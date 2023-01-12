ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gridley, CA

Related
ABC10

79-year-old missing woman found dead in Nevada City

NEVADA CITY, Calif. — The search for a missing Nevada County woman came to tragic end Sunday afternoon. 79-year-old Phyllis Brodie was reported missing after she walked away from her home Friday morning. The Nevada County Sheriff's Office said she had been found several times before in the area of Banner Mountain Trail and in Grass Valley.
NEVADA CITY, CA
mendofever.com

One Dead After Head-On Traffic Collision in Lower Lake

One person is dead after two vehicles collided head-on earlier this morning near Lower Lake and State Route 29 remains closed as officials investigate the crash and clear the roadway. Initially reported at 6:39 a.m., a Toyota Highlander and Dodge Ram reportedly collided near the intersection of State Route 29...
LOWER LAKE, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Orland Police investigating deadly motorcycle vs vehicle crash

ORLAND, Calif. - A Chico man is dead following a deadly motorcycle vs vehicle crash in Orland Thursday night. At approximately 7:43 p.m., an officer with the Orland Police Department observed a motorcycle traveling eastbound on Walker Street through the intersection of 6th Street perform a wheelie and continue eastbound.
ORLAND, CA
ABC10

2 people critically injured after head-on crash on Jackson Highway

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Two drivers were critically injured after a head-on vehicle collision, according to Sacramento Metro Fire. Crews responded to the accident on Jackson Highway near Indo Drive around 2:30 p.m., Saturday. Sacramento Metro Fire says both drivers were removed from the cars, treated on scene and...
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Overnight fire destroys Colfax home

COLFAX, Calif. — Investigators with Cal Fire's Nevada Yuba Placer Unit are investigating what caused a house fire in Colfax. Cal Fire posted on Facebook Sunday morning saying that the fire was reported on Grandview Avenue in Colfax. Firefighters saw heavy smoke and fire coming from a home in...
COLFAX, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Gridley man in serious condition after Wednesday's collision with train

GRIDLEY, Calif. - A Gridley man is in serious condition Friday morning after a collision with a train in Gridley Wednesday night, according to Enloe Medical Center. Police said 49-year-old Francisco Granadino was taken to the hospital after Wednesday’s collision with a train near Spruce Street. Granadino was driving...
GRIDLEY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Traffic blocked on Highway 99 near Cohasset Road in Chico Saturday

CHICO, Calif. 11:22 A.M. UPDATE - A pine tree uprooted and fell across Highway 99 southbound in Chico on Saturday. Both lanes were closed, but the southbound lane has since been reopened. No cars were hit, and no one was hurt by the downed tree. The tree has already been...
CHICO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Citrus Heights shooting investigation leads to standoff, ends with arrest

CITRUS HEIGHTS — An investigation into a shooting led to a standoff with Citrus Heights police.According to a news release on Jan. 14, at roughly 10:30 p.m., police responded to reports of a shooting in an apartment complex in the 8000 block of Sunrise East Way. Some of the reports stated that the shooter shot a male, but it was not confirmed if the male was shot.When officers arrived, they saw the suspect indiscriminately pointing a handgun equipped with a weapon-mounted light. The suspect then ran back into an apartment.After a standoff that lasted several hours, three people exited the apartment; two of them were not involved in the standoff, says police. The third person, the suspect, remained uncooperative and resisted arrest and was bit by a K9.A short time later, treatment was given, and the suspect was transported to the Sacramento County Jail.Through their investigation, police discovered spent shell casings and a handgun matching the caliber of the casings found at the scene.Officers did not locate any victims.
CITRUS HEIGHTS, CA
actionnewsnow.com

sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Sacramento Multiple-Vehicle Crash Injures Two

A multiple-vehicle crash in Sacramento on January 12 caused two injuries and required the extrication of at least one person. The collision happened along Bradshaw Road between Elder Creek and Florin roads around 6:00 a.m. Three vehicles were involved, all of which sustained major damage. Injuries Reported in Multiple-Vehicle Crash.
SACRAMENTO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Two men arrested by Chico Police following fight on Broadway Street

CHICO, Calif. - Chico Police took two men into custody following a fight in downtown Chico Friday morning. At approximately 7:20 a.m., officers with the Chico Police Department responded to reports of a fight between two men in the 400 block of Broadway Street, across from the Chico City Plaza. Authorities say that it was also reported to Chico Police that one of the two men had a knife.
CHICO, CA
krcrtv.com

krcrtv.com

Body found in Concow on Thursday confirmed to be missing Oroville man

OROVILLE, Calif. — UPDATE, JAN. 12, 5 PM: Officials with the Butte County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) confirmed the body retrieved from the ditch was confirmed to be missing Oroville man, 34-year-old Kyle Peterson. Deputies with the BCSO and highway patrol officers responded to a report of a vehicle into...
OROVILLE, CA
FOX40

Highway 49 closed near Auburn due to rockslide, CHP says

(KTXL) — State Route 49 has been closed inside the Auburn State Recreation Area due to a rockslide near Lincoln Way in Auburn, according to the California Highway Patrol. The roadway has been closed since 5:01 a.m. between Old Foresthill Road and Lincoln Way and there is no estimated time of reopening, the agency. The […]
AUBURN, CA

