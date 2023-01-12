Spokane County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the report of a stabbing in North Spokane County on Fairwood Drive. The adult male victim was treated and released from the hospital for non-life-threatening wounds to his should/arm. The adult female suspect fled the scene prior to the arrival of Deputies and has not been located. A second male, not involved in the assault, was contacted at the apartment. He was arrested for violating an unrelated Protection Order, Burglary, and four warrants.

SPOKANE COUNTY, WA ・ 3 DAYS AGO