Spokane, WA

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Woman killed in Boone murder investigation in July identified

SPOKANE, Wash. — The woman who was killed near Boone and Cedar in July has been identified. The Spokane County Medical Examiner says 30-year-old Stephanie Stine died from asphyxia due to strangulation. The medical examiner determined the cause of death as a homicide. Stine’s boyfriend — 29-year-old Corbin J. Hood — reported his girlfriend’s death in July. Spokane Police have...
SPOKANE, WA
Idaho State Journal

Road rage killer sentenced to 15 years in prison for fatally shooting woman at Spokane intersection

SPOKANE, Wash.—Family members of a woman who was killed in a 2021 road rage incident addressed her killer at the Spokane County Courthouse before he was sentenced to more than 15 years in prison Thursday morning. “We’re never going to get our Erika back, but we do need justice,” said Yvonne Reiner, the mother of Erika Kienas, as she fought through tears during a victim impact statement in front of Judge Annette Plese’s courtroom. “She was a good soul.” ...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Drive-by shootings in Spokane increased in 2022

SPOKANE, Wash. — The city of Spokane saw a growing number of drive-by shootings in 2022, a trend the Spokane Police Department (SPD) hopes to address in 2023. KREM 2 tracked numerous shootings in Spokane throughout 2022. In some cases, a handful of drive-by shootings happened within days of each other. This became an alarming trend for SPD.
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Father arrested in 14-month-old girl's death at Spokane apartment

SPOKANE, Wash. — Warning: This story contains references to child neglect and may be disturbing. Reader discretion is advised. The father of a 14-month-old girl who was found dead in 2021 was arrested Thursday in connection to her death. According to court documents, the 14-month-old and a 2-year-old boy were locked inside a room in a Spokane apartment for nearly 16 hours on the day of the toddler's death.
SPOKANE, WA
Big Country News

Spokane Police Arrest Father in Connection to Death of 14-Month-Old Daughter

SPOKANE - A Spokane man has been arrested for second-degree manslaughter in connection to the 2021 death of his 14-month-old daughter. According to a press release from the Spokane Police Department (SPD), on July 3, 2021, officers with the SPD responded to the 3000 block of E. 30th Ave regarding a 14-month-old female child that was not breathing. Medics quickly arrived on scene, however the child was pronounced deceased.
SPOKANE, WA
Spokane News

Deputies Respond to Stabbing on N. Fairwood Drive

Spokane County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the report of a stabbing in North Spokane County on Fairwood Drive. The adult male victim was treated and released from the hospital for non-life-threatening wounds to his should/arm. The adult female suspect fled the scene prior to the arrival of Deputies and has not been located. A second male, not involved in the assault, was contacted at the apartment. He was arrested for violating an unrelated Protection Order, Burglary, and four warrants.
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
ifiberone.com

Moses Lake police arrest man found sleeping in car stolen in Spokane

MOSES LAKE — Moses Lake police arrested a man Wednesday evening they say was found asleep in a vehicle that had been reported stolen in Spokane. Brian A. Gallagher, 31, is charged in Grant County Superior Court with possession of a stolen vehicle. Officers responded about 7:30 p.m. Wednesday...
MOSES LAKE, WA
NEWStalk 870

Washington Drunk Driver Balances Sports Car on Spokane I-90 Fence

A young drunk driver in Spokane Washington lost control of his blue sports car late last Monday night. Late around 10 pm last Monday night, Washington State Patrol received a report of a crash on I-90 eastbound in Spokane. When police arrived in the area near Altamont street, they found a blue sports car had crashed and ended up on top of a fence.
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Woman arrested in connection to north Spokane stabbing

SPOKANE, Wash. – A woman suspecting of stabbing a man Wednesday morning was arrested and charged with assault on Thursday, according to the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO). Deputies found 18-year-old Kelsie Aitken this morning in her apartment, arrested her without incident and booked her into the Spokane...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Man sentenced to 15 years for 2021 fatal road rage incident

SPOKANE, Wash. – Following conviction by jury of second-degree murder, Richard Hough was sentenced Thursday, Jan. 12 to just over 15 years in prison. The 183-month sentence follows the death of Erika Kienas in a road rage incident in May 2021. According to the original court filings, Hough and...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Cat dies in home fire near Hangman Creek

SPOKANE, Wash. — A cat died in a fire that broke out at a single-wide manufactured home on South Inland Empire Way Saturday afternoon. The Spokane Fire Department says firefighters who first got to the scene saw light smoke coming from the eaves of the home, indicating that the atmosphere inside the home was “dangerously unstable.” Firefighters saw a working...
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Driver in custody for DUI in overnight Liberty Lake rollover

LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. – Just after midnight on Jan. 13, a rollover crash was reported next to an apartment in Liberty Lake. Spokane County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) responded to the scene near south Liberty Lake Rd. and east Inlet Dr. The driver was impaired and taken into custody, with no injuries reported.
LIBERTY LAKE, WA
KREM2

KREM2

Spokane, WA
Spokane local news

 https://www.krem.com/

