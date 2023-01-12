Read full article on original website
Woman killed in Boone murder investigation in July identified
SPOKANE, Wash. — The woman who was killed near Boone and Cedar in July has been identified. The Spokane County Medical Examiner says 30-year-old Stephanie Stine died from asphyxia due to strangulation. The medical examiner determined the cause of death as a homicide. Stine’s boyfriend — 29-year-old Corbin J. Hood — reported his girlfriend’s death in July. Spokane Police have...
FOX 28 Spokane
Woman police believe was killed by boyfriend in Spokane identified by medical examiner
SPOKANE, Wash. — The woman who police believe was killed by her boyfriend in July has been identified by the Spokane County Medical Examiner. The medical examiner identified 30-year-old Stephanie Stine as the victim of a homicide that happened on West Boone in Spokane on July 24. According to...
Road rage killer sentenced to 15 years in prison for fatally shooting woman at Spokane intersection
SPOKANE, Wash.—Family members of a woman who was killed in a 2021 road rage incident addressed her killer at the Spokane County Courthouse before he was sentenced to more than 15 years in prison Thursday morning. “We’re never going to get our Erika back, but we do need justice,” said Yvonne Reiner, the mother of Erika Kienas, as she fought through tears during a victim impact statement in front of Judge Annette Plese’s courtroom. “She was a good soul.” ...
Drive-by shootings in Spokane increased in 2022
SPOKANE, Wash. — The city of Spokane saw a growing number of drive-by shootings in 2022, a trend the Spokane Police Department (SPD) hopes to address in 2023. KREM 2 tracked numerous shootings in Spokane throughout 2022. In some cases, a handful of drive-by shootings happened within days of each other. This became an alarming trend for SPD.
'I don't see this as anything for blame' | Sister of murdered nurse meets with suspect's family
SPOKANE, Wash. — Doug Brant was more than a brother. His sister Trudy says he was her best friend. "To not really be a sister anymore, I was a sister, that's really hard," Trudy said. Doug, a Providence Home Health caregiver, died a horrific death last December. Police say...
Father arrested in 14-month-old girl's death at Spokane apartment
SPOKANE, Wash. — Warning: This story contains references to child neglect and may be disturbing. Reader discretion is advised. The father of a 14-month-old girl who was found dead in 2021 was arrested Thursday in connection to her death. According to court documents, the 14-month-old and a 2-year-old boy were locked inside a room in a Spokane apartment for nearly 16 hours on the day of the toddler's death.
Spokane Police Arrest Father in Connection to Death of 14-Month-Old Daughter
SPOKANE - A Spokane man has been arrested for second-degree manslaughter in connection to the 2021 death of his 14-month-old daughter. According to a press release from the Spokane Police Department (SPD), on July 3, 2021, officers with the SPD responded to the 3000 block of E. 30th Ave regarding a 14-month-old female child that was not breathing. Medics quickly arrived on scene, however the child was pronounced deceased.
Why Bryan Kohberger insanity plea is not possible in Idaho courts
SEATTLE — “I went into complete shock. Absolute complete shock. I couldn’t cry. I couldn’t think,” Kristi Goncalves said on the TV show “Dateline” this past week. The parents of Kaylee Goncalves, one of the Idaho murder victims, recounted to “Dateline” the moment...
FOX 28 Spokane
Spokane police arrest man accused of manslaughter in death of 14-month-old baby in 2021
SPOKANE, Wash. – Spokane police have arrested a man accused in the death of his 14-month-old baby in 2021, according to court documents filed in the Spokane County District Court. Ryan J. Beamis, 27, will appear in court Friday on charges of second-degree manslaughter. On July 3, 2021, at...
Spokane News
Deputies Respond to Stabbing on N. Fairwood Drive
Spokane County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the report of a stabbing in North Spokane County on Fairwood Drive. The adult male victim was treated and released from the hospital for non-life-threatening wounds to his should/arm. The adult female suspect fled the scene prior to the arrival of Deputies and has not been located. A second male, not involved in the assault, was contacted at the apartment. He was arrested for violating an unrelated Protection Order, Burglary, and four warrants.
ifiberone.com
Moses Lake police arrest man found sleeping in car stolen in Spokane
MOSES LAKE — Moses Lake police arrested a man Wednesday evening they say was found asleep in a vehicle that had been reported stolen in Spokane. Brian A. Gallagher, 31, is charged in Grant County Superior Court with possession of a stolen vehicle. Officers responded about 7:30 p.m. Wednesday...
Washington Drunk Driver Balances Sports Car on Spokane I-90 Fence
A young drunk driver in Spokane Washington lost control of his blue sports car late last Monday night. Late around 10 pm last Monday night, Washington State Patrol received a report of a crash on I-90 eastbound in Spokane. When police arrived in the area near Altamont street, they found a blue sports car had crashed and ended up on top of a fence.
FOX 28 Spokane
Woman arrested in connection to north Spokane stabbing
SPOKANE, Wash. – A woman suspecting of stabbing a man Wednesday morning was arrested and charged with assault on Thursday, according to the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO). Deputies found 18-year-old Kelsie Aitken this morning in her apartment, arrested her without incident and booked her into the Spokane...
FOX 28 Spokane
Man sentenced to 15 years for 2021 fatal road rage incident
SPOKANE, Wash. – Following conviction by jury of second-degree murder, Richard Hough was sentenced Thursday, Jan. 12 to just over 15 years in prison. The 183-month sentence follows the death of Erika Kienas in a road rage incident in May 2021. According to the original court filings, Hough and...
Cat dies in home fire near Hangman Creek
SPOKANE, Wash. — A cat died in a fire that broke out at a single-wide manufactured home on South Inland Empire Way Saturday afternoon. The Spokane Fire Department says firefighters who first got to the scene saw light smoke coming from the eaves of the home, indicating that the atmosphere inside the home was “dangerously unstable.” Firefighters saw a working...
FOX 28 Spokane
Driver in custody for DUI in overnight Liberty Lake rollover
LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. – Just after midnight on Jan. 13, a rollover crash was reported next to an apartment in Liberty Lake. Spokane County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) responded to the scene near south Liberty Lake Rd. and east Inlet Dr. The driver was impaired and taken into custody, with no injuries reported.
KXLY
Man accused of randomly assaulting people in Spokane named suspect in Deer Park murder
SPOKANE, Wash. — The man accused of randomly assaulting multiple people across Spokane in December has been identified as a suspect in the murder of an 83-year-old man in Deer Park. The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office identified 37-year-old Gary B. Ault as a suspect in the murder of 83-year-old...
Man found guilty in 2021 road-rage shooting to be sentenced Thursday
SPOKANE, Wash. — The man found guilty of second-degree murder in the road rage shooting death of a Spokane woman is set to be sentenced on Thursday. Spokane police arrested Richard Hough in May 2021 for second-degree murder. He was found guilty on Dec. 20, 2022. Hough claimed he...
FOX 28 Spokane
Washington State Patrol identifies person injured in vehicle versus pedestrian crash
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – The Washington State Patrol has identified the person injured after a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on Jan. 14. 35-year-old Joshua Schwabe was transported to Sacred Heart Hospital with life-threatening injuries after the crash. We do not have an update on their condition. Currently the driver,...
KHQ Right Now
Whitman County sheriff's deputies seize fentanyl, heroin and meth from Spokane woman
COLFAX, Washington — More than 1,500 fentanyl pills, 40 grams of heroin and half a pound of methamphetamine were taken from a Spokane woman by deputies with the Whitman County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) this week as part of a car theft investigation. According to WCSO, 30-year-old Nicole Simmons was...
KREM2
