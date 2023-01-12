Kurt Warner Is a Member of the Elite Club of NFL Quarterbacks to Start Super Bowls For Multiple Teams

Not every NFL quarterback is lucky enough to start a Super Bowl . Some actually never even get a chance to start a regular-season game. And in the case of Kurt Warner, he was never supposed to do either.

Of course, after a long journey to the NFL, Warner accomplished both. And not only did he start a regular-season game, he started 116 of them throughout his career with the St. Louis Rams , New York Giants, and Arizona Cardinals .

And not only did he start a Super Bowl, he started three of them. While one of 21 to start the Big Game on multiple occasions, he’s one of just four quarterbacks to start a Super Bowl for two different franchises.

(L-R) Kurt Warner during Super Bowl 34 with the St. Louis Rams; Kurt Warner during Super Bowl 43 with the Arizona Cardinals | Al Pereira/Getty Images; Focus on Sport/Getty Images

Kurt Warner started his first Super Bowl following his breakout 1999 season, the year in which he also made his first NFL start and won NFL MVP. After leading the Rams to an improbable 13-3 record in the regular season, the franchise’s first winning season in a decade, he then led St. Louis to victories over the Vikings and Buccaneers in the NFC Playoffs to clinch the team’s first Super Bowl berth in 20 years.

The Rams, of course, went on to win Super Bowl 34 in dramatic fashion, taking a 23-16 victory over the Tennessee Titans. Warner started a second Super Bowl for the Rams two years later in a loss to the New England Patriots .

Seven years later, following the 2008 season, his penultimate NFL campaign, the Iowa native improbably led the Arizona Cardinals to Super Bowl 43, where they lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers. At the time, Warner was just the second quarterback in NFL history to lead two different franchises to a Super Bowl, joining Craig Morton (Dallas Cowboys, Denver Broncos).

The duo was later joined by Peyton Manning (Indianapolis Colts, Denver Broncos) and Tom Brady (New England Patriots, Tampa Bay Buccaneers), who are the only two quarterbacks to start and win a Super Bowl with two different teams.

