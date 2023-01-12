Read full article on original website
NFL Reporter Thinks Star Quarterback Will Not Play In NFL Again
Mike Florio, NFL analyst for NBC Sports and creator of Profootballtalk.com, decided to make interesting statements regarding what he feels could be the future of young star quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa.
Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country
Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
NBC Sports
Abram's dirty play on Deebo lit fire under 'mad' 49ers D
SANTA CLARA — It wasn’t just the 49ers' offense that was fired up after Seattle Seahawks safety Johnathan Abram took things a little too far after tackling Deebo Samuel in the third quarter of San Francisco's 41-23 win over Seattle in the NFC Divisional Round Game at Levi's Stadium on Saturday.
NFL playoff schedule: Who do 49ers play next?
The 49ers are moving on to the divisional round of the postseason after throttling the Seahawks 41-23 at Levi’s Stadium. They’ll host their next playoff game, but it remains to be seen who they’ll play or when they’ll play. San Francisco could find out its next...
Yardbarker
San Francisco 49ers Add All-Pro To Wild Card Roster
The San Francisco 49ers elevated two for the Wild Card round. The San Francisco 49ers made two roster decisions before their Wild Card game Saturday. The 49ers will play their divisional rival, the Seattle Seahawks, in an afternoon game Saturday. Battling several injuries in the secondary in the late season it looks like the 49ers will be turning to a former All-Pro cornerback for help against the Seahawks.
Tom Brady, Russell Wilson and Ciara Among Top Donors to Damar Hamlin's Foundation
A GoFundMe set up by the 24-year-old Buffalo Bills player, who collapsed on the field Monday night, is up to more than $7 million, with $10,000 donations from stars like Brady and Wilson Damar Hamlin is still making a difference, even while intubated in a hospital. As of Thursday afternoon, a GoFundMe campaign set up by Hamlin to raise funds for a community toy drive has surpassed the $7.25 million mark thanks to over 224,000 donations from fans and supporters, including stars like Tom Brady and Ciara and...
CBS News
Steelers will pick 17th overall in the 2023 NFL Draft
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It's Super Wild Card Weekend in the NFL but for the Steelers, the focus is now on the NFL Draft. With the playoffs officially here we now know when the Steelers will pick in the NFL. The Steelers will have the 17th overall pick. This is the...
4 Seahawks most to blame for NFL Wild Card Round loss to 49ers
The Seattle Seahawks entered the postseason as a team that defied so many odds. Once Wild Card Weekend started, however, it was clear that they were in way above their heads. The Seahawks fell in their Wild Card Round matchup against the San Francisco 49ers, 41-23, on the road. Seattle trailed early and rallied in the first half. However, they could not sustain their momentum as the 49ers dominated the second half. Here we’ll discuss the four Seahawks most to blame for their NFL Wild Card Round loss vs. the 49ers.
NBC Sports
49ers' divisional-round opponent scenarios after wild-card win
Brock Purdy and the 49ers advanced to the NFC's divisional playoff round Saturday with an intense 41-23 win over the Seattle Seahawks to kick off Super Wild Card Weekend. San Francisco, the No. 2 seed in the NFC bracket, will welcome its next opponent to Levi's Stadium next weekend, but who the 49ers will play depends on the remaining wild-card game outcomes.
NBC Sports
Purdy impresses 49ers teammates with 'slithery' ability
Tackling Brock Purdy is proving to be quite a difficult task for opposing defenses. The 49ers' rookie quarterback put on a show Saturday in a 41-23 win over the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC Wild Card Game at Levi's Stadium. Purdy completed 18 of his 30 passes for 332 yards...
SB Nation
Our expert NFL picks for Wild Card Weekend
Welcome to the playoffs football fans, we made it. I’ve got to admit, as random at the 2022 season was, it definitely feels like much of this weekend has already been decided. It’s not necessarily that teams coasted into the playoffs without deserving it, but more that particularly in the AFC the injury bug has bitten two teams, at the worst time, at the worst position.
Yardbarker
Maxx Crosby had one-word reaction to being left off of All-Pro team
"Crosby is playing as probably the second-best defensive player in the league," 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said recently. In 17 games, Crosby led the league in tackles for a loss (22.0), totaled 89 tackles — the most by a DE— tied for eighth in sacks (12.5) and was second in QB pressures (52), all career highs, per Pro Football Reference. He also tied for sixth in forced fumbles (three).
Cincinnati's Chidobe Awuzie: How do the 12-4 Bengals not have one AP All-Pro?
As the AFC North champion Cincinnati Bengals prepare for their Wild Card round playoff game Sunday night against the Baltimore Ravens, they learned that they didn't have anyone named Friday to the AP All-Pro team. That didn't sit well with many Cincinnati fans reacting on social media, in addition to...
NBC Sports
Why Carroll's hat choice could be bad omen for 49ers' playoff hopes
Pete Carroll and his head attire are trending, so you know it’s Super Wild Card Weekend, when everyone seeks any sign -- and we mean any -- of which teams will win and advance. Here's the latest one: Over the course of his 13 seasons as Seattle Seahawks coach,...
NBC Sports
LeBron, Twitter react to Purdy's ‘savage’ takeover vs. Seahawks
Greatness recognizes greatness. 49ers rookie quarterback Brock Purdy made his first NFL playoff appearance Saturday against the Seattle Seahawks, but you could hardly tell. Even NBA megastar LeBron James was impressed with Purdy's efforts. Purdy completed 18 of 30 passes for 332 yards and three touchdowns and zero interceptions, and...
Report: Rams Make Official Decision On Matthew Stafford For 2023
The gang is getting back together in Los Angeles. One day after Rams head coach Sean McVay informed the organization that he plans to return to the sidelines for the 2023 season, the team made a move to ensure his quarterback will be back, as well. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Saturday that the ...
49ers Could Trade the Trey Lance Contract While it Still has Value
Trey Lance might be out as the starting QB of the 49ers, which means the team may trade the Trey Lance contract while it still has value. The post 49ers Could Trade the Trey Lance Contract While it Still has Value appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Ranking the Steelers Top 6 NFL draft needs
Now that the Pittsburgh Steelers season is in the books and we’ve had more than four months to watch this team. There were highs and lows and in terms of the roster this is a quality young team almost across the board. Almost. Pittsburgh worked a trade to get the No. 32 overall pick which essentially gives the Steelers two first-round picks in the 2023 NFL draft, so let’s update and rank the team’s top six draft needs.
NBC Sports
What NFL playoff games are on today? Wild card round schedule for Saturday
NFL Super Wild Card Weekend has finally arrived and the stage is set for an exciting and thrilling journey, where one team will be crowned Super Bowl champions and raise the coveted Lombardi Trophy. The first day of the wild card round kicks off on Saturday with two playoff games:...
Look: NFL World Reacts to 49ers' Field For Playoff Game
The Bay Area has received an unusual amount of rain this week. That's supposed to continue Saturday, as the San Francisco 49ers host the Seattle Seahawks in the first game of the NFL postseason. The wet weather has led to some concerns about how the grass field in the 49ers' Levi's Stadium will ...
