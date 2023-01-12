Read full article on original website
Related
actionnewsnow.com
Driver rescued by swiftwater rescue team in Oroville Saturday night
OROVILLE, Calif. - CAL FIRE Butte Unit says that their Swiftwater Rescue team rescued a driver from a van trapped in a flooded roadway in Oroville on Saturday at around 7:30 p.m. The team responded to Lower Honcut Road and had to use a boat to rescue the driver. CAL...
79-year-old missing woman found dead in Nevada City
NEVADA CITY, Calif. — The search for a missing Nevada County woman came to tragic end Sunday afternoon. 79-year-old Phyllis Brodie was reported missing after she walked away from her home Friday morning. The Nevada County Sheriff's Office said she had been found several times before in the area of Banner Mountain Trail and in Grass Valley.
mendofever.com
One Dead After Head-On Traffic Collision in Lower Lake
One person is dead after two vehicles collided head-on earlier this morning near Lower Lake and State Route 29 remains closed as officials investigate the crash and clear the roadway. Initially reported at 6:39 a.m., a Toyota Highlander and Dodge Ram reportedly collided near the intersection of State Route 29...
actionnewsnow.com
Orland Police investigating deadly motorcycle vs vehicle crash
ORLAND, Calif. - A Chico man is dead following a deadly motorcycle vs vehicle crash in Orland Thursday night. At approximately 7:43 p.m., an officer with the Orland Police Department observed a motorcycle traveling eastbound on Walker Street through the intersection of 6th Street perform a wheelie and continue eastbound.
2 people critically injured after head-on crash on Jackson Highway
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Two drivers were critically injured after a head-on vehicle collision, according to Sacramento Metro Fire. Crews responded to the accident on Jackson Highway near Indo Drive around 2:30 p.m., Saturday. Sacramento Metro Fire says both drivers were removed from the cars, treated on scene and...
Overnight fire destroys Colfax home
COLFAX, Calif. — Investigators with Cal Fire's Nevada Yuba Placer Unit are investigating what caused a house fire in Colfax. Cal Fire posted on Facebook Sunday morning saying that the fire was reported on Grandview Avenue in Colfax. Firefighters saw heavy smoke and fire coming from a home in...
actionnewsnow.com
Gridley man in serious condition after Wednesday's collision with train
GRIDLEY, Calif. - A Gridley man is in serious condition Friday morning after a collision with a train in Gridley Wednesday night, according to Enloe Medical Center. Police said 49-year-old Francisco Granadino was taken to the hospital after Wednesday’s collision with a train near Spruce Street. Granadino was driving...
Deputies looking for missing Nevada County woman with dementia
NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. — The Nevada County Sheriff’s Office is trying to find a woman who has been missing since Friday. Deputies say 79-year-old Phyllis Brodie walked away from her home around 10:30 a.m. Friday. The sheriff’s office says Brodie is believed to have dementia and has been...
KTVU FOX 2
Floodwaters submerge Sacramento intersection
Video posted by Gerald Contreras shows flowing floodwaters submerging Saturday an intersection in Sacramento. Via Storyful.
actionnewsnow.com
Traffic blocked on Highway 99 near Cohasset Road in Chico Saturday
CHICO, Calif. 11:22 A.M. UPDATE - A pine tree uprooted and fell across Highway 99 southbound in Chico on Saturday. Both lanes were closed, but the southbound lane has since been reopened. No cars were hit, and no one was hurt by the downed tree. The tree has already been...
Citrus Heights shooting investigation leads to standoff, ends with arrest
CITRUS HEIGHTS — An investigation into a shooting led to a standoff with Citrus Heights police.According to a news release on Jan. 14, at roughly 10:30 p.m., police responded to reports of a shooting in an apartment complex in the 8000 block of Sunrise East Way. Some of the reports stated that the shooter shot a male, but it was not confirmed if the male was shot.When officers arrived, they saw the suspect indiscriminately pointing a handgun equipped with a weapon-mounted light. The suspect then ran back into an apartment.After a standoff that lasted several hours, three people exited the apartment; two of them were not involved in the standoff, says police. The third person, the suspect, remained uncooperative and resisted arrest and was bit by a K9.A short time later, treatment was given, and the suspect was transported to the Sacramento County Jail.Through their investigation, police discovered spent shell casings and a handgun matching the caliber of the casings found at the scene.Officers did not locate any victims.
actionnewsnow.com
Driver hospitalized after collision with train in Gridley
GRIDLEY, Calif. - A person was taken to the hospital after a train and SUV crashed in Gridley Wednesday night, according to CAL FIRE Butte Unit. The collision happened around 10:45 p.m. at the railroad crossing on Sycamore Street. The driver was extricated from the SUV and was taken to...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Sacramento Multiple-Vehicle Crash Injures Two
A multiple-vehicle crash in Sacramento on January 12 caused two injuries and required the extrication of at least one person. The collision happened along Bradshaw Road between Elder Creek and Florin roads around 6:00 a.m. Three vehicles were involved, all of which sustained major damage. Injuries Reported in Multiple-Vehicle Crash.
Victims in Darling Point Drive shooting identified
The names of the two victims in a double homicide in South Bakersfield have been released. The men were Saul Ramirez Jr., 28, of Bakersfield and Deszesk Lavon Halliman Jr., 22, of Sacramento.
FOX Reno
I-80 closed in the Sierra Saturday night due to hazardous driving conditions
I-80 remains closed in the Sierra due to hazardous travel conditions and there is no estimated time for reopening the roadway. Westbound is closed at the Nevada-California state line and eastbound is closed in Colfax. Heavy snow is expected to fall through Sunday morning. Update as of 5:55 p.m. on...
Olivehurst man dies in crash after losing control of car, CHP says
(KTXL) — A 32-year-old man from Olivehurst died on Friday when he lost control of his car and ended up in the wrong lane, the California Highway Patrol said. The CHP said he was driving northbound in a Honda on state Route 65 at an unknown speed. A 55-year-old woman was driving a Subaru southbound, […]
actionnewsnow.com
Two men arrested by Chico Police following fight on Broadway Street
CHICO, Calif. - Chico Police took two men into custody following a fight in downtown Chico Friday morning. At approximately 7:20 a.m., officers with the Chico Police Department responded to reports of a fight between two men in the 400 block of Broadway Street, across from the Chico City Plaza. Authorities say that it was also reported to Chico Police that one of the two men had a knife.
krcrtv.com
Two homeless men arrested after fight inside taco shop in Chico
CHICO, Calif. — Two men were arrested following a fight inside a taco shop in Chico on Friday. Officials with the Chico Police Department (CPD) said their dispatchers received calls at around 7:20 a.m. of a fight between two men inside La Perla Taqueria Mexican Grill Restaurant on Broadway Street. Callers told dispatchers one of the men was holding a knife during the fight.
krcrtv.com
Body found in Concow on Thursday confirmed to be missing Oroville man
OROVILLE, Calif. — UPDATE, JAN. 12, 5 PM: Officials with the Butte County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) confirmed the body retrieved from the ditch was confirmed to be missing Oroville man, 34-year-old Kyle Peterson. Deputies with the BCSO and highway patrol officers responded to a report of a vehicle into...
Highway 49 closed near Auburn due to rockslide, CHP says
(KTXL) — State Route 49 has been closed inside the Auburn State Recreation Area due to a rockslide near Lincoln Way in Auburn, according to the California Highway Patrol. The roadway has been closed since 5:01 a.m. between Old Foresthill Road and Lincoln Way and there is no estimated time of reopening, the agency. The […]
Comments / 0