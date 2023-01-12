ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, MA

Man Shot At, Robbed, Assaulted In Auburn; Police Ask For Help

By Josh Lanier
 3 days ago
Auburn police are asking for the public to help them identify these men they say were involved in a violent armed robbery earlier this week. The man in the red sweatshirt has a tattoo on the top of his right hand. Photo Credit: Auburn Police Department

Auburn police are asking for the public's help in identifying suspects in a recent violent robbery where a man was shot at and beaten, authorities said. Investigators arrested one man already in the case but are searching for two more.

The attack happened on Sunday, Jan. 8, just before 6:15 p.m. in the area of South Street and Route 20, Auburn police said. A man said he was riding in a car with three other men who robbed him at gunpoint, assaulted him, and fired the gun at him, Auburn police said.

State police arrested Daniel O. Vera, 28, of Fitchburg, two days later in Leominster and charged him with armed robbery and assault with a dangerous weapon, authorities announced.

Police released surveillance video of the two other men they believed were involved in the assault. They are asking the public help investigators identify them.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 508-832-7777 or email or text textatip@auburnmasspolice.org. You can remain anonymous.

Comments / 1

 

