officials ask anyone with additional information about this woman to call dispatch at 434-332-9514 and leave...
WDBJ7.com
Lynchburg Police name officers involved in New Year’s Eve shooting incident
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Police Department has named the three patrol members who fired their department-issued guns during a New Year’s Eve incident along Memorial Avenue. A spokesperson for the agency said in an email that the three officers, Officer Joshua Massie, Officer Raymond Shelton and Officer...
WDBJ7.com
Normal traffic resumes along 581N after Roanoke brush fire
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The 581N right lane and shoulder are no longer closed. EARLIER STORY: A Roanoke brush fire closed the right lane and shoulder along 581N Sunday. The fire was at mile marker 1. Check back for updates.
WDBJ7.com
One person taken to hospital after Salem fire
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - A person was injured and taken to a hospital Saturday after an early morning fire at 1236 W Main Street. According to Salem Fire & EMS, crews responded to the reported structure fire around 4 a.m. and the building was left with significant damage. One person...
One pedestrian killed, another hospitalized in traffic incident in Albemarle County
Two pedestrians were reportedly struck by a vehicle just north of Charlottesville in Albemarle County.
wfxrtv.com
Deputies investigate a shooting in Troutville
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office says one man is hospitalized after a shooting occurred near the Westview area of Troutville on Thursday, Jan. 12. Deputies say around 1:21 p.m. they received a report of shots fired regarding a domestic-related incident. They say one...
WDBJ7.com
Crash closes Rt. 608 in Appomattox Co.
APPOMATTOX Co., Va. (WDBJ) - An Appomattox Co. crash has closed Route 608 Sunday night. The crash was near Vermillion Rd; Rt. 657N/S, according to VDOT.
WSLS
29-year-old dies in fatal Danville crash, police say
DANVILLE, Va. – The Danville Police Department is investigating a deadly single-vehicle crash that left a 29-year-old dead. On Wednesday, a deputy with the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office found an overturned 2016 Hyundai Elantra on U.S. 58 exit toward Martinsville, according to Danville police. We’re told that Kevin...
wfxrtv.com
Bedford Police asking the community to help locate a wanted man
BEDFORD, Va. (WFXR) — The Bedford Police Department is requesting the community’s help in locating a man wanted on multiple felonies and misdemeanors in several jurisdictions. Police say the wanted man is William Franklin Carr who also goes by “Hank”. Information provided by police was limited.
WDBJ7.com
Rockbridge Co. crash closes exit along I-81S
ROCKBRIDGE Co., Va. (WDBJ) - A Rockbridge Co. crash along I-81S is causing delays at mile marker 180.5. The 180A exit is closed, according to VDOT.
Man reported missing found dead in Danville car crash
DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Danville Police Department (DPD) reports they are investigating a crash that happened on Monday that killed a person that was reported missing. Police say the single-vehicle crash happened on the U.S. 58 exit going towards Martinsville off of West Main St on Jan. 9. At the scene police found an […]
WSET
Vehicle fire on Orange Street: Firefighters
BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — There was a vehicle fire on Friday morning. The Bedford Fire Department said this incident happened at the 600blk of Orange Street at 10:55 a.m. According to firefighters, the fire was located in the engine compartment. Firefighters said the fire was quickly put out. There...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke group looks to spread information about cardiac arrest response
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Roanoke organization is making sure residents have access and information about how to save a life. The Compress and Shock Foundation hosted a free CPR and AED training Saturday afternoon for communities that have been impacted by cardiac arrest. A Carilion Clinic physician led the training at Williams Memorial Baptist Church.
wfxrtv.com
Witnesses and victims say they’re afraid to cooperate with police in Roanoke City
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Law enforcement officials in Roanoke say there are several ongoing investigations where witnesses or victims won’t cooperate with the police. Police say communication from community members can make a huge difference during an investigation. But some believe it won’t help or might even hurt when it comes to violent crime.
cbs19news
Fatal accident kills one pedestrian
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- One person is dead and another recovering in the hospital after being hit by a car in Albemarle County. Witnesses say a group of pedestrians was trying to cross the road on Seminole Trail when it happened. The crash happened just before 7 p.m....
Comments / 2